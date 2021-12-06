The Hottest Zip Code In The Entire Country Is Right Here In Colorado

80916. What do these 5 seemingly ordinary numbers mean to you? If you hail from Colorado Springs, they could be YOUR zip code, which, according to Realtor.com, is the hottest zip code in the entire country! What does this mean, and how was it determined? Here is what we learned:

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

"Our list of the 10 Hottest Zip Codes in America shows that homebuyers are eager to escape busy urban centers for more affordable, less dense suburbs," begins Realtor.com, whose The Hottest Zip Codes of 2021 names Colorado's own 80916 as the crème de la crème of areas.

As per Realtor.com, the results came after taking two key factors - market demand and the pace of the market - into account, making Colorado Springs a no-brainer.

Located along the east side of the Springs (near the Peterson Airforce Base), 80916 has long been a favorite for affordable housing (a la a median house price of $318,000, which is 36 percent lower than the metro and 17 percent lower than the national median) but has recently exploded in popularity with Texas and California transplants looking for a home near both great jobs and the great outdoors.

In addition to the close proximity to outdoor recreational opportunities, the 80916 zip code is also known for top-rated schools, as well as world-class attractions and landmarks like the Garden of the Gods and Pike's Peak.

As far as demographics go, 74 percent of residents are less than 45-years-old, and while the zip may fall behind in terms of "homeownership with fifty-one percent of residents and 40 percent of younger millennials owning a home, it shows promise thanks to young households."

Coming in behind Colorado Springs on the list of hottest zip codes includes 14617 (West Irondequoit, New York), 01960 (Peabody, Massachusetts), and 03130 (Manchester, New Hampshire, pictured).