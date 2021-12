Palisades Restaurant offers interesting cheese. According to their Instagram page, The Draycott is currently offering a very intriguing cheddar cheese as part of the restaurant’s rotating cheese board. Roelli Cheese Haus in Wisconsin makes Red Rock Cheddar because Chris Roelli, a fourth generation cheesemaker, heard that niche customers would pay more for a cheddar that was flawed by exposure to blue mold. Roelli inoculated some of his cheddar cheese blocks with penicillium roqueforti, which is the classic bleu cheese mold of Roquefort cheese fame. Thus Red Rock Cheddar was born and it has both the cheddar nuttiness and creamy but firm texture and the tangy edge of Roquefort cheese. The cheese’s visual appeal is only enhanced by the contrast between the traditional orange color of the cheddar and the blue veins of the Roquefort mold. Red Rock is available right now at The Draycott with a second cheese selection as part of the cheese board, but hurry because the restaurant frequently rotates the cheese selections that it has available.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO