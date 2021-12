Lamar Jackson has hurt the Ravens more than he’s helped them in recent weeks. After a four-interception outing last week, the fourth year QB followed it up with an ugly INT on the opening possession and took bad sacks throughout the game. It looked like a change of course early on when Jackson was frequently opting to take the checkdown to running backs when he had nothing else, but that soon vanished. He reverted back to the Lamar we’ve been used to seeing over the last month or so where he’s unwilling to throw the ball away or find the open short route while trying to force a throw to Mark Andrews or taking sacks for huge losses.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO