Canva

Best public high schools in Connecticut

As filmmaker and writer Nora Ephron said during a ’96 commencement address at Wellesley College, “Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead.” If that’s the case, high school may be one of the greatest dress rehearsals of all.

It’s a place where students explore their interests, dive into extracurricular activities, finally get the freedom to choose their own classes, and prepare for college or the workplace. For many of these students and their families, public education is key: 48.1 million students enrolled in public elementary and secondary schools in 2020; and there are almost 24,000 public high schools in the U.S., according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

For many anxious parents, getting their kid into the best of these public high schools is of the utmost importance. Some families even move homes to get into better school districts. However, among all of these thousands of schools, a few stand out for their academic excellence, incredible track records, and the future success of their young students.

Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in Connecticut using rankings from Niche . Here’s how it breaks down: Niche uses eight factors for its rankings, with each factor given a different weight. A whopping 60% of the score is based on academics and grades, which is calculated using state assessment proficiency tests, SAT/ACT scores, and survey responses. From there, culture and diversity, parent and student surveys on their overall experiences, and teachers each contribute to 10% of the score. Finally, scores for each school’s clubs and activities, health and safety, resources and facilities, and sports constitute 2.5% each.

Keep reading to find out which public high schools are the best in your state.

#25. Fairfield Ludlowe High School

- School district: Fairfield School District

- Enrollment: 1,500 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#24. Center for Global Studies

- School district: Norwalk School District

- Enrollment: 277 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#23. Cheshire High School

- School district: Cheshire Public Schools

- Enrollment: 1,405 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#22. East Lyme High School

- School district: East Lyme School District

- Enrollment: 996 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#21. Guilford High School

- School district: Guilford Public Schools

- Enrollment: 1,114 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#20. The Academy of Information Technology & Engineering

- School district: Stamford School District

- Enrollment: 629 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#19. Amity Regional High School

- School district: Amity Regional School District No. 5

- Enrollment: 1,455 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#18. Connecticut International Baccalaureate Academy

- School district: East Hartford School District

- Enrollment: 182 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#17. Joel Barlow High School

- Location: Redding

- Enrollment: 855 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#16. Daniel Hand High School

- School district: Madison Public Schools

- Enrollment: 1,011 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#15. Hall High School

- School district: West Hartford School District

- Enrollment: 1,514 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#14. Conard High School

- School district: West Hartford School District

- Enrollment: 1,437 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#13. Simsbury High School

- School district: Simsbury School District

- Enrollment: 1,330 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#12. Ridgefield High School

- School district: Ridgefield School District

- Enrollment: 1,595 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#11. Avon High School

- School district: Avon School District

- Enrollment: 957 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#10. Marine Science Magnet High School of Southeastern Connecticut

- Location: Groton

- Enrollment: 272 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#9. Fairfield Warde High School

- School district: Fairfield School District

- Enrollment: 1,438 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#8. Glastonbury High School

- School district: Glastonbury Public Schools

- Enrollment: 1,947 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#7. Farmington High School

- School district: Farmington School District

- Enrollment: 1,244 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#6. Weston High School

- School district: Weston School District

- Enrollment: 792 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#5. Wilton High School

- School district: Wilton Public Schools

- Enrollment: 1,272 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#4. Greenwich High School

- School district: Greenwich School District

- Enrollment: 2,746 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#3. Darien High School

- School district: Darien School District

- Enrollment: 1,404 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#2. New Canaan High School

- School district: New Canaan School District

- Enrollment: 1,324 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#1. Staples High School

- School district: Westport School District

- Enrollment: 1,828 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

You may also like: Best colleges in Connecticut