ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Mansfield without suspended Oli Hawkins for visit of Carlisle

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17mZxO_0dFDhvDM00

Mansfield are without the suspended Oli Hawkins at home to Carlisle.

Hawkins sits out the Sky Bet League Two fixture with a one-match ban after picking up a fifth booking of the season.

Farrend Rawson (illness) will be assessed after missing Saturday’s FA Cup win at Doncaster, Mansfield’s seventh win in eight games.

Stephen McLaughlin is an injury doubt after being replaced at half-time against Doncaster, while Richard Nartey and Danny Johnson will miss out again.

Carlisle pair Kelvin Mellor and Zach Clough face fitness checks after being forced off in the first half of the Cumbrians’ 2-1 FA Cup defeat to Shrewsbury.

Right-back Mellor reported some tightness in his leg before the half-hour mark on Saturday.

Clough was also taken off as a precaution, with boss Keith Millen mindful of league tests at Mansfield and Stevenage this week.

Brennan Dickenson did return from injury against Shrewsbury to bolster a depleted Carlisle squad currently without Joe Riley (shoulder), Magnus Norman (leg), Josh Dixon, Lewis Alessandra (both foot) and Lukas Jensen (wrist).

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Salford without suspended duo for Oldham clash

Salford pair Matty Willock and Ash Hunter are suspended for the visit of Oldham. Midfielder Willock was shown a red card for a challenge in Tuesday’s draw with Bristol Rovers, while substitute Hunter was dismissed for an elbow in the same game. Another midfielder, Matty Lund, returns after serving a...
SPORTS
newschain

Port Vale without midfielder Tom Conlon for Hartlepool’s visit

Port Vale will be without midfielder Tom Conlon for the home clash with Hartlepool. Club captain Conlon was shown two yellow cards in the Valiants’ 1-0 defeat to Walsall in midweek and must now serve a one-game suspension. Striker Jamie Proctor returned from a hernia problem as a second-half substitute...
SOCCER
newschain

Birmingham without suspended Ryan Woods for Blackpool clash

Birmingham will be without midfielder Ryan Woods for the visit of Blackpool on Saturday afternoon. The 27-year-old was shown a red card by referee Leigh Doughty in their goalless draw with Coventry in midweek for bringing down Ian Maatsen on the counter attack. Birmingham’s appeal against the dismissal was rejected...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelvin Mellor
Person
Brennan Dickenson
Person
Farrend Rawson
Person
Richard Nartey
Person
Zach Clough
Person
Keith Millen
Person
Lukas Jensen
Person
Stephen Mclaughlin
Person
Lewis Alessandra
fourfourtwo.com

St Mirren skipper Joe Shaughnessy suspended for Ross County’s visit

St Mirren centre-back Joe Shaughnessy is suspended for Wednesday’s cinch Premiership encounter with Ross County. The defender was sent off in the closing stages of Saturday’s 2-0 defeat by Hearts. The skipper joins fellow central defender Conor McCarthy (ankle) on the sidelines. Harry Clarke is suspended for County’s trip to...
SOCCER
newschain

Frost claims Carlisle card

Sunday’s meeting at Carlisle has been called off, with Leicester’s card subject to a further inspection at 10.30am. Officials at Carlisle were due to inspect at 8am ahead of their fixture, which was set to feature the Listed Houghton Mares’ Chase along with the chasing debut of prolific hurdles winner Dreal Deal earlier on the card.
SPORTS
newschain

Fleetwood without suspended Dan Batty for Bolton clash

Fleetwood midfielder Dan Batty is suspended for the visit of Bolton. The 23-year-old was shown a straight red early in Saturday’s defeat at Accrington and Harrison Biggins looks set to replace him in the starting line-up, having come on in the reshuffle at the weekend. Forward Shaydon Morris could return,...
SPORTS
newschain

Nigel Clough praises fighting spirit of Mansfield after beating Carlisle

Mansfield manager Nigel Clough hailed his side’s fighting spirit after the narrow 1-0 home win over struggling Carlisle. Despite a bright start and an early goal, the Stags looked leggy and tired so soon after Saturday’s sparkling FA Cup win at League One side Doncaster and Carlisle were unlucky not to steal a point.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cumbrians
newschain

Mansfield made to work for win over struggling Carlisle

Mansfield were made to work hard for their 1-0 win over struggling Carlisle in Sky Bet League Two. The home side, who have now won five of their last six league games, roared out of the traps with some flowing football and were ahead after six minutes. Some neat passes...
SOCCER
newschain

West Brom welcome duo back from suspension to face Reading

Jake Livermore and Jayson Molumby can return when West Brom host Reading in the Championship on Saturday. The midfield duo missed last weekend’s vital 2-1 win at Coventry through suspension but are available again to boss Valerien Ismael. The Baggies manager will face a big selection call, however, after...
SOCCER
newschain

Jim Goodwin aware of precarious nature of management after Jack Ross sacking

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin is fully aware he and his fellow bosses are only ever “two or three games away from a crisis” as he reflected on the departure of Jack Ross. Goodwin will take on Hibs on Saturday minus Ross and his assistant, John Potter, after the Easter Road club sacked their head coach on the back of defeat by Livingston.
SOCCER
newschain

Tennai Watson set to keep his place for MK Dons

Tennai Watson will hope to keep his place when MK Dons host Oxford. The defender scored his first career goal in the 1-1 draw with Plymouth in midweek on his return from injury. Harry Darling is a doubt with a hamstring issue, with Aden Baldwin ready to step in if...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
FA Cup
newschain

Fleetwood still without suspended Daniel Batty against Gillingham

Fleetwood will again be without Daniel Batty in Saturday’s Sky Bet League One home clash with Gillingham. The midfielder continues to serve the suspension resulting from his straight red card in the 5-1 loss at Accrington last Saturday. Three days later Fleetwood beat Bolton 3-0 at Highbury Stadium to...
SOCCER
newschain

Padraig Amond to continue up front as Exeter miss Sam Nombe

Padraig Amond should continue up front in Exeter’s League Two clash with Tranmere. Amond found the net in Exeter’s 2-1 home loss to Northampton on Tuesday and is under additional pressure to perform with influential striker Sam Nombe set to miss the next few months with a torn hamstring.
SOCCER
newschain

Matija Sarkic set to return for Birmingham against Cardiff

Matija Sarkic is expected to be fit for Birmingham when they face Cardiff. The goalkeeper was ruled out of last weekend’s defeat to Millwall with a tight hamstring but manager Lee Bowyer revealed it was “precautionary” and Sarkic is back in training. The Blues boss also confirmed...
WORLD
newschain

Luton goalkeeper Simon Sluga could miss clash with Cottagers

Luton are sweating on the availability of Simon Sluga for their Sky Bet Championship clash with Fulham. Goalkeeper Sluga missed the 3-0 victory over Blackpool last Saturday because of illness and it is hoped he will recover in time to face the Cottagers. James Shea deputised for Sluga at Bloomfield...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
106K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy