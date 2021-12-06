Page One: “Brooklyn” (2015)

So, I know what you’re thinking: Hey, can I write a script with this approach to format and style? In my humble opinion, you should feel free to write your screenplay any damn way you feel is necessary to best convey your story. Granted, it’s an easier sell if the writers are Ron and Russell Mael (Sparks) and the project is to be directed by Leos Carax (Holy Motors). If the writer is a first-timer (in terms of Hollywood), that will likely be a tougher sell as many folks on the development side of things tend to hew more closely to a conventional approach to screenwriting: structure, characters, style and format.
