Best public high schools in Hawaii

As filmmaker and writer Nora Ephron said during a ’96 commencement address at Wellesley College, “Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead.” If that’s the case, high school may be one of the greatest dress rehearsals of all.

It’s a place where students explore their interests, dive into extracurricular activities, finally get the freedom to choose their own classes, and prepare for college or the workplace. For many of these students and their families, public education is key: 48.1 million students enrolled in public elementary and secondary schools in 2020; and there are almost 24,000 public high schools in the U.S., according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

For many anxious parents, getting their kid into the best of these public high schools is of the utmost importance. Some families even move homes to get into better school districts. However, among all of these thousands of schools, a few stand out for their academic excellence, incredible track records, and the future success of their young students.

Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in Hawaii using rankings from Niche . Here’s how it breaks down: Niche uses eight factors for its rankings, with each factor given a different weight. A whopping 60% of the score is based on academics and grades, which is calculated using state assessment proficiency tests, SAT/ACT scores, and survey responses. From there, culture and diversity, parent and student surveys on their overall experiences, and teachers each contribute to 10% of the score. Finally, scores for each school’s clubs and activities, health and safety, resources and facilities, and sports constitute 2.5% each.

#25. Hilo High School

- School district: Hawaii Department Of Education

- Enrollment: 1,219 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

#24. Kapolei High School

- School district: Hawaii Department Of Education

- Enrollment: 1,946 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

#23. Kahuku High & Intermediate School

- School district: Hawaii Department Of Education

- Enrollment: 1,351 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

#22. Hawaii Academy of Arts & Science Public Charter School

- School district: Hawaii Department Of Education

- Enrollment: 710 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

#21. Kapa'a High School

- School district: Hawaii Department Of Education

- Enrollment: 1,042 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

#20. President William McKinley High School

- School district: Hawaii Department Of Education

- Enrollment: 1,663 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

#19. Maui High School

- School district: Hawaii Department Of Education

- Enrollment: 2,082 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#18. Waipahu High School

- School district: Hawaii Department Of Education

- Enrollment: 2,777 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#17. West Hawaii Explorations Academy Public Charter School

- School district: Hawaii Department Of Education

- Enrollment: 280 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#16. Pearl City High School

- School district: Hawaii Department Of Education

- Enrollment: 1,591 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#15. Adm. Arthur W. Radford High School

- School district: Hawaii Department Of Education

- Enrollment: 1,199 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#14. Leilehua High School

- School district: Hawaii Department Of Education

- Enrollment: 1,645 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#13. King Kekaulike High School

- School district: Hawaii Department Of Education

- Enrollment: 1,129 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#12. Waialua High & Intermediate School

- School district: Hawaii Department Of Education

- Enrollment: 645 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#11. Kalaheo High School

- School district: Hawaii Department Of Education

- Enrollment: 813 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#10. Myron B. Thompson Academy Public Charter School

- Location: Hawaii Department Of Education

- Enrollment: 585 (31:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#9. Kihei Charter School

- School district: Hawaii Department Of Education

- Enrollment: 689 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#8. Henry J. Kaiser High School

- School district: Hawaii Department Of Education

- Enrollment: 1,175 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#7. Waiakea High School

- School district: Hawaii Department Of Education

- Enrollment: 1,282 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#6. President Theodore Roosevelt High School

- School district: Hawaii Department Of Education

- Enrollment: 1,440 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#5. Kalani High School

- School district: Hawaii Department Of Education

- Enrollment: 1,465 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#4. Moanalua High School

- School district: Hawaii Department Of Education

- Enrollment: 2,021 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#3. University Laboratory School

- School district: Hawaii Department Of Education

- Enrollment: 443 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#2. Hawaii Technology Academy Public Charter School

- School district: Hawaii Department Of Education

- Enrollment: 1,285 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#1. Mililani High School

- School district: Hawaii Department Of Education

- Enrollment: 2,620 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

