Best public high schools in Maryland

As filmmaker and writer Nora Ephron said during a ’96 commencement address at Wellesley College, “Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead.” If that’s the case, high school may be one of the greatest dress rehearsals of all.

It’s a place where students explore their interests, dive into extracurricular activities, finally get the freedom to choose their own classes, and prepare for college or the workplace. For many of these students and their families, public education is key: 48.1 million students enrolled in public elementary and secondary schools in 2020; and there are almost 24,000 public high schools in the U.S., according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

For many anxious parents, getting their kid into the best of these public high schools is of the utmost importance. Some families even move homes to get into better school districts. However, among all of these thousands of schools, a few stand out for their academic excellence, incredible track records, and the future success of their young students.

Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in Maryland using rankings from Niche . Here’s how it breaks down: Niche uses eight factors for its rankings, with each factor given a different weight. A whopping 60% of the score is based on academics and grades, which is calculated using state assessment proficiency tests, SAT/ACT scores, and survey responses. From there, culture and diversity, parent and student surveys on their overall experiences, and teachers each contribute to 10% of the score. Finally, scores for each school’s clubs and activities, health and safety, resources and facilities, and sports constitute 2.5% each.

#25. Oakdale High School

- School district: Frederick County Public Schools

- Enrollment: 1,267 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#24. Hereford High School

- School district: Baltimore County Public Schools

- Enrollment: 1,295 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#23. Severna Park High School

- School district: Anne Arundel County Public Schools

- Enrollment: 1,932 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#22. Howard High School

- School district: Howard County Public Schools

- Enrollment: 1,910 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#21. Western School of Technology & Environmental Science

- School district: Baltimore County Public Schools

- Enrollment: 892 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#20. Quince Orchard High School

- School district: Montgomery County Public Schools

- Enrollment: 2,148 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#19. Dulaney High School

- School district: Baltimore County Public Schools

- Enrollment: 1,914 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#18. Century High School

- School district: Carroll County Public Schools

- Enrollment: 1,139 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#17. Glenelg High School

- School district: Howard County Public Schools

- Enrollment: 1,197 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#16. Northwest High School

- School district: Montgomery County Public Schools

- Enrollment: 2,623 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#15. Eastern Technical High School

- School district: Baltimore County Public Schools

- Enrollment: 1,172 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#14. Atholton High School

- School district: Howard County Public Schools

- Enrollment: 1,460 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#13. Mount Hebron High School

- School district: Howard County Public Schools

- Enrollment: 1,695 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#12. Montgomery Blair High School

- School district: Montgomery County Public Schools

- Enrollment: 3,223 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#11. Urbana High School

- School district: Frederick County Public Schools

- Enrollment: 1,851 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#10. Centennial High School

- School district: Howard County Public Schools

- Enrollment: 1,597 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#9. Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School

- School district: Montgomery County Public Schools

- Enrollment: 2,257 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#8. Richard Montgomery High School

- School district: Montgomery County Public Schools

- Enrollment: 2,505 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#7. Thomas S. Wootton High School

- School district: Montgomery County Public Schools

- Enrollment: 2,116 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#6. Walter Johnson High School

- School district: Montgomery County Public Schools

- Enrollment: 2,747 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#5. River Hill High School

- School district: Howard County Public Schools

- Enrollment: 1,378 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#4. Marriotts Ridge High School

- School district: Howard County Public Schools

- Enrollment: 1,472 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#3. Winston Churchill High School

- School district: Montgomery County Public Schools

- Enrollment: 2,274 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#2. Walt Whitman High School

- School district: Montgomery County Public Schools

- Enrollment: 2,039 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#1. Poolesville High School

- School district: Montgomery County Public Schools

- Enrollment: 1,205 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

