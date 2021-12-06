WPSD Local 6 Partners with Publica to Accelerate CTV Strategy

Corporations and organizations all over the world have prioritized the development of new and more impactful means to effectively engage clientele, customers and employees across incredible distances. However, with the ongoing pandemic and the current state of global business and industry, this task has now not only gained much more importance, but has become considerably more difficult. The world may be more connected now than ever, but somehow harder to reach. International companies struggle to maintain influence over far flung branch operations due to COVID restrictions and the rising cost of travel. While, markets are saturated with brands jockeying for the attention of an increasingly easily distracted consumer base. Anyone with a message to deliver is looking for a way to communicate it more efficiently, amplify its reach, and do so in a manner that will increase retention among its recipients. This is all a roundabout way of saying that they are in search of a “wow” moment. So, how do we cultivate awe and wonder in those with whom we communicate? By showing them something they never knew was possible.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO