Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream – Alette Claretie trailer

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePublisher Koei Tecmo and developer Gust have released a new character trailer for Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream introducing Alette Claretie (voiced by Yuki Aoi). Here is...

Nintendo Enthusiast

Atelier Sophie 2 character trailer reveals alchemist Ramizel Erlenmeyer

Following the game’s official reveal in October, Koei Tecmo has revealed another new character in Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream; this time, players get to meet Ramizel Erlenmeyer, voiced by Rie Takahashi. You can watch Ramizel’s introductory trailer directly below. Currently serving as the mediator for...
Twinfinite

New Atelier Sophie 2 Trailer Introduces Ramizel

Today Koei Tecmo released a new trailer of the upcoming JRPG Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream. This time around, the trailer introduces Ramizel Erlenmeyer, following the one that showcased Sophie herself, and the one focusing on Plachta. She’s voiced by Rie Takahashi, whom you may know...
Anime News Network

Atelier Sophie 2 Game Streams Character Trailers for Ramizel, Plachta, Sophie

KOEI Tecmo Europe is streaming character trailers for the Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream (Atelier no Sophie 2: Fushigi na Yume no Renkinjutsushi) game, a title celebrating the 25th anniversary in Gust's Atelier series of games. The trailers feature the characters Ramizel Erlenmeyer, Plachta, and Sophie and their respective voice actresses Rie Takahashi, Yuka Iguchi, and Yuka Aisaka.
Gematsu

Scarf launches December 23

Puzzle adventure platformer Scarf will launch for PC via Steam and GOG, and Stadia on December 23, publisher HandyGames and developer Uprising Studios announced. Here is an overview of the game, via its store pages:. About. Scarf is an adventure game mixing puzzles and 3D platforms, offering an allegorical journey...
Gematsu

Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Switch Online adds Paper Mario on December 10

Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Switch Online will add the original Paper Mario on December 10, Nintendo announced. In Paper Mario, his vile viciousness—Bowser himself—has absconded with the magical Star Rod and lifted Peach’s Castle into the sky with the help of Kammy Koopa. Who will stop him now? It’s up to Mario (and you!) to save all seven of the Star Spirits, guarded by Bowser’s handpicked minions. Can you rise to the occasion and pull off a storybook ending?
Gematsu

Syberia: The World Before

Syberia: The World Before is an adventure video game developed and published by Microids. Vaghen, 1937: Dana Roze is a 17-year-old girl, who is beginning a brilliant career as a pianist. However, shadows begin to appear over her future as the fascist threat of the Brown Shadow hangs over Europe, at the dawn of the Second World War.
Gematsu

DNF DUEL – Striker trailer

Publisher Nexon, and developers Neople, Arc System Works, and Eighting have released a new trailer for Dungeon Fighter-based fighting game DNF DUEL introducing the Striker. “The human embodiment of punches and kicks has arrived!” Nexon said. “Watch the Striker train to achieve ultimate martial will through her fists hard as stone in her play video!”
Gematsu

Skullgirls

Skullgirls, also known as Skullgirls Encore or Skullgirls 2nd Encore, is a fighting video game developed by Reverge Labs, Lab Zero Games, Future Club, and Hidden Variable, and published by Autumn Games. About. Skullgirls 2nd Encore is a beautiful, fast-paced, and critically acclaimed 2D fighting game that puts players in...
Gematsu

Guilty Gear: Strive DLC character Baiken announced

Arc System Works has announced Guilty Gear: Strive Season Pass 1 downloadable content character Baiken. She will launch in late January 2022. Guilty Gear: Strive is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam. Watch a new trailer below. View a new set of screenshots at the...
nintendoeverything.com

Atelier Sophie 2 details requests, scenarios, new characters

Koei Tecmo and Gust shared the latest details and screenshots today for the upcoming JRPG Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream, covering various aspects including requests, scenarios, and new characters – Crystal Sparkle Pavilion owner Kati, the employee Gnome, and Pirka’s Emporium owner Pirka. Here’s the full...
Gematsu

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is a card video game developed and published by Konami Digital Entertainment. Welcome to Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, the hotly anticipated digital title that’s set to bring the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game to screens all over the world. With a blueprint of “online Yu-Gi-Oh! for both players...
Gematsu

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle is a fighting video game developed and published by Arc System Works. The collision is inevitable! The impact will be unavoidable!. An unrivaled clash of explosive proportions! The beloved BlazBlue franchise Crosses universes, Tags in fan favorites, and Battles it out in BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle! Created through an all-star collaboration between BlazBlue, Atlus‘ Persona, French Bread’s Under Night In-Birth, and Rooster Teeth’s hugely popular RWBY web series, Cross Tag Battle celebrates the fighting genre for pros and newcomers alike! Choose your team in fast paced 2v2 team battles filled with the craziness you’ve come to love from BlazBlue, with all the tight mechanics, smooth gameplay, and gorgeous 2D graphics you expect from Arc System Works.
Gematsu

Embark Studios announces ARC Raiders

Embark Studios, a Stockholm-based developer founded by Battlefield veterans and a subsidiary of Nexon, has announced its first title ARC Raiders. More information will be announced at The Game Awards 2021 on December 9. Watch a teaser trailer below. (MP4 version here.) — ARC Raiders (@ARCRaidersGame) December 6, 2021.
Gematsu

Afterimage

Afterimage is a side-scrolling Metroidvania / action role-playing video game developed by Aurogon Shanghai. One of the supreme deities created this vast world called Engardin, upon which natural wonders lie everywhere: gigantic volcanoes, steep canyons, deep seas, and a tower that soars into the clouds…. Encounter fantastic creatures during your...
Gematsu

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl free DLC character Garfield announced

Publisher GameMill Entertainment and developers Ludosity and Fair Play Labs have announced Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl free downloadable content character Garfield. He will launch on December 9 for all platforms except Switch, which will receive the character sometime in December. As previously announced, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl will add two free downloadable...
