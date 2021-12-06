ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

WPSD Local 6 Partners with Publica to Accelerate CTV Strategy

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmpowers WPSD Local 6 to maximize CTV ad experiences and monetization strategy. WPSD Local 6, part of Paxton Media Group, announced a partnership with Publica, a leading connected TV (CTV) ad platform. With this partnership, Publica will provide WPSD Local 6 with the technology to successfully serve and manage ad experiences...

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

Forsta Announces Global Partnership with Phebi.AI

Partnership adds award-winning voice tech and nonconscious emotion analysis to comprehensive customer insights technology platform. Forsta, a leading Customer Experience and Research Technology company, today announced a global partnership with Phebi.AI, an innovative voice technology company. This new partnership enables research and insights professionals to leverage Phebi’s advanced voice analysis technology across qualitative and quantitative research programs on Forsta’s comprehensive insights technology platform.
BUSINESS
The Drum

A marketers guide to diverse media planning

Media plans are not always reflective of society’s diversity: here’s how to fix it. For all the fanfare that the marketing industry gives to diversity, ensuring that media plans are diverse has not become business as usual, according to Xandr. In an interview with The Drum during the...
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

PodcastOne Named To Top Podcast Publishers List By Podtrac

Ranked #12 Topping CNN, Fox News Radio and ViacomCBS For Its US Unique Audience. PodcastOne, a leading podcast platform and a subsidiary of LiveOne, announced that it has been named to the list of Top Podcast Publishers by the industry leading podcast metric company Podtrac. Podtrac provides the podcast industry’s only ranking of top publishers based on unique audience counts. PodcastOne enters the listings ranked #12 as one of only two independent podcasting publishers in the Top 15.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
State
Tennessee State
State
Missouri State
martechseries.com

Pitbull Audio Selects StrikeTru and Akeneo to Address Product Data Accuracy and Boost Ecommerce

Music gear retailer Pitbull Audio has chosen Akeneo product information management (PIM) solution to centralize product data to support their digital initiatives. StrikeTru, a leader in cloud-based product data management solutions, announced that Pitbull Audio, San Diego’s fastest growing music retailer, has chosen StrikeTru, as the data services & Akeneo PIM implementation partner to elevate Pitbull Audio’s product data management capabilities and support their digital initiatives for 2022.
ELECTRONICS
martechseries.com

University of Phoenix Launches Digital Marketing Professional Development Courses

New track offers busy adults opportunity to gain in-demand digital marketing skills in growing career field. University of Phoenix supports accelerated learning in a rapidly growing field with the launch of Digital Marketing professional development courses. Professional development courses at the University are designed to help busy adults develop career-ready job skills in growing fields within a short time.
COLLEGES
martechseries.com

MeritB2B Achieves Google Partner Status for Google Ads

Milestone Reinforces MeritB2B Standing as a Valued B2B Marketing Provider. MeritB2B, the leading provider of B2B data and performance marketing solutions, today announced the company has been officially recognized as a Google Partner. MeritB2B has achieved the necessary scale, certifications and performance on Google Ads to meet Partner requirements. Marketing...
INTERNET
martechseries.com

Allied Global Marketing Promotes Kelly Estrella To Chief Of Marketing Operations

FORMER EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT OF CLIENT SOLUTIONS TO LEAD INTEGRATION OF ALLIED’S FULL SUITE OF MARKETING SOLUTIONS. Allied Global Marketing, a full-service integrated marketing agency working with the world’s largest entertainment, culture and lifestyle brands, announced that it is promoting Kelly Estrella to Chief of Marketing Operations. Estrella, the company’s top female executive, was formerly the Executive Vice President of Client Solutions for Allied, a role she has held since 2018.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Evans
helpnetsecurity.com

Hexaware partners with DataRobot to accelerate AI initiatives for businesses

Hexaware announced it has partnered with DataRobot to empower businesses across industries to accelerate their AI initiatives, helping drive business impact at scale. Despite the incredible benefits AI can offer to organizations, industry reports state that only 14.6% of firms have deployed AI capabilities in production. The DataRobot and Hexaware partnership enables institutions to break through this barrier with the powerful capabilities of the DataRobot AI Cloud that offers a unified platform for user personas, data types and environments, accelerating the delivery of AI to production.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Truist Announces Partnership With Commerce Platform Company AutoFi

Truist Financial Corporation, through its Dealer Finance and Regional Acceptance business groups, today announced a partnership with commerce platform company AutoFi. Under the agreement, financing options will be available to clients who are shopping for a car through a dealer that partners with Truist or Regional Acceptance as well as the AutoFi platform. This will enable clients to create and submit an online credit application.
BUSINESS
International Business Times

10G’s CEO Patrick Rhatigan Discusses Lead Generation, Business Development And Post-Covid Sales

Patrick Rhatigan is the founder and CEO of 10G, which is a market-leading outsourced business development firm. 10G provides a world-class sales team for small and medium-sized businesses to supercharge their path to achieving and exceeding their revenue goals. Before Rhatigan founded 10G in 2017, he held senior and executive positions at various innovative advertising technology companies like TruEngage, plzADvize and ProgrammAddict.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Advertising#Advertising Revenue#Advertising Inventory#Ctv#Paxton Media Group#Aims Community College#Wpsd Local#Co Founder#Emarketer#Martech Interview#Cmo
martechseries.com

Loclweb Launches Loclmark to Automate Local Marketing for Small Business

Loclmark is a local marketing automation tool that saves small business owners hundreds of hours a year and makes their local marketing efforts stretch further. Loclweb is launching Loclmark, the local marketing automation platform that saves small business owners hundreds of hours every year and makes their local marketing efforts stretch further.
SMALL BUSINESS
Advertising Age

Black advertising execs launch mentorship program

The Black Executive CMO Alliance today announced a new two-year mentorship program for up-and-coming Black marketers that represents one of its first concrete steps toward furthering the ad industry’s diversification since the group was established earlier this year. Called “The BECA Playbook,” the extensive program will offer its inaugural...
SOCIETY
martechseries.com

Smartly.io Welcomes Lyle Underkoffler as Chief Marketing Officer

Digital marketing veteran joins growing C-suite team to drive innovative go-to-market strategies and support accelerated business growth. Smartly.io, the leading social advertising automation platform for creative and performance marketers, today announced the appointment of Lyle Underkoffler as Chief Marketing Officer. In this role, Underkoffler will lead go-to-market (GTM) strategy for Smartly.io, focusing on the creation of revolutionary user experiences through a balance of creative intelligence and data insights. His deep knowledge of performance marketing and product management will be instrumental for the company as it continues an aggressive growth trajectory.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

In Pursuit of “Wow”

Corporations and organizations all over the world have prioritized the development of new and more impactful means to effectively engage clientele, customers and employees across incredible distances. However, with the ongoing pandemic and the current state of global business and industry, this task has now not only gained much more importance, but has become considerably more difficult. The world may be more connected now than ever, but somehow harder to reach. International companies struggle to maintain influence over far flung branch operations due to COVID restrictions and the rising cost of travel. While, markets are saturated with brands jockeying for the attention of an increasingly easily distracted consumer base. Anyone with a message to deliver is looking for a way to communicate it more efficiently, amplify its reach, and do so in a manner that will increase retention among its recipients. This is all a roundabout way of saying that they are in search of a “wow” moment. So, how do we cultivate awe and wonder in those with whom we communicate? By showing them something they never knew was possible.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Marketing
martechseries.com

eCommerce Marketing Trends Platforms that are Disrupting Direct to Consumer Opportunities

A growing number of customer-facing enterprises are choosing a Direct to Consumer (D2C) strategy, which eliminates the intermediaries. Manufacturers may now control the whole supply chain, from production through distribution, marketing, and delivery. According to a recent poll, 84 percent of consumer products businesses have witnessed a rise in direct-to-consumer sales in the last 36 months, and 88 percent predict this trend to continue by 2020. It’s reasonable to predict that 2020 will be the year of direct-to-consumer retail.
INTERNET
martechseries.com

Pidj.co Named to CRN’s 2021 List of Emerging Vendors Partner Need to Know

CRN Names Business Texting Platform Provider Among Top 13 Hot Startups in Networking & Unified Communications. Pidj.co, a nationwide provider of business texting services, has been named by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, to CRN’s 2021 Emerging Vendors List for Networking and Unified Communications startups. As...
INTERNET
martechseries.com

Brand Storytelling to Offer Groundbreaking Brand Film Certification Powered by ETSU

Today’s leaders in business require creative and diverse professionals with crossover skills in marketing, media and film, but there is a significant talent gap. To answer this call, Brand Storytelling and East Tennessee State University along with seven global industry sponsors are bridging the education and diversity gap with a first-ever professional certification program.
MOVIES
martechseries.com

VeVe Partners With Citroën For First Concept Car NFTs

First-Ever Citroën Concept Car NFTs Coming Exclusively to the VeVe App. New Zealand-based non-fungible token (NFT) platform VeVe has announced a new partnership with renowned French automobile brand Citroën to bring the company’s first line of concept car NFTs to digital collectors. Marketing Technology News: AX Semantics Wins Gold for...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy