Nueces County, TX

United Way conducts annual holiday drive-through food giveaway Monday

By Victoria Balderrama
 3 days ago
The United Way of the Coastal Bend will host its annual holiday drive-through giveaway on Monday from 5pm to 7pm.

This is strictly for mothers who are part of the nurse-family partnership program.

It's a free community health program that supports first-time moms. It provides them with specially trained nurses who regularly visit and provide support starting with pregnancy through the child's second birthday.

And today, they're celebrating the holiday season.

"We're gonna be giving them goodie bags for the mom and the baby," said Laura Drummond, a nurse supervisor. "It will have a toy for the baby, a craft they can do with the baby for the holidays. Stuff for the mom, they'll get a pizza for that night and side dishes for their Christmas meal."

If you're not enrolled in nurse-family partnership program, you won't be able to participate in today's event.

But, you can still enroll in the program if you meet the following criteria:

  • Being a first-time mother.
  • Be at or under 28 weeks pregnant.
  • You must reside in Nueces County or live within 25 miles of their office at 4659 Everhart Road.

And you must meet certain income requirements.

How to enroll

The program is free and open to first-time moms who meet program requirements. Interested parties can visit the Nurse-Family Partnership website for info/to apply at www.uwcb.org/nurse-family-partnership [uwcb.org] . They can also call (361)882-2529 Ext. 134 to speak to a representative or they can email laura.drummond@uwcb.org or sarah.armendariz@uwcb.org .

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

