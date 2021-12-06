ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

New local sneaker & clothing store is working to bring sneaker heads together

By Corderro McMurry
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IC2Qb_0dFDj5ub00

A new clothing store opened in April of this year called Unboxd Sneakers & Clothing located at 5866 S. Staples Suite 401.

Owner Michael Gonzales said his goal is to bring sneaker heads together to network and be able to collect rare sneakers like Jordan's , Kobe's, Yeezy's and vintage clothing.

“It’s a store but at the same time it is a collection, we pick and choose everything that comes into this store, so if it’s in the store, its something that I would wear," Gonzales said. "We enjoy having these things like I said they’re harder to find, people can come to one spot one shop get sneakers, vintage clothing’s designer goods things of that nature."

Gonzales said the purpose of the events like "Kickin It by The Bay," which they host a few times a year, is to bring people together through a common purpose whether its making money or finding that rare sneaker.

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

What Is Virgil Abloh’s Legacy as a Clothing Designer?

From a background with no formal training in fashion, Virgil Abloh’s rise to become one of the most celebrated and beloved designers of the new millennium was nothing short of extraordinary. While he never complained about his beginnings — growing up as the son of a seamstress just outside of Chicago — he had a relatively humble start, without connections to the industry he would later come to ascend into.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
weddingchicks.com

Privee No.7 FW22 collection from the Berta fashion house

As in each season, the BERTA PRIVÉE collection is one of the most anticipated ones out there. A true sight to behold. And this season is no different than others – the new PRIVÉE collection is finally here and the wait is officially over. The PRIVÉE Nº. 7 collection, redefines...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Register Citizen

Bethel shoe store owner to thieves of rare Freddy Kreuger sneakers: ‘Bring me my shoes back’

BETHEL — A local business owner is asking for the thieves he said took two prized pairs of ultra-rare sneakers to return the shoes to him untouched. Colin Hoffman said thieves took 11 pairs of sneakers last Thursday, but the ones he really cares about are two pairs of Nike Dunk SB Low Freddy Kruegers. Combined, he says he spent around $50,000 on those shoes alone — $23,000 on one pair, and $27,000 on another. The real worth of the shoes is higher, he said, because of price increases.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vintage Clothing#Sneaker Heads#Staples#Jordan#Yeezy
TrendHunter.com

Vet-Endorsed Dog Sneakers

RIFRUF, the "first design-driven dog shoe brand," has announced the launch of the Caesar 1S, a new veterinarian-endorsed sneaker designed for your pup. However, unlike the brand's popular Caesar 1, this new silhouette delivers a more streetwear-inspired design reminiscent of a pair of hype Jordans or Nikes. The Caesar 1S...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Artists Young T and Bugsey Dream of Sneaker Collabs

Nottingham-born artists Young T and Bugsey make their way to Crep Protect‘s Presented By store for the get-to-know sneaker show that see’s celebrities share stories of their favorite kicks. Hot off the release of their latest single ‘Roberto C’, Young T and Bugsey are one of the most promising music...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
country1025.com

Nice Sneakers

A man who grew up poor and was bullied because he had cheap sneakers was brought to the store by his mom and got to pick the most expensive Nikes and it was his secret with mom. Now he gets to spoil her.
APPAREL
SPY

Athleisure Is the Year’s Trending Christmas Gift For Her — And Nike’s Got It All

‘Tis officially the season to begin shopping for the most perfect gifts for those you love. Each year, finding the best Christmas gifts for family and friends comes along with the hassle of scouring the stores and internet for days, weeks, and, sometimes, even months on end. This December, make things a bit simpler by heading to Nike, where you can pick up gifts for virtually everyone on your shopping list. Athleisure has been having quite the moment on the fashion front as of late. People have been noticeably gravitating towards more relaxed silhouettes that look and feel comfortable on their...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
nbcboston.com

Athletics Company Brings Boston Student's Sneaker Design to Life

A Boston student got a special surprise when he learned his sneaker design won a contest and the shoes, now bearing his name, went on sale this week. Jean Dario, a teenager who recently immigrated from Haiti, was also surprised Wednesday with news that profits from selling his sneakers will help fund his college education.
BOSTON, MA
TrendHunter.com

Upcycled Black Dye Streetwear

New York-based streetwear label Noah has announced the launch of a new sustainable fashion initiative called 'NOT DEAD YET!,' an upcycling project the sees the brand restore its unsold items with new graphics, using black dyes from the Kyoto Montsuki Company. Rather than marking down the price of these previously...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
longisland.com

The Hype Sneaker and Streetwear Shop Opens in Coram

The Hype Long Island, a streetwear and sneaker shop recently opened in Coram to deck out locals in clothing formerly not found this far east on Long Island. When they were kids, the store owners used to buy, sell, and trade sneakers but had to travel to New York City to find the styles of kicks and clothes they really liked. According to a story on GreaterLongIsland.com, DayShawn Andrews, Yardley Bonhumme, Kristoff Galloway and Eric Lee used their own savings to build and open their store, which had a successful first day on their grand opening the day after Halloween this year.
CORAM, NY
WSVN-TV

Grails in Wynwood brings the term sneaker head to a whole new level

Artists sure know how to pull out all the stops for Art Basel, even taking their art to the street. Sorry, we mean your feet. One spot in Wynwood takes the term “sneaker head” to a whole new level, combining art and footwear. These sneakers aren’t made for walkin’. They’re...
MIAMI, FL
WWD

Johnny Footwear Creates Sneaker That Grows Into a Tree

Click here to read the full article. A sneaker that grows into an apple tree? That’s what Johnny Footwear is bringing to market, now that it has raised more than $73,000 through a Kickstarter campaign that launched in October.More from WWDHow Prada Anticipated the Luxury Sneakers TrendNike Debuts 2020 Sneaker Styles at NYFWFirst Look at Palace x Harrods Christmas Capsule The Toronto-based brand intends to introduce what it touts as the first shoe that rapidly biodegrades underground and grows into an apple tree. “Most people don’t realize the shoes they wear are harmful to the planet,” said Luc Houle, founder of the brand....
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Eclectic Holiday-Ready Streetwear

British skateboard brand Palace has officially revealed its Holiday 2021 Collection -- an expansive assortment of cold-weather items and unique collaborative pieces. Standouts from the new collection include two new collabs, one with heritage label Tricker's, and the other with graffiti legend Zomby. For the Tricker's collab, Palace moves into the formal footwear category, delivering two new brogue silhouettes. Meanwhile, the Zomby collab features the artist's street-inspired designs across several pieces, including t-shirts and football shirts.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Times News

Lansford store gives clothing new life

A new family business in Lansford offers affordable fashion at a convenient location in town. Good Enough Too Be New recently celebrated their grand opening at Ridge Street. The clothing store has something for everyone - newborn to XXXL - with most items costing under $5. “The prices are very...
LANSFORD, PA
SPY

The Best Field Jackets for Military-Inspired Style During Any Season

Field jackets are one of the few pieces of men’s clothing that you can buy (and wear) any time of the year. Whether you need something for chilly spring evenings, summer travel or winter layering, we suggest considering a new field jacket. Not sure where to start? Unsure where these jackets even came from? Read on. The History of Field Jackets Field jackets have seen a huge resurgence lately thanks to 70s/80s nostalgia and menswear’s never-ending love affair with military-inspired clothing. As fashion connoisseurs have pointed out, the military is menswear’s most prolific designer, with staples like boots, chinos, modern suits and...
APPAREL
Vogue Magazine

Salter House’s New Collection of Daywear Is Cottagecore at Its Best

Sandeep Salter’s home offers immediate warmth with charming, considered details. It’s no surprise, considering she runs Salter House, Brooklyn’s beloved home goods shop, as well as Picture Room, the adjoining art space that was recently renovated to host more formal exhibitions. One of Jenny Holzer’s “Inflammatory Essays,” pale pink, hangs in Salter’s bedroom. A giant twisted beeswax candle sits on the wooden mantle, waiting for its moment. Salter serves Leaves and Flowers tea in a cup and saucer that were part of a full set she uncovered at a secondhand store upstate—“such a good find!” Behind her is a rack of clothes, her debut collection of daywear for Salter House.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Complex

The North Face and Gucci Roll Out Second Collab Collection

The North Face and Gucci have come back for more following the site-crashing rollout for their hotly anticipated collaboration last December. Billed as the second chapter of a partnership between the two brands, the new collection incorporates the use of Econyl, a nylon fabric made of regenerated material that is gentler on the environment thanks to its ability to be recycled and repurposed.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Nike Gifts Under $50

The holiday season is a time of giving and, consequently, a time of spending. But, if you know where to look, you can score some thoughtful gifts from well-known brands with a reasonable budget of $50. One great source for gifts in this price range is Nike. Despite its reputation as a high-end sportswear brand, Nike has a surprising amount of giftable pieces for less than a Grant. From workout gear to streetstyle clothing to bags, these pieces make for gifts that will actually get used and loved by their recipient (which definitely outdoes a gesture alone, in our book). Plus,...
SHOPPING
Hypebae

OSOI Introduces Cozy-Chic Handbags, Shearling Clogs and Boots

South Korean footwear and handbag label OSOI has launched a collection of cozy-chic items for the cold winter season. Titled “Special Winter,” the range features winter-ready versions of the brand’s popular clog and boot silhouettes. The heeled Tobee Mule, Tobee Clog and Boat shoes all arrive with a fuzzy shearling makeover, with a camel shade taking over the exterior. The designs are also offered in an all-black colorway for a chic look. The Toboo boots are given the same transformation for your fits.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy