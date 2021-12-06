ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Sells Nearly 120,000 Shares of Tesla

By Chris Lange
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H1kU0_0dFDgOCq00 One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge sale on Friday. Specifically, this fund sold over 115,000 shares of Tesla Inc. ( NASDAQ: TSLA ), as the price of the fund was down around 5% on the day. Note that the fund is down a fair amount over the past year.

It was the ARK Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARK ) that sold 119,256 shares of Tesla. At Friday’s closing price, this would have valued the sale at roughly $121 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is down 17% in the past year.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s sales for Friday as well:

Fund Ticker Name Shares
ARKF AMZN AMAZON.COM 2,209
ARKF FB FACEBOOK 24,877
ARKG IOVA IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS 25,500
ARKG BFLY BUTTERFLY NETWORK 259,500
ARKK EDIT EDITAS MEDICINE 217,800
ARKK TSLA TESLA 119,256
ARKW NET CLOUDFLARE 179,031
ARKW LPSN LIVEPERSON 229,442
ARKW FB FACEBOOK 89,622

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.
ALSO READ: Top Wall Street Strategist Loves a Surprising Group of Dividend Stocks for 2022

Related
Herald & Review

Don't Be Fooled by Cathie Wood Headlines: This Is a Losing Investing Strategy for 2022

Cathie Wood is an institutional investor who has gained a following among retail investors. Wood's ARK Invest manages several extremely popular exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and their popularity is understandable given their strong performance. For example, the ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) has more than tripled the S&P 500's annualized performance since its inception in 2014.
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Cathie Wood's Newest Stock Pick Includes This Hot Meme

Two of today's most fascinating trends in markets, Cathie Woods' ARK Invest and "meme stocks," just collided. And they're coming together in the ETF world — but only agree on one stock. Just this week, an ETF tied to the stock-picking skill of ARK Invest faces off against one...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Shares of AMD and Micron Technology have delivered huge gains in the past decade. New applications, such as the metaverse and auto industry, will be additional catalysts for AMD. Micron should benefit from the massive amount of data that is expected to be generated. Buying and holding great companies for...
STOCKS
CNBC

Ark Invest's Cathie Wood says institutions moving into bitcoin could add $500,000 to its price

CNBC's 'Squawk Box' team sit down with Cathie Wood, CEO and CIO of Ark Invest, to discuss Ark's latest transparency fund. Wood also breaks down why bitcoin's value could go up by $500,000 over time as hedge funds and other large investors move in. "The move actually by institutions into bitcoin, if we were to choose bitcoin and that seems to be their first stop, could add $500,000 to bitcoin's price if they move into the tune of roughly 5% over time," Wood tells CNBC.
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Faces First Test As Inflation Report Looms; Tesla Skids As Cathie Wood Says This

Dow Jones futures were little changed overnight, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures, with a crucial inflation report on tap Friday morning after Thursday's growth-led sell-off. Costco Wholesale (COST), Oracle (ORCL) and Broadcom (AVGO) headlined key earnings after the close. The stock market rally attempt gave up some...
STOCKS
CNBC

Cathie Wood's Ark launches new ETF

Kate Rooney joins the 'Halftime Report' to report Cathie Wood's Ark has debuted another ETF focused on ESG (environmental, social and governance) investments. Some companies in the ETF include Tesla, Cloudflare, and Nvidia.
STOCKS
24/7 Wall St.

