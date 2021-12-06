New local sneaker & clothing store is working to bring sneaker heads together

A new clothing store opened in April of this year called Unboxd Sneakers & Clothing located at 5866 S. Staples Suite 401.

Owner Michael Gonzales said his goal is to bring sneaker heads together to network and be able to collect rare sneakers like Jordan's , Kobe's, Yeezy's and vintage clothing.

“It’s a store but at the same time it is a collection, we pick and choose everything that comes into this store, so if it’s in the store, its something that I would wear," Gonzales said. "We enjoy having these things like I said they’re harder to find, people can come to one spot one shop get sneakers, vintage clothing’s designer goods things of that nature."

Gonzales said the purpose of the events like "Kickin It by The Bay," which they host a few times a year, is to bring people together through a common purpose whether its making money or finding that rare sneaker.

