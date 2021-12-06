ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GoodGiving Challenge ends Monday night

 3 days ago
Monday is the final day of the 2021 GoodGiving Challenge.

The week-long online giving campaign kicked off Tuesday, November 30 , as part of Giving Tuesday, and runs through 11:59 p.m. Monday, December 6.

The campaign surpassed the $2 million mark over the weekend, totaling $2,112,024 as of 6 a.m. Monday morning.

Donations can be made online at bggivesorg .

The GoodGiving Challenge has raised $14.1 million total for local nonprofits since its inception in 2011.

This year’s challenge features a record number of 179 nonprofits and daily match challenges totaling more than $650,000.

