Dec. 6 morning forecast

By Evan Andrews
fox4news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon't blink or you'll miss December!...

www.fox4news.com

Comments / 0

kalb.com

12/9/2021 Tyler's Morning Forecast

Tyler tells us the latest information regarding our upcoming severe weather threat, the Winter Fete forecast and more on this late Thursday morning!. Tyler is tracking a very busy forecast on this Wednesday!. Barrett Night Weather. Updated: Dec. 7, 2021 at 10:00 PM CST. |. KALB's 10 pm weathercast. 12/7/2021...
wamc.org

Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:. Some sunshine, then increasing clouds today. Highs in the mid 30s. Cloudy with scattered light snow showers tonight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Mostly cloudy tomorrow. Highs in the lower 40s.
KGET 17

Bakersfield weather forecast Dec. 9

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County’s first in a series of wet storms has arrived this morning, with light showers already visiting parts of the county. More rain should come to an end by late afternoon, with clearing overnight. Kern County can expect to pick up between .25-.50″ of rain.
KERN COUNTY, CA
WWLP 22News

Morning Video Forecast

Morning temperatures today will be in the 20s with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 30s. We'll see both sun and clouds today, and it'll be a bit breezy which may make it feel a few degrees colder.
KETK / FOX51 News

Thursday Midday Forecast: Warm temperatures return this afternoon

A strong southerly wind will usher in some much warmer temperatures and gulf moisture. These ingredients will clash with a cold front which will usher a chance of showers and thunderstorms. TODAY: We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies this afternoon. Conditions and breezy High: 78. Winds: S 15 MPH. TONIGHT: Increasing clouds after midnight […]
WOWT

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Omaha's Metro Transit Authority is reaching out to the public. It’s not exactly a Christmas miracle but a pair of Nebraska homeowners are thankful to get their money back after a 6 On Your Side investigation. Stolen guns recovered in South Dakota. Updated: 13 hours ago. All because of...
OMAHA, NE
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Ozarks First.com

Thursday, December 9 Morning Forecast

Southerly to southwesterly flow kicks back in as we head through the remainder of the workweek and that means a warming trend for us, as a ridge of high pressure, sets up shop. Temps look to surge back into the 60s and 70s on this afternoon under fair skies. Even warmer conditions are on the docket for Friday with highs looking to top out in the low to mid-70s. We’re expecting 73° and that would break a record of 71° set last year. All of this warmth will stream in ahead our next cold front, which moves in late Friday. We could see a few showers tomorrow but the track of the low will favor a dry slot here in the Ozarks. We won’t see much rain with this storm system with better chances for moisture north and east of the viewing area. The bulk of the moisture looks to be across the Northern Plains where snow will be on tap across places like Iowa and Nebraska. As the cold front continues to slide east, moisture in the atmosphere, as well as instability, will be on the rise. We also have a good deal of wind shear (difference in wind speed/direction) in the atmosphere. All of these ingredients lead to a severe weather threat for some of us. There will be the potential for a few stronger to severe storms in our far eastern communities late Friday into early Friday night as the boundary moves through. A Marginal to Slight Risk is in place, with the main concerns being hail and gusty winds but the tornado threat isn’t zero. With all of that shear, rotations and spin-ups are possible. The higher chance for severe storms is looking to be just east of us. It’s something we’ll be keeping tabs on over the next couple of days so stay tuned. Saturday is looking much chillier and brisk too so make sure you bundle up if you’re headed out to the holiday parade in Downtown Springfield. We’ll be there! We then end the weekend on a brighter note with highs in the low to mid-50s Sunday. The milder air returns as we kick-start next week as another strong ridge begins to take over. Temps look to climb back into the lower 60s Monday afternoon with highs in the 60s and 70s Tuesday and Wednesday. We’ll see a bit more cloud cover by Tuesday and Wednesday too as our next disturbance approaches.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KEYT

Thursday morning forecast December 9th

Temperatures are 4 to 8 degrees below normal with another system moving through. Most of the region will struggle to reach the 60s. Light overnight rain will continue through the day, tapering off by the afternoon or early evening. Rainfall amounts could total a half inch in San Luis Obispo County, quarter inch in Santa Barbara County, and a tenth of an inch in Ventura County. Snow is possible above 6,000 feet.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

