ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Page One: “Brooklyn” (2015)

blcklst.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn fact, this specific piece of scene description was the leading off point in a 2018 AV Club article: Hollywood loves to describe women as pretty — but not too pretty. There’s no rule against writing “pretty without knowing it,” but it has...

gointothestory.blcklst.com

Comments / 0

Related
blcklst.com

Page One: “Annette” (2021)

So, I know what you’re thinking: Hey, can I write a script with this approach to format and style? In my humble opinion, you should feel free to write your screenplay any damn way you feel is necessary to best convey your story. Granted, it’s an easier sell if the writers are Ron and Russell Mael (Sparks) and the project is to be directed by Leos Carax (Holy Motors). If the writer is a first-timer (in terms of Hollywood), that will likely be a tougher sell as many folks on the development side of things tend to hew more closely to a conventional approach to screenwriting: structure, characters, style and format.
MOVIES
blcklst.com

Page One: “The Tomorrow War” (2021)

We see this a LOT: The script has a soft open (e.g., mini-van, suburbs) while the movie has a hard open (e.g., action, military). If it’s an action movie, this is an editorial choice that makes sense: Give the audience a taste of what’s to come. It also buys the story time to set up key characters and get some exposition out of the way.
MOVIES
blcklst.com

Page One: “The Blind Side” (2009)

Screenplay by John Lee Hancock, book by Michael Lewis. You may read the screenplay here. Page One is a daily Go Into The Story series featuring the first page of notable movie scripts from the classic era to contemporary times. Comparing them is an excellent way to study a variety of writing styles and see how professional writers start a story.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
blcklst.com

Page One: “Blue Valentine” (2010)

Screenplay by Derek Cianfrance & Joey Curtis and Cami Delavigne. Interesting story structure: The movie tells the tale of a couple falling in love … and having fallen out of love … with no middle part. It’s up to the audience to piece together what happened. You may read the...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colm Tóibín
Person
Nick Hornby
blcklst.com

Page One: “The Bourne Identity” (2002)

Screenplay by Tony Gilroy and William Blake Herron, novel by Robert Ludlum. The movie begins with a B.O.B. (Bit Of Business): The guys on the fishing trawler playing cards. That acts as a kind of feint to set the stage for the big twist: discovering Bourne’s body floating in the ocean.
MOVIES
blcklst.com

Unpacking the Mysteries of Screenplay Time

Flashback, Flashforward, Set-Up / Payoff, Callback, Montage, Series of Shots, Cross Cut, Visual-to-Visual Transition, Audio-to- Audio Transition, Pre-Lap, all related directly to managing time in a screenplay. Time is a mystery, especially in a screenplay. As writers we can leap through decades from one scene to the next. Or we...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
blcklst.com

Video: 20 Writing and Screenwriting Tips from Stephen King

Advice from the noted author whose writing movie credits include Carrie, The Green Mile, and The Shawshank Redemption. Outstanding Screenplays with a new video compilation featuring Stephen King, author of over 70 books including movie adaptations including Carrie, The Shining, Children of the Corn, Green Mile, and The Shawshank Redemption.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brooklyn#Av Club
blcklst.com

Page One: “The Brothers Bloom (2008)

Although the movie did not do well at the box office, if you’re a Rian Johnson, it is definitely worth the watch. An entertaining film. You may read the screenplay here. Page One is a daily Go Into The Story series featuring the first page of notable movie scripts from the classic era to contemporary times. Comparing them is an excellent way to study a variety of writing styles and see how professional writers start a story.
MOVIES
blcklst.com

Interview (Video): Steven Spielberg

A rare 1982 interview with the filmmaker of Jaws, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, and Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark. Here is a 1982 interview on the ABC TV series 20/20. Even better, a two-hour documentary and conversation with Spielberg which aired in Japan in...
VIDEO GAMES
blcklst.com

Page One: “Bridge of Spies” (2015)

Written by Matt Charman and Ethan Coen & Joel Coen. Apparently, the Coens do a lot of uncredited script rewrites. For this project, they did take a credit. Interesting…. You may read the screenplay here. FOR EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY!. Page One is a daily Go Into The Story series featuring...
MOVIES
blcklst.com

Page One: “Brokeback Mountain” (2005)

Screenplay by Larry McMurtry & Diana Ossana, short story by Annie Proulx. A few small differences. In the movie, the perspective remains outside the truck. As a result, no dialogue. No Patsy Cline song. Why those changes? It’s subtle, but I suspect the decision was based on keeping the viewer at an arm’s length to the Ennis character. Who is the person? Why does he get off a truck at such a remote place as Signal, Wyoming? Create more of a mystery.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
blcklst.com

Studying Aristotle’s “Poetics” — Part 6(G): Spectacle Sixth

As I’ve been interviewing screenwriters, I typically ask what some of their influences are. One book title comes up over and over again: Aristotle’s “Poetics.” I confess I’ve never read the entire thing, only bits and pieces. So I thought, why not do a daily series to provide a structure to compel me to go through it. That way we’d all benefit from the process.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
blcklst.com

Screenwriting 101: Dana Coen

“Writing on a staff is very different than writing features by yourself. You’re beholden to so many people and levels of expectation. And you’re writing fast. In my case, the deadline was generally two weeks… With television, particularly one-hour episodes, there’s little time to reflect. You have to start with structure. I would develop the idea and then create the four act breaks, trusting that I would be able to figure out later how to get from one to the other. It was the only way to get a story approved quickly and prevent the possibility of writing myself into a corner.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
blcklst.com

Page One: “The Bucket List” (2007)

Here’s an odd video I found featuring quotes from screenwriter Justin Zackham, voiced by a computer (I believe). “For me, screenwriting is all about setting characters in motion and as a writer, just chasing them. They should tell you what they will do in any scene you put them in.”
MOVIES
blcklst.com

Page One: “Burn After Reading” (2008)

As always, the movie mimics exactly what’s on the page of a Coen brothers’ script. They know exactly what they want with every scene down to the nth degree. Check out this video:. You may read the screenplay here. FOR EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY!. Page One is a daily...
MOVIES
blcklst.com

Spec Script Deal: “Lady Krylon”

Stampede Ventures acquires drama thriller spec script “Lady Krylon” written by Brandon Constantine. Via Deadline:. The film is a New York-set romance that sees the lives of a prodigal graffiti artist and an upper east side socialite collide. As the former’s fame rises, his newfound love tries to protect him from the perils of success.
MOVIES
Variety

Netflix’s ‘All The Light We Cannot See’ Adaptation Casts Aria Mia Loberti as Marie-Laure

Netflix’s search for its Marie-Laure, the blind teenager at the heart of its four-part adaptation of the Pulitzer-Prize winning novel “All The Light We Cannot See,” is complete. The streamer has cast Aria Mia Loberti, a first-time actress who has low vision, in the role. “To find an actress to play the iconic Marie-Laure — a young blind woman whose greatest strength is the tenacity of her hope and the power of her voice across the airwaves during wartime — was no small challenge,” said Shawn Levy, director and executive producer of the series. “We searched the world and reviewed thousands...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

'Lost Daughter,' 'Licorice Pizza' top AP's best 2021 films

The Associated Press' film writers picks for best movies of 2021:LINDSEY BAHR: 1. “The Lost Daughter”: There’s an element of danger, real and theoretical, permeating every moment of Maggie Gyllenhaal’s electric adaptation of the Elena Ferrante novel. Despite the idyllic Greek seaside setting and the intoxicating premise of a solo vacation, the unease hovers oppressively as we follow the brilliant, passionate, selfish, cruel and inscrutable Leda Caruso (Olivia Colman) through some unorthodox choices, past and present. Not only is she one of the richest characters that has ever graced our screens, it’s the kind of film that will bury itself...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy