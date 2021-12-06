Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Sells Nearly 120,000 Shares of Tesla
One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge sale on Friday. Specifically, this fund sold over 115,000 shares of Tesla Inc. ( NASDAQ: TSLA ), as the price of the fund was down around 5% on the day. Note that the fund is down a fair amount over the past year.
It was the ARK Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARK ) that sold 119,256 shares of Tesla. At Friday’s closing price, this would have valued the sale at roughly $121 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is down 17% in the past year.
Check out all of ARK Invest’s sales for Friday as well:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKF
|AMZN
|AMAZON.COM
|2,209
|ARKF
|FB
|24,877
|ARKG
|IOVA
|IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS
|25,500
|ARKG
|BFLY
|BUTTERFLY NETWORK
|259,500
|ARKK
|EDIT
|EDITAS MEDICINE
|217,800
|ARKK
|TSLA
|TESLA
|119,256
|ARKW
|NET
|CLOUDFLARE
|179,031
|ARKW
|LPSN
|LIVEPERSON
|229,442
|ARKW
|FB
|89,622
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.
