Man seriously injured in Portsmouth shooting; woman no longer a ‘person of interest’ Stephen M. Katz/The Virginian-Pilot

Two people were injured, one seriously, in a shooting Sunday night in Portsmouth.

Officers responded just after 10:30 p.m. near the 200 block of Paul Revere Drive, which is near the intersection of Frederick Boulevard and Deep Creek Boulevard.

At the scene, police found a man suffering from a serious gunshot wound. They also found a woman who’d been hit by a vehicle and suffered a minor injury. Both were taken to a local hospital.

On Tuesday, police announced that they are no longer looking for Danaesha L. Martin, 25. Martin is no longer considered a person of interest, according to a news release.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Portsmouth Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 757-393–8536 or to submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

Staff writer Julianna Morano contributed.

Lyndon German, frederick.german@virginiamedia.com