even if TEMPEST opening movie

"Let's see if we can take down a few of those sharks." Netflix has unveiled an official trailer for an animated comedy called Seal Team, a fun take on the Navy SEALs but about actual seals trying to fight back against sharks and whales. "Jaws will drop!" Ha ha ha. After his best friend is killed in a shark attack, Quinn, a lovable yet tenacious seal assembles a wacky "Seal Team" to fight back against a gang of sharks overtaking the neighborhood. Quinn and his squad of misfit recruits will stand up to ruthless sharks with razor-sharp teeth and reclaim the open sea. The ensemble voice cast features J.K. Simmons as Claggart, with Kristen Schaal, Patrick Warburton, Dolph Lundgren, Sharlto Copley, Matthew Rhys, Richard Steven Horvitz, Catherine Taber, and Jessie T. Usher as Quinn. Yeah this looks like some harmless fun, but it doesn't look that smart or original overall. It'll be out on Netflix soon, maybe a nice casual watch sometime.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO