More Michigan firefighters with cancer eligible for benefits

By The Associated Press
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A new Michigan law makes more firefighters with cancer eligible for workers’ compensation benefits.

Many in active service already qualify for the wage loss and medical benefits if they get certain types of cancer presumed to have been caused by hazards on the job.

Legislation signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer last week extends eligibility to forest fire officers and fire/crash officers at military airfields.

Jeff Roberts, president of the Michigan Association of Fire Chiefs, said many people may not realize the health effects that can occur years later due to exposure to contaminants and carcinogens while fighting fires and rescuing people.

