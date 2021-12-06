Canva

Best public high schools in Indiana

As filmmaker and writer Nora Ephron said during a ’96 commencement address at Wellesley College, “Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead.” If that’s the case, high school may be one of the greatest dress rehearsals of all.

It’s a place where students explore their interests, dive into extracurricular activities, finally get the freedom to choose their own classes, and prepare for college or the workplace. For many of these students and their families, public education is key: 48.1 million students enrolled in public elementary and secondary schools in 2020; and there are almost 24,000 public high schools in the U.S., according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

For many anxious parents, getting their kid into the best of these public high schools is of the utmost importance. Some families even move homes to get into better school districts. However, among all of these thousands of schools, a few stand out for their academic excellence, incredible track records, and the future success of their young students.

Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in Indiana using rankings from Niche . Here’s how it breaks down: Niche uses eight factors for its rankings, with each factor given a different weight. A whopping 60% of the score is based on academics and grades, which is calculated using state assessment proficiency tests, SAT/ACT scores, and survey responses. From there, culture and diversity, parent and student surveys on their overall experiences, and teachers each contribute to 10% of the score. Finally, scores for each school’s clubs and activities, health and safety, resources and facilities, and sports constitute 2.5% each.

#25. Batesville High School

- School district: Batesville Community School Corporation

- Enrollment: 697 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#24. East Allen University

- School district: East Allen County Schools

- Enrollment: 314 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#23. Bloomington High School North

- School district: Monroe County Community School Corporation

- Enrollment: 1,575 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#22. Carroll High School

- School district: Northwest Allen County Schools

- Enrollment: 2,442 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#21. Center Grove High School

- School district: Center Grove Community School Corporation

- Enrollment: 2,604 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#20. Penn High School

- School district: Penn-Harris-Madison School Corporation

- Enrollment: 3,813 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#19. Plainfield High School

- School district: Plainfield Community School Corporation

- Enrollment: 1,736 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#18. Avon High School

- School district: Avon Community School Corporation

- Enrollment: 3,115 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#17. Crown Point High School

- School district: Crown Point Community School Corporation

- Enrollment: 2,864 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#16. Brownsburg High School

- School district: Brownsburg Community School Corporation

- Enrollment: 2,810 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#15. William Henry Harrison High School

- School district: Tippecanoe School Corporation

- Enrollment: 1,975 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#14. Homestead Senior High School

- School district: Southwest Allen County Schools

- Enrollment: 2,480 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#13. Hamilton Southeastern High School

- School district: Hamilton Southeastern School District

- Enrollment: 3,380 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#12. The Academy of Science and Entrepreneurship

- School district: Monroe County Community School Corporation

- Enrollment: 114 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#11. Westfield High School

- School district: Westfield-Washington Schools

- Enrollment: 2,430 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#10. Bloomington High School South

- School district: Monroe County Community School Corporation

- Enrollment: 1,696 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#9. Herron High School

- Location: Indianapolis

- Enrollment: 949 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#8. Fishers High School

- School district: Hamilton Southeastern School District

- Enrollment: 3,632 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#7. Speedway Senior High School

- School district: School Town Of Speedway

- Enrollment: 539 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#6. Munster High School

- School district: School Town Of Munster

- Enrollment: 1,518 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#5. Zionsville Community High School

- School district: Zionsville Community Schools

- Enrollment: 2,096 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#4. Carmel High School

- School district: Carmel Clay Schools

- Enrollment: 5,400 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#3. West Lafayette Junior/Senior High School

- School district: West Lafayette Community School Corporation

- Enrollment: 1,121 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#2. Signature School

- Location: Evansville

- Enrollment: 397 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#1. Indiana Academy for Science, Mathematics, and Humanities

- Location: Muncie

- Enrollment: 239 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

