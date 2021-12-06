Weekly calendar: Community and entertainment events beginning Dec. 8

This is a list of reader-submitted public events, virtual and in-person. CDC social distancing and other guidelines may apply. Please use the contact information to verify details. All programs and activities are subject to change without notice.

Adopt-A-Family Holiday Drive , 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 8-10. This is a United Way of Broward County’s Commission on Behavioral Health & Drug Prevention program to support local at-risk families. To participate, email aventura@UnitedWayBroward.org . United Way of Broward County’s Ansin Building, 1300 S. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale. unitedwaybroward.org/events .

Museum Tours, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 8-18. Tour the 1918 Old Davie School, the oldest school building in Broward County is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Old Davie School Historical Museum, 6650 Griffin Road, Davie. 954-797-1044. olddavieschool.org/visit . $7-$10.

Jackie Gleason: And Away We Go, 3-4:30 p.m. Dec. 8. Using rarely seen archival footage, Paul Offenkrantz DM explores beyond Ralph Kramden and The Honeymooners. Barry and Florence Friedberg Auditorium, Florida Atlantic University, 777 Glades Road, Bldg. CEH 31C, Boca Raton. 561-297-3185. bit.ly/2ZH4VPe . $30-$35.

Food service & public assistance, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Dec. 9 and upcoming Thursdays, except holidays. The Palm Beach County Food Bank will help with SNAP and Medicaid applications in English, Spanish, and Q’anjob’al. Appointments required. Contact Mario Mendez at 561-345-5085 or email mario@pbcfoodbank.org . Study room A, 4th Floor, Mandel Public Library, 411 Clematis St., West Palm Beach. Free. wpbcitylibrary.libcal.com .

What Really Happened at Masada? 12:30-2 p.m. Dec. 9. Ralph Nurnberger, Ph.D., explores the facts and the truth. Barry and Florence Friedberg Auditorium, Florida Atlantic University, 777 Glades Road, Bldg. CEH 31C, Boca Raton. 564-297-3185. bit.ly/3IdoSif . $30-$35.

CROS Ministries Mobile Food Pantry, 4 p.m. Dec. 9. Walk-up mobile food pantry on the 2nd and 4th Thursday of each month. Greenacres Community Center, 501 Swain Blvd., Greenacres City. 561-642-2015. crosministries.org/programs . Free.

Clematis by Night, 6-9 p.m. Dec. 9 and upcoming Thursdays on the Great Lawn, 100 N. Clematis St., West Palm Beach. 561-822-1515 wpb.org/events . Free general seating.

Holiday Bromeliad Tree at Palm Beach Outlets . The 22-foot tree consists of 1,000 bromeliads uniquely assembled into a tropical holiday centerpiece in partnership with Mounts Botanical Garden. This ongoing display through the holidays is off I-95 on Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard in West Palm Beach. See PalmBeachOutlets.com .

Screen on The Green, 7-10 p.m. Dec. 10 and on the second Friday of each month. Great Lawn , 100 N. Clematis St., West Palm Beach. 561-822-1515. For titles, see wpb.org/events . Free.

Faculty Holiday Exhibition, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. through Dec. 11. This holiday show and sale includes ceramics, glass, jewelry, sculpture, photography, oil, watercolor, and acrylic paintings. Lighthouse ArtCenter, 373 Tequesta Drive, Tequesta. 561-746-3101. lighthousearts.org . $5 admission.

Roberta B. Marks: Anthology, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. exhibit runs through Dec. 11. Award-winning artist, Roberts B. Marks, works in sculpture, mixed-media, painting, and collage. Lighthouse ArtCenter, 373 Tequesta Drive, Tequesta. 561-746-3101. lighthousearts.org . $5.

Ivan Loboguerrero: Hidden Figures, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. runs through Dec. 11. An exhibition of paintings by Colombian artist Ivan Loboguerrero. Rosenbaum Contemporary, 150 Yamato Road, Boca Raton. 561-994-9180. rosenbaumcontemporary.com . Free.

Bridge Lessons, 9:30-11:30 a.m. through Dec. 14. Play and increase your knowledge with Mike Wolf, Professional, 50 years of experience. Skolnick Center, 800 SW 36th Ave., Pompano Beach. Make an appointment at 954-225-6044. pompanodbc@gmail.com . $15.

Tai Chi, 11 a.m.-noon. Tuesdays and Thursdays through Dec. 16. Have you fallen within the past few months or have a fear of falling? Join this virtual Tai Chi class to become steadier on your feet. Instructor from Sunrise. Register for Zoom. 954-745-9567. bit.ly/3GrPURP . Free.

Helen on Wheels, 8-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 5 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 19. A delightful heartwarming comedy proving that feisty older women have the right to raise a ruckus, play bingo, and bear arms. Empire Stage, 1140 N. Flagler Drive, Fort Lauderdale. pigsdoflyproductions.com . $39.

Oceanside Park farmers market, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 25. Find fresh produce, cheese, baked items, plants and handmade goods. Oceanside Park, 3000 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. 954-828-2690. bit.ly/2Omg3eP . Free.

South Florida Depression Glass Club, 1:30-4 p.m. Dec. 25. Learn more about vintage glass & pottery that is made in America. Wilton Woman’s Club, 600 NE 21st Court, Wilton Manors. 561-767-5233. sfdgc.com . Free.

Palm Beach Coin Club Show, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 26 and the fourth Sunday through March 27. Dozens of dealers will be buying, selling coins, currency, bullion, and jewelry. American Polish Club, 4725 Lake Worth Road, Greenacres City. 561-964-7236. pbcc.anaclubs.org . Free admission and appraisals.

Dancing with Ira Weisburd, 7-9 p.m. Mondays learn Israeli dancing; or practice line dancing 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Balkin and international dancing, 1-3 p.m., Saturdays. Dance workshops online through 2021. Join at youtube.com/user/iraweisburd , from Kings Point in Delray Beach. 561-901-1200. Free for everyone over 18.

Bingo Night at Temple Beth Orr, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursdays through Dec. 30. Doors open at 5 p.m. Temple Beth Orr, 2151 Riverside Drive, Coral Springs. 954-461-3939. templebethorr.org . $11-$35.

Sandoway Discovery Series, 9:30-10 a.m. Thursdays through Dec. 30. Join us for a weekly series of discovery, geared for families with children ages 3-5. Sandoway Discovery Center, 142 S. Ocean Blvd., Delray Beach. 561-274-7263. sandoway.org . $8.

New River open air market, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays through December. Browse handmade goods and treats at History Fort Lauderdale’s historic downtown campus. New River Inn, 231 SW Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale. 954-463-4431. historyfortlauderdale.org . Free admission.

Dauer Museum of Classic Cars, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday through Dec. 31. Travel back to a more simple time, a time of cars and culture. Dauer Classic Car Museum, 10801 NW 50th St, Sunrise. 954-748-6271. dauercars.com/about-dauer-car-museum . $20; children $10.

Friday Night Sound Waves, 6:30-9:30 p.m. weekly, through Dec. 31, Presented by the LOOP at Oceanside Park, 3000 E. Las Olas Blvd. bit.ly/314SnSf . Register for free tickets at bit.ly/3ElA3Tk .

Play Dates at YAA, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 31. Get creative with your little ones; read a story with Ms. Sue and get silly with puppets and get moving with dance. Young At Art Museum, 8000 W. Broward Blvd., suite 1208, Plantation. 954-424-0085. youngatartmuseum.org . $10.

A Return to Self: The Art of Healing, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. December through Jan. 9. History Fort Lauderdale celebrates the significant contributions of local Seminole artists with this Native American exhibit. History Fort Lauderdale, 231 SW Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale. 954-463-4431. historyfortlauderdale.org/museum/events . $7-$15.

Watercolor art by South Florida female artists, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. through Jan. 31. ArtServe and Holy Cross Health present this exhibition with the Gold Coast Watercolor Society. Dorothy Mangurian Comprehensive Women’s Center at Holy Cross HealthPlex, 1000 NE 56th St., Fort Lauderdale. 954-462-8190. artserve.org . Free.

Iké Udé: Select Portraits, noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday; exhibition runs now through January. Color-saturated conceptual photography by Nigerian-born artist brings a new vitality to contemporary portraiture as it addresses notions of identity. NSU Art Museum , One E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. nsuartmuseum.org . $5-$12.

Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru features artifacts & virtual reality, 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Exhibit open through March 6. Get tickets online at BocaMuseum.org/Golden . Boca Raton Museum of Art, 501 Plaza Real , Boca Raton. 561-392-2500. Tickets $19.95-$29.95 admission, plus $18 for VR experience.

Painting Enlightenment: Experiencing Wisdom and Compassion through Art and Science, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. through March. Enjoy the masterful works of famed Japanese artist and scientist Iwasaki Tsuneo in this new exhibit. Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens, 4000 Morikami Park Road, Delray Beach. 561-495-0233. morikami.org/current-exhibitions . $9-$15.

ONGOING EVENTS

Nonperishable food donations. The Salvation Army of Broward is in need of food items to help replenish its Food Pantry for upcoming community distributions. Drop off weekdays 8 a.m.-5 p.m., 1445 W. Broward Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. 954-712-2431. salvationarmyflorida.org/fortlauderdale .

Gumbo Limbo is open for visitors. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday; Mondays noon-4 p.m. See aquariums, the sea turtle rehabilitation facility, the Nature Center, gift shop, and all the nature trails. Explore the Intracoastal ecosystems by kayak with a naturalist. Gumbo Limbo Nature Center, 1801 N. Ocean Blvd., Boca Raton. Visit gumbolimbo.org or call 561-544-8605. Admission free; kayaking $25. Advanced reservations required for children’s programs through Webtrac .

Lion Country Safari, open daily 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Drive through the wild animal amusement park and take photos of lions, giraffe, elephants, rhinos, primates and more. Safari Falls Splash Park is open daily, weather permitting and is included in admission. Park is 20 miles west of West Palm Beach at 2003 Lion Country Safari Road, Loxahatchee . 561-793-1084. lioncountrysafari.com . $29-$35.

Yellow Green Farmers Market, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday-Sunday every week. Features fresh fruits, vegetables, eat-in stations and take-home delicacies, plus artisans, vendors, plants and unique items. YG Market , 3080 Sheridan St., Hollywood. 954-513-3990. Paid parking, three lots. ygfarmersmarket.com .

Bring Butterflies Back, open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays, weather permitting. Butterfly World features self-guided tours, gift shop, workshops and lectures with tips on gardening and planting host plants for butterfly caterpillars. Watch videos on YouTube at bit.ly/2CuyZ5e . Shop for plants, ladybugs or pupa. 954-977-4400. Tradewinds Park, 3600 W. Sample Road, Coconut Creek. $22.50-$32.50. butterflyworld.com .

Moai at Mounts, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. See the new permanent installation in the Tropical Forest Garden that offers three imposing 20-foot statues, replicas of the iconic monolithic, humanlike figures located on Easter Island, Rapa Nui, Chile. 561-233-1730. Mounts Botanical Garden , 531 N. Military Trail, West Palm Beach. mounts.org . $10-$12.

Riverbend Park has something for all ages. Features morning nature walks, Loxahatchee Battlefield tours, archery, bike rides, fishing and birding. Location: 9060 Indiantown Road, Jupiter. 561-741-1359. Many activities are free, some $5-$10. Make online reservations at pbcnature.com .

Bonnet House, offers self-guided tours Tuesday-Sunday 11 a.m.-4 p.m., and hosts special events. See website for family summer specials with times and dates. Bonnet House Museum & Gardens, 900 N. Birch Road, Fort Lauderdale. Check website for pricing. bonnethouse.org .

Young At Art is open mall hours, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays; and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, Westfield Broward, 8000 W. Broward Blvd., Plantation. Features one-of-a-kind interactive exhibits and programming by South Florida-based artists. $8. See youngatartmuseum.org for online activities.

Virtual exhibitions feature Space Shuttle Challenger. John Chakeres’s photos of the early years of the Space Shuttle program have been acclaimed worldwide. View “Into Orbit” and “First Fleet” sneak peeks on the Pompano Beach Arts YouTube channel at bit.ly/36ALU2c or visit pompanobeacharts.org/virtual-events . Free.

FAU’s Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute. Offers tours, videos and educational activities. Lectures and presentations are open to the public for free. Must register. See bit.ly/2H0OBPU .

Museum Tours. 1-3:30 p.m. daily. Spend a couple of hours exploring Fort Lauderdale’s rich history and finding out about the pioneer families. History Fort Lauderdale, 231 SW Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale. 954-463-4431. historyfortlauderdale.org/museum . $15. Free for military and children under 6.

Ashanti Cultural Arts virtual classes & events. Features beginner hip-hop Saturdays 11-11:50 a.m.; advanced hip-hop Thursdays 6-7 p.m.; African dance Saturdays noon-1 p.m. and much more. Sponsored by the City of Pompano Beach and the Rotary Club. See ashanticulturalarts.org .

Kravis @ Home The Curtain’s Up! Digital stage features a lineup of curated concerts, talks, performances and arts education events. Virtual from West Palm Beach. kravis.org/athome .

Broward Center online classes for all ages. Free classes include singing, acting, dancing and improv. Stay connected with this online series available anytime. You can also follow the Facebook page to access previous videos and content. For details, see browardcenter.org and click on Education@Home or visit bit.ly/2EhNvxA .

Lifelong Learning Institute. Times and dates vary at Nova Southeastern University’s LLI. Features classes, presentations and programs for seniors via Zoom. Register for link at bit.ly/2Chw0wK . Call 954-262-8471 or email LLI@nova.edu . $30 a month or $15 each.

From The Frank to you: Virtual workshops & lectures. In this virtual classroom, guests of all ages can watch video art-making workshops, step-by-step craft tutorials, video lectures and storybook readings. New content added regularly. The Frank C. Ortis Art Gallery in Pembroke Pines. 954-392-2120. Visit thefrankgallery.org or bit.ly/2FtWCfE . Free.

Broward County Library. See what’s new and stay connected. Find upcoming events and classes. Read newspapers, magazines, listen to music and watch movies with a free eCard that can be used to access a wide variety of eContent from a computer or mobile device. Visit broward.org/library . Free.

Palm Beach County Library digital events. Many classes and programs are held on Zoom. Participants must preregister. Download a PDF with instructions and then sign up for things. Whatever piques your interest, from engineering a paper airplane to a Latin-flavor cooking demo. Register for digital activities online at bit.ly/2C62OZE or pbclibrary.org .

Pompano Beach Arts. Entertaining and educational videos for all ages, including, creative writing classes, visual and therapeutic arts, music, lectures, interviews, workshops, theater basics, storytelling and more. Some events have fees and specific times; others are ongoing and free. Visit pompanobeacharts.org .

See Art, Be Happy, features immersive installations, contemporary art, interactive art pieces, and expanded museum store. 561-243-7922 or cornellartmuseum.org . In-person visits noon-5 p.m., Thursday-Sunday. Cornell Art Museum, 51 N. Swinton Ave., Delray Beach. $8-$15.

Malayan Tigers & Queensland Koalas. Watch videos, zoo talks and do at-home activities. Presented by the Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society. Visit palmbeachzoo.org and click on Activities. 561-547-9453 or visit the zoo’s page on Facebook. Palm Beach Zoo, 1301 Summit Blvd. , West Palm Beach. In-person visits open daily 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission $18.95.

Brain Bites, games & puzzles. Florida Atlantic University offers Virtual Resources for educators, students, and curious explorers of all ages. Features bite-sized neuroscience podcasts and videos to inform you about the neuroscience world in short, digestible episodes. FAU has campuses in Boca Raton , Dania Beach , Davie , Fort Lauderdale , Harbor Branch and Jupiter . Visit bit.ly/31aWfxj .

Museum of Science & Discovery. Offers on-site educational activities for all age groups, plus resources, and high-quality programs ranging from story time to science demonstrations, as well as virtual learning. MODS, 401 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale. 954-467-6637 Visit Mods.org or on Facebook , and YouTube . Prices vary; some activities are free.

McCarthy’s Wildlife Sanctuary. Guided tours at 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday by appointment only. Only a limited number of visitors in each group. Call 561-790-2116. No children under 5 permitted. Escorts provided. McCarthy’s Wildlife Sanctuary , 12943 61st St. North, West Palm Beach. $25-$35 a person. mccarthyswildlife.com or follow on Facebook .

