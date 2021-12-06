JAC Superfood Crumbles

Click, click, click, click. The sound once associated with furry friends in your shop is now the sound of online customers filling up their virtual carts. In the past two decades, online pet retail has rapidly grown into a multibillion-dollar industry that makes up about 30 percent of the total market, research firm Packaged Facts reported. When looking across all e-commerce categories of consumer packaged goods (CPG) in the U.S., pet supplies ($5.65 billion) and pet food ($3.5 billion) currently rank in the second and third positions, according to Pet Industry Trends: Growth & Statistics in 2020, 2021, and Beyond, a report by the Common Thread Collective.
