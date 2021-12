Earlier this evening, I held a post-practice Packers chat over on our YouTube channel talking all things Green and Gold. You're absolutely right. The Bears will simply wilt in the glare of the Lambeau Field lights. They have no chance. They're a joke. Furthermore, they're not to be taken seriously. Time to chalk up the win and look ahead to the next game, because this one is in the bag. Better to get ready for the Ravens, who will offer a challenge. Excellent idea, especially if you want to get upset at home. This is still the NFL, and it's still the clichéd "Any given Sunday." I'm sure the Vikings felt that way going into the game against the Lions. Let's first play the game, win it, then spike the ball. Getting cocky is a sure way to lose.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO