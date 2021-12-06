ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Man, 21, fatally shot sitting in BMW in Bronx, teen passenger wounded

By Rocco Parascandola, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 6 days ago

A 21-year-old man was fatally shot sitting in a BMW in a hail of gunfire on a Bronx street that also wounded his teen passenger, police said Monday.

At least two shooters came up on the passenger side of the white BMW on E. 171st S. near Townsend Ave. in Mount Eden and opened fire about 10:15 p.m. Sunday, cops said.

The 18-year-old woman sitting in the front passenger seat threw up her hand in a defensive posture and turned away as she was shot in the hand and back, police said. Driver Sergio Jiminez was struck in the head.

The shooters ran off and have not been caught.

The woman got out of the BMW and flagged down a good Samaritan, who drove her to BronxCare Health System, where she is in stable condition.

Back at the scene, when first responders pulled Jimenez from the car his foot came off the brake and the car lurched forward, running over his arm and striking at least one parked car. First responders found a gun in the pocket of Jiminez’s hoodie.

Medics rushed him to BronxCare Health System but he could not be saved.

The motive for the shooting is not clear.

Jiminez has sealed arrests and was wanted for a 2020 misdemeanor assault for allegedly hitting his girlfriend, police said. He lived in the Belmont section of the Bronx.

The wounded passenger has no criminal record, police said.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily News

One dead, one arrested for drunk driving after crash knocks Jeep off Major Deegan Expressway in the Bronx

One man is dead and another charged with drunk driving after a two-car crash ended with a Jeep rolling over and falling off the Major Deegan Expressway in the Bronx Sunday, cops said. The deadly wreck happened just after 4:45 a.m. in Mott Haven when the Jeep was merging into the southbound lane of the expressway from the E. 135th St. onramp and the second car, an Audi A6, also headed south, ...
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Man gunned down outside his Brooklyn apartment building: ‘They gotta get guns off the street’

A Brooklyn man was fatally shot outside his apartment building early Sunday, police said. The 31-year-old victim was repeatedly shot in the torso on Rockaway Ave. near Broadway in Bedford-Stuyvesant just before 3:10 a.m., police said. One neighbor said relatives he lives with heard the chilling ambush. “Before they shot him, they was like, ‘Hey man.’ When they said ‘Hey man,’ he looked. And ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
20K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy