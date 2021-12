Borussia Dortmund ended up on the wrong side of a 3-2 scoreline in the Bundesliga’s big game on Saturday, with visitors Bayern Munich triumphing at Signal Iduna Park to extend their lead at the top of the table to four points.There was plenty of controversy in the match with the hosts denied what looked a good penalty shout, before Robert Lewandowski scored the winner from the penalty spot after a hotly contested decision to award a handball against Mats Hummels.Speaking after the match the Dortmund players were less than impressed with referee Felix Zwayer, an official who was banned...

SOCCER ・ 5 DAYS AGO