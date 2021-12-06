The Hottest Zip Code In The Entire Country Is Right Here In Colorado
By Annie
Only In Colorado
3 days ago
80916. What do these 5 seemingly ordinary numbers mean to you? If you hail from Colorado Springs, they could be YOUR zip code, which, according to Realtor.com, is the hottest zip code in the entire country! What does this mean, and how was it determined? Here is what we learned:
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
Coming in behind Colorado Springs on the list of hottest zip codes includes 14617 (West Irondequoit, New York), 01960 (Peabody, Massachusetts), and 03130 (Manchester, New Hampshire, pictured).
Did you know that the Centennial State is home to what is being called the “World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rental?” Until recently, we did not know it either, but now that we have been introduced, we couldn’t wait to share the Wonder Haus, which is arguably one of the quirkiest homes in not only Colorado […]
The post This Colorado House May Just Be The Quirkiest in The Country appeared first on Only In Your State.
The Centennial State knows how to do parks, whether it be recreational, state, or national! While we could gush about our incredible park system all day, every day, today’s article is focusing on one historical park, in particular, that may just be one of Colorado’s best-kept secrets… and wait until you see why: Do you […]
The post This Historic Park Is One Of Colorado’s Best Kept Secrets appeared first on Only In Your State.
Colorado is considered a “weird” state (I was born and raised here, so I can say it), but some places still manage to be quirkier than others. While most of our towns have unique attractions and facets, one town, in particular, is being called the most unusual, which is the small, statutory town of Crestone: To […]
The post Here Is Why Crestone Is Being Called The Most Unusual Town In Colorado appeared first on Only In Your State.
Do you crave a tropical vacation but do not have the funds to support it? In this day and age, air travel and travel, in general, are an expensive hassle, which is why we are always looking around the Centennial State for places like the unique and delicious Jamaican Grille: Guess what? We learned about […]
The post Escape To The Tropics And Sample Authentic Cuisine Food When You Visit The Jamaican Grille In Colorado appeared first on Only In Your State.
Hungry? Unlike the candy bar commercial claims, nothing satisfies quite like a burger, fries, and a shake, the best of which comes from older and lower-key establishments. Today’s article features all of the above and can only be found at this old and iconic middle-of-nowhere Colorado drive-in: During these uncertain...
What is Colorado’s official nickname? It’s the Centennial State (and not the Mile High State), right? How many feet above sea level does our capital building sit? 5,280, duh! If you hail from Colorado, there are some things you are born knowing, but we are willing to bet this is the first time you’ve heard these 10 surprising facts, including:
If there’s one thing we love here at Only in Colorado, it’s abandoned places in Colorado (well, that and hole-in-the-wall restaurants, hikes, and hidden gems in the Boulder State, but we will save all those for another day). That being said, you can imagine our delight when we came across some stunning footage from an […]
The post A Drone Flew High Above This Abandoned Nuclear Base In Colorado And Caught This Truly Eerie Footage appeared first on Only In Your State.
Are you looking for a place where you can get cozy in the cold of late fall, winter, or early spring? While Colorado is famous for being somewhat mild and boasting 300 days of sunshine each year, we still have our downright frigid days, which is where these charming A-frame cabins come into play:
If you have ever visited a fair or an amusement park, there is a pretty good chance that you have driven bumper cars… but have you ever tried driving them on ice? Yes, ice bumper cars are a thing, and yes, they are downright epic, which is why we highly recommend everyone check out the […]
The post Ice Bumper Cars Are The One Of A Kind Winter Attraction In Colorado You Need To Experience For Yourself appeared first on Only In Your State.
If you had to choose one person to name as the most iconic artist of all time, who would you say? There are only a handful of people who can live up to this infamy, one of whom is the one and only Elvis Presley! Are you a die-hard Elvis fan? If so, it is a great time to be a Coloradan, as one of the most unique Elvis cafe’s in the world is located right here in Colorado:
The holiday season is upon us, and what better place to celebrate than Colorado’s favorite amusement park? While the rides and waterpark at Elitch Gardens are closed for the season (well, most of the rides, anyway!), they are bringing a first-of-its-kind light exhibit to its grounds via the jaw-dropping Luminova Holiday:
Meat is not hard to come by (I mean, you can get it in a tube at your local chain grocery store!), but shopping local is king when you are looking for a quality product! The next time you are in the market for beef, pork, seafood, or chicken, take our advice and opt for the […]
The post The Best Little Meat Market In Colorado Has Been Wowing Meat And Seafood Lovers Since 1923 appeared first on Only In Your State.
Colorado is known for its many rivers, but riverwalks? No such thing… Or is there? As it just so happens, Colorado is not only home to a riverwalk but to one of the best riverwalks in the country, and you are going to want to visit it for yourself ASAP:
There are few experiences more magical than Christmas in Colorado. With its snowy peaks and dazzling light displays, the Centennial State truly seems tailor-made for the holiday season. Nowhere is that more apparent than our small towns. Wonderful in any season, these places seem to get an extra dose of magic – and snow – […]
The post Here Are The Top 11 Christmas Towns In Colorado. They’re Magical. appeared first on Only In Your State.
Do you ever wonder what it would be like to be above the clouds? While you can always hop a plane or charter a spacecraft (a la William Shatner), there is a much easier way, which is staying the night at this dreamy Colorado hotel that is so high in terms of altitude, it is above the clouds:
Great news: It is officially *okay* to be excited for and begin preparing for Christmas (though, if you’re anything like me, you don’t cave to peer pressure and have been preparing for this moment year-round)! How does one begin? It begins with a big and beautiful tree, like the real ones you will find at this dreamy Colorado Christmas tree farm that may just be the best in the state:
No matter the season or the occasion, there is never a bad time for a spot of tea. While one may think that you have to travel across the ocean to visit an authentic tea room, we as Coloradans are lucky to have several to choose from, including this one that is tucked away inside a majestic castle:
If you run across a restaurant that has been in business for 50+ years, you know it has to be good, right? How about a 60-year-old, family-owned tradition? We happen to think that is even better! To experience one of these iconic Colorado restaurants for yourself, make plans to have breakfast at The Pantry: We […]
The post The Pantry In Colorado Is A 60-Year-Old Tradition Known For Its Giant Breakfasts appeared first on Only In Your State.
Have you been searching high and low for a particular spice, or are you looking to add a new cuisine into your food rotation? While new foods can be daunting, we recommend starting slowly with different flavors from around the world, which is exactly what you will find at this exotic Colorado grocery store that sells all kinds of goodies from other countries:
Whether you are having the world’s longest week or have a reason to celebrate, there is nothing better than a margarita… Agree? Since margaritas are so versatile and somewhat easy to make, they can be made at home or found at most places; however, if you want one that is delicious and gigantic, you will want to order a jumbo marg from Colorado’s Casa Sanchez II:
From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Colorado is for people who LOVE the Centennial State. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.
Comments / 7