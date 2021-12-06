ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Love turns to bitterness for Mourinho as Inter storm the Stadio Olimpico

By Nicky Bandini
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NeAgO_0dFDhqnj00
Denzel Dumfries leads the celebrations after scoring Inter’s third goal before half-time in a dominant win at Roma.

José Mourinho cancelled his press conference before Roma’s match against Inter on Saturday, denying us a window into his emotions as he prepared to face his former club in Serie A for the first time. Eleven years had passed since he left the Nerazzurri in floods of tears, hugging Marco Materazzi before disappearing into a Madrid night after completing an unprecedented Treble win.

He skipped the celebrations in Milan – fearing he could get caught up in a moment and make a commitment that he would regret. Real Madrid were ready to hire him and Mourinho now had his eyes on a different kind of treble, adding a La Liga title to his personal collection after conquering the Premier League and Serie A.

For the next decade, he would profess enduring affection for Inter whenever the opportunity arose. Yet when he took the Roma job this summer, he was quick to throw a few jabs. His former club had just won the league for the first time since he departed. “An isolated success is easy,” reflected Mourinho, “if you win and then don’t have the money to pay the wages.”

His story alone ought to have guaranteed us an engrossing spectacle at the Stadio Olimpico. Before kick-off, travelling Inter fans hung a banner in the Curva Nord swearing Mourinho “eternal gratitude”.

Whatever nostalgia they might hold for that treble-winning side, however, none could have wished that Mourinho was back in their team’s dugout as they watched his current team take the field. Materazzi predicted the match would be “a battle”. Instead, it turned out to be a slaughter.

Inter arrived in confident mood, having closed the gap on Milan and Napoli at the top of the table in recent weeks. They tore into Roma immediately, opening the scoring when Hakan Calhanoglu’s corner snuck in at the near post in the 15th minute.

The Turkey international later confessed that he had been “a bit fortunate”, simply aiming for the near post as usual. There was nothing lucky about Inter’s second goal, arriving at the end of a 19-pass move that culminated with Calhanoglu feeding Edin Dzeko to score after a mesmerising one-touch exchange on the edge of the area.

Denzel Dumfries made it 3-0 to Inter before half-time, heading home at the back post. It was the first time in 21 years of management that a Mourinho side had trailed by such a margin at the interval.

There was no fightback, nor even a hint of one. Roma fell to their seventh defeat of this season – more than they have had at such an early stage in any campaign since 2008-09 – yet it was the total absence of character from their performance that felt most damning of all.

This ought to have been thrilling theatre. Inter are the reigning champions and Roma were supposed to be fighting this season to get back into the top four. Francesco Totti was back at the Stadio Olimpico for only the second time since he retired.

Mourinho’s history at Inter was just one of several juicy subplots. Dzeko declined to celebrate his goal against a club where he scored more than 100 of them. Nicolò Zaniolo, starting up front for Roma, had a point to prove against the club whose academy nurtured him before throwing him too cheaply into a part-exchange deal for Radja Nainggolan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WZs3M_0dFDhqnj00
José Mourinho could only watch in disgust at his side’s capitulation. Photograph: Federico Proietti/Sync/AGF/REX/Shutterstock

Yet the most damning indictment of Mourinho might be that a manager with a box-office reputation could not even make a game with all these threads into the most interesting of the night. It was overshadowed thoroughly by a spectacular encounter between Napoli and Atalanta.

Where Mourinho lamented that his team had “no attacking potential” due to the absences of Tammy Abraham and Lorenzo Pellegrini – all while leaving last season’s top scorer, Borja Mayoral, on the bench – Napoli’s Luciano Spalletti surveyed a ruinous injury list and refused to be deterred.

The Partenopei were without Victor Osimhen, André-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Kalidou Koulibaly, Fabián Ruiz and Lorenzo Insigne but their manager concocted a brand new 3-4-3. His idea was to mirror Atalanta, daring his remaining players to show him their quality against opponents whose entire system is founded on a willingness to trust individuals to follow their instincts and embrace the one-on-ones.

That is why Atalanta wind up so often in situations like we saw in the 66th minute, with one centre-back – Rafael Toloi – threading a through-ball down the right channel for another – Merih Demiral – to score emphatically at the near post.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10B1h0_0dFDhqnj00
Merih Demiral takes flight after scoring a goal that encapsulated Atalanta’s brilliance. Photograph: Alessandro Garofalo/AP

This was a chaotic, spectacular, and joyous game of football, in which momentum see-sawed back and forth. Atalanta were first off the mark when Duván Zapata cut the ball back for Ruslan Malinovskyi to score but Napoli responded with fine goals from Piotr Zielinski and Dries Mertens.

Then came Demiral’s equaliser, before Remo Freuler swept home an Atalanta winner at the end of another all-out attack. In the 71st-minute of a game away to the team that had led the league at the start of the weekend, Atalanta had five players flooding the opposition box.

Even Napoli’s supporters offered an ovation to Gasperini and his team at full time. “Tonight’s game, with even defenders scoring goals and offering assists, that’s my football,” he reflected. “The kind that I always thought I could create, and which Atalanta allow me to realise.”

Napoli could feel optimistic in defeat, Spalletti proving his team can be dynamic and brilliant even without half of their starting XI. They suffered defensively but could have scored more and perhaps would have won were it not for a further injury at 2-1 to Stanislav Lobotka, whose nimble distribution had been an important counter to Atalanta’s high press.

They remain title contenders. Do Atalanta, who finished the weekend four points off first place but seven above fifth, also belong in that conversation?

“This is a narrative people keep on pushing on us – a bit because they believe it and a bit because they want to put pressure on,” said Gasperini. “But there is a reality: we have never been top of the table in these last few years. I will be able to say that we are in the running when we are top at least one time.”

A reasonable argument, and a realistic target for a team who had already won away to Juventus and drawn at Inter this season. Inter look increasingly like favourites, hitting new levels under Simone Inzaghi and boasting greater depth than most rivals, but this race has a long way to run.

Any notion that Mourinho’s Roma could be part of it, though, does seem to be fading. During terse post-game press interviews he responded to a question about his team’s passivity by telling a journalist: “It’s easy to ask questions like this, your job is much easier than ours, and that’s why we get paid a lot more money than you.”

Mourinho is indeed, well remunerated – his €7m net salary placing him alongside Juventus’s Massimiliano Allegri as the best-paid managers in Serie A. Reminding us of that detail may only encourage his critics to ask whether he is offering value for money, with Roma eight points worse off than they were at the corresponding point in the previous campaign.

Pos Team P GD Pts

1 AC Milan 16 17 38

2 Inter Milan 16 24 37

3 Napoli 16 22 36

4 Atalanta 16 16 34

5 Juventus 16 6 27

6 Fiorentina 16 5 27

7 Roma 16 5 25

8 Lazio 16 2 25

9 Bologna 16 -4 24

10 Verona 16 4 23

11 Empoli 15 -5 20

12 Sassuolo 16 1 20

13 Torino 15 3 18

14 Udinese 15 -4 16

15 Sampdoria 16 -10 15

16 Venezia 16 -14 15

17 Spezia 16 -19 12

18 Genoa 16 -14 10

19 Cagliari 15 -13 9

20 Salernitana 16 -22 8

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Roma coach Mourinho rejects pre-match presser for Inter Milan clash

Roma coach Jose Mourinho is refusing to speak with the media ahead of Saturday's clash with Inter Milan. The Giallorossi go into the game with Inter on the back of victory over Bologna. However, in the aftermath, Mourinho took aim at the match officials, suggesting Nicolo Zaniolo would have to...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luciano Spalletti
Person
Marco Materazzi
Person
Lorenzo Pellegrini
Person
José Mourinho
chiesaditotti.com

Edin Džeko Returns to the Olimpico to Face a Depleted Roma Side

If you listened to this week’s podcast, you know that I had one of my least enjoyable match-watching experiences ever during Roma’s midweek match against Bologna. Watching that match felt like watching an encapsulation of every issue that Roma has faced since the start of American ownership for the club; injuries, shoddy refereeing, and some incredibly lucky play by opposing players who somehow find a completely new ability level the moment they step foot on the pitch against the Giallorossi. Yet once more unto the breach we must go, dear friends, for Roma must now face current Scudetto holders Inter Milan this Saturday.
SOCCER
BBC

Roma 0-3 Inter Milan: Jose Mourinho's side humbled by former club

Jose Mourinho endured a miserable evening against one of his former clubs as in-form Inter Milan inflicted a humbling defeat on his Roma team. Inter ran riot in the first half, with Hakan Calhanoglu netting direct from a corner to open the scoring. Edin Dzeko finished off a fine move...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Metro International

Soccer-Inter thrash Roma as Mourinho suffers reunion to forget

ROME (Reuters) – AS Roma collapsed to a 3-0 defeat at home to manager Jose Mourinho’s former club Inter Milan on Saturday, as the champions climbed to second in Serie A and inflicted a fourth defeat in six league games on the capital club. Mourinho led Inter to an unprecedented...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Roma coach Mourinho refuses to consider questions after Inter Milan defeat

Roma coach Jose Mourinho refused to take questions after defeat to Inter Milan. Roma lost 3-0 at the Olimpico on Saturday. Mourinho refused to take questions from the DAZN studio or pundits, instead giving a monologue to the camera. “I apologise to the studio, to the people at home who...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ac Milan#Bitterness#Roma#La Liga#The Premier League#The Stadio Olimpico
Daily Mail

Furious Jose Mourinho refuses to take ANY questions in his press conference after Roma's woeful 3-0 defeat by Inter Milan... before falling out with a journalist and telling him 'your job is a lot easier than ours, which is why we earn a lot more than you'

Jose Mourinho was left in a fit of rage after his Roma side's 3-0 collapse against Inter Milan, before taking out his fury on reporters. Goals from Hakan Calhanoglu, Edin Dzeko and Denzel Dumfries saw the Italian champions storm into their eventual winning margin after just 39 minutes inside a stunned Stadio Olimpico in their Serie A encounter.
SOCCER
punditarena.com

European round-up: Inter Milan pile more misery on Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho’s woes continue against Inter Milan. Jose Mourinho suffered only his second ever Serie A home defeat as former club Inter Milan strolled to a 3-0 win over Roma at the Stadio Olimpico. This was Mourinho’s first meeting with Inter since winning the treble there in 2010. Inter pile...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Soccer
A.S. Roma F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
The Independent

Champions League group stage: Who needs what to reach last-16 knockouts in final round of games

The Champions League group stage is into the final round of matches, with some sides already safe in the knowledge they’ll be featuring in the last 16.That said, there are still four places to be fought over, one group still has top spot to decide for the knockout seedings and a host of teams can still at least ensure they are playing Europa League football in the new year if they get the right result on Matchweek 6.Most notably, one group is utterly undecided with all four teams able to qualify for the last-16 or be dumped out of Europe...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Leicester crash out of Europa League after defeat in Napoli

Leicester are out of the Europa League after losing 3-2 at Napoli.An end-to-end encounter saw four goals shared in the first half in Naples, where the hosts led 2-0 courtesy of strikes from Adam Ounas and Eljif Elmas.However, the Foxes responded through Jonny Evans and academy graduate Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s first goal for the club.The Foxes fall to defeat in Naples.#NapLei pic.twitter.com/not4hh76CV— Leicester City (@LCFC) December 9, 2021Elmas struck again early in the second half and, despite Brendan Rodgers’ side having chances to get themselves level once more, it proved decisive.Leicester began the night top of Group C, but they ended...
SOCCER
The Guardian

Trump attacks media and Mark Milley in foul-mouthed Mar-a-Lago speech

In remarks to diners at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Saturday night, Donald Trump called the American media “crooked bastards” and Gen Mark Milley, the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, a “fucking idiot”. The meandering, foul-mouthed speech to Turning Point USA, a group for young conservatives, was...
POTUS
The Guardian

Elon Musk is learning a hard lesson: never date a musician

Elon Musk, it seems, prioritises building spaceships over maintaining relationships. In September, the thrice-divorced billionaire told reporters that his work at SpaceX and Tesla was a big reason why he had split from Grimes, his musician girlfriend. In her latest single, Player of Games, Grimes appears to have confirmed this. “I’m in love with the greatest gamer,” she sings, “but he’ll always love the game more than he loves me … Sail away to the cold expanse of space, even love couldn’t keep you in your place.”
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

75K+
Followers
38K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy