ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

even if TEMPEST opening movie

Gematsu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVolage has released the opening movie for October-announced otome visual novel even if TEMPEST. The game’s...

www.gematsu.com

Comments / 0

Related
StarWars.com

Tempest Runner to Get Hardcover Release – Exclusive

Fans can soon revisit the story of the villainous Lourna Dee — in a whole new way. StarWars.com is excited to reveal that Star Wars: The High Republic: Tempest Runner, an audiobook original published earlier this year, will be released as a script in book form on March 1, 2022. In Tempest Runner, a group of Jedi continue their search for Lourna Dee, one of the marauding Nihil’s deadliest leaders. The hardcover version will include Scott’s stage directions, written sound effects, and notes to the audio team; you can get first look at the cover below.
MOVIES
Gematsu

Syberia: The World Before

Syberia: The World Before is an adventure video game developed and published by Microids. Vaghen, 1937: Dana Roze is a 17-year-old girl, who is beginning a brilliant career as a pianist. However, shadows begin to appear over her future as the fascist threat of the Brown Shadow hangs over Europe, at the dawn of the Second World War.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Skullgirls

Skullgirls, also known as Skullgirls Encore or Skullgirls 2nd Encore, is a fighting video game developed by Reverge Labs, Lab Zero Games, Future Club, and Hidden Variable, and published by Autumn Games. About. Skullgirls 2nd Encore is a beautiful, fast-paced, and critically acclaimed 2D fighting game that puts players in...
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Touhou: Scarlet Curiosity developer Ankake Spa announces Touhou Choushinsei

Ankake Spa, the developer behind Touhou Project action RPG Touhou: Scarlet Curiosity, has announced Touhou Choushinsei (Touhou Supernova), a new Touhou Project fan game targeting a 2022 release in Japan. Platforms were not announced. (The official website previously listed “PlayStation 4,” but has since been changed to “TBA.”) Here is...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tempest#Japanese
Gematsu

GRID Legends

GRID Legends is a racing video game developed by Codemasters and published by Electronic Arts. GRID Legends delivers thrilling wheel-to-wheel motorsport and edge-of-your-seat action around the globe. Create your dream motorsport events, hop into live multiplayer races, be part of the drama in an immersive virtual production story, and embrace the sensation of spectacular action racing.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

DNF DUEL – Striker trailer

Publisher Nexon, and developers Neople, Arc System Works, and Eighting have released a new trailer for Dungeon Fighter-based fighting game DNF DUEL introducing the Striker. “The human embodiment of punches and kicks has arrived!” Nexon said. “Watch the Striker train to achieve ultimate martial will through her fists hard as stone in her play video!”
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Embark Studios announces ARC Raiders

Embark Studios, a Stockholm-based developer founded by Battlefield veterans and a subsidiary of Nexon, has announced its first title ARC Raiders. More information will be announced at The Game Awards 2021 on December 9. Watch a teaser trailer below. (MP4 version here.) — ARC Raiders (@ARCRaidersGame) December 6, 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
Japan
Gematsu

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle is a fighting video game developed and published by Arc System Works. The collision is inevitable! The impact will be unavoidable!. An unrivaled clash of explosive proportions! The beloved BlazBlue franchise Crosses universes, Tags in fan favorites, and Battles it out in BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle! Created through an all-star collaboration between BlazBlue, Atlus‘ Persona, French Bread’s Under Night In-Birth, and Rooster Teeth’s hugely popular RWBY web series, Cross Tag Battle celebrates the fighting genre for pros and newcomers alike! Choose your team in fast paced 2v2 team battles filled with the craziness you’ve come to love from BlazBlue, with all the tight mechanics, smooth gameplay, and gorgeous 2D graphics you expect from Arc System Works.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl free DLC character Garfield announced

Publisher GameMill Entertainment and developers Ludosity and Fair Play Labs have announced Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl free downloadable content character Garfield. He will launch on December 9 for all platforms except Switch, which will receive the character sometime in December. As previously announced, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl will add two free downloadable...
COMICS
First Showing

Seals Reclaim the Open Seas in Animated 'Seal Team' Movie Trailer

"Let's see if we can take down a few of those sharks." Netflix has unveiled an official trailer for an animated comedy called Seal Team, a fun take on the Navy SEALs but about actual seals trying to fight back against sharks and whales. "Jaws will drop!" Ha ha ha. After his best friend is killed in a shark attack, Quinn, a lovable yet tenacious seal assembles a wacky "Seal Team" to fight back against a gang of sharks overtaking the neighborhood. Quinn and his squad of misfit recruits will stand up to ruthless sharks with razor-sharp teeth and reclaim the open sea. The ensemble voice cast features J.K. Simmons as Claggart, with Kristen Schaal, Patrick Warburton, Dolph Lundgren, Sharlto Copley, Matthew Rhys, Richard Steven Horvitz, Catherine Taber, and Jessie T. Usher as Quinn. Yeah this looks like some harmless fun, but it doesn't look that smart or original overall. It'll be out on Netflix soon, maybe a nice casual watch sometime.
MOVIES
Gematsu

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax is a fighting video game developed by Arc System Works and published by ATLUS. An Army of Shadows is attacking. Who could be the one behind it all? Named IGN’s Best Overall Fighting Game of 2012, and made an official selection of the Evolution Championship Series in 2013, Persona 4 Arena was a roaring success. Now, the ultimate tag team returns to present another super-heated battle! A collaboration between developers ATLUS and Arc System Works found resonance among the existing Persona / ATLUS fanbase and the hardcore fighting game community. Persona 4 Arena Ultimax is the long-awaited sequel, and a continuation of the story originally set forth in the award-winning RPG Persona 4. Bringing the series full circle and tying together the plots of Persona 3 and Persona 4, fans will enjoy controlling beautifully animated character sprites and experiencing top-notch quality, fully voiced localization that brings the popular characters to life.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Arcade Paradise

Arcade Paradise is an adventure / simulation video game developed by Nosebleed Interactive and published by Wired Productions. Welcome to Arcade Paradise, the 90s retro arcade adventure game. With the keys to the family laundromat, Ashley decides to transform the business and give the sleepy town of Grindstone something to get excited about! Stay one step ahead of your father, manage and invest profits, and build your very own Arcade Paradise!
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl first week sales top six million

Total shipments and digital sales for Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl sold six million units worldwide during its first week of release, The Pokemon Company announced. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl launched for Switch on November 19 worldwide. Here is an overview of the game, via...
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Saber Interactive to showcase five upcoming titles during The Game Awards 2021 and Twitch Winter Gathering

Saber Interactive will showcase five upcoming titles across The Game Awards 2021 on December 9 and Twitch Winter Gathering on December 10, the company announced. “Saber is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, and it’s amazing how much the company has evolved in that time,” said Saber Interactive head of publishing Todd Hollenshead in a press release. “Our company has long been known for its sterling reputation as a developer, and since joining the Embracer family we have continued to grow on that front by acquiring some of the most talented studios from around the world.”
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Dusk Diver 2 – Yumo and Leo ‘Character Skills’ trailers

Publisher Justdan International and developer WANIN Games have released new trailers for beat ’em up action game Dusk Diver 2 introducing the skillsets for playable characters Yumo and Leo. Dusk Diver 2 is due out for PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC on February 24, 2022 with English, Japanese, Traditional Chinese,...
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

BlazBlue: Central Fiction

BlazBlue: Central Fiction is a fighting video game developed and published by Arc System Works. Combining 2D fighting game and visual novel, the BlazBlue series has been supported by many fighting game fans. The latest installation, BlazBlue: Central Fiction, serves as the ending to the Azure Saga and reveals the truth that has ever been in mystery.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

The Idolmaster: Starlit Season DLC character Kaede Takagaki launches December 9

The Idolmaster: Starlit Season paid downloadable content “Catalog Vol. 3: Luminous Azure” will launch on December 9 and includes Kaede Takagaki, the first of three planned additional idols, publisher Bandai Namco and developer ILCA announced. The companies also announced that the “Southern Area” of its gradually expanding free update “All...
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy