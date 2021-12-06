Longstanding Shoreditch Hotel Looks to Catch Up With the Area’s Restaurant Pacesetters

One of Los Angeles’s best wood-fired pizzeria, La Morra, announced that it will be ending its residency on West Third Street after a little over a year there. Owners Zach Swemle and Marlee Blodgett, who moved to LA from Charleston, promised to open in “a neighborhood near you,” which implies it will not only return with a physical retail location but hopes to multiply into various spots. During the pandemic, La Morra prepared wood-fired frozen pizzas, something of a first in LA, with nearly the same texture and flavor as something fresh. The last day of operation will be December 23, which leaves about 12 days of service. Swemle and Blodgett say they’ll be celebrating some of their most popular pizzas each day, priced at just $12 apiece. Last night, they served the spinach and ricotta pie.

