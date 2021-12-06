Canva

Best public high schools in Kentucky

As filmmaker and writer Nora Ephron said during a ’96 commencement address at Wellesley College, “Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead.” If that’s the case, high school may be one of the greatest dress rehearsals of all.

It’s a place where students explore their interests, dive into extracurricular activities, finally get the freedom to choose their own classes, and prepare for college or the workplace. For many of these students and their families, public education is key: 48.1 million students enrolled in public elementary and secondary schools in 2020; and there are almost 24,000 public high schools in the U.S., according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

For many anxious parents, getting their kid into the best of these public high schools is of the utmost importance. Some families even move homes to get into better school districts. However, among all of these thousands of schools, a few stand out for their academic excellence, incredible track records, and the future success of their young students.

Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in Kentucky using rankings from Niche . Here’s how it breaks down: Niche uses eight factors for its rankings, with each factor given a different weight. A whopping 60% of the score is based on academics and grades, which is calculated using state assessment proficiency tests, SAT/ACT scores, and survey responses. From there, culture and diversity, parent and student surveys on their overall experiences, and teachers each contribute to 10% of the score. Finally, scores for each school’s clubs and activities, health and safety, resources and facilities, and sports constitute 2.5% each.

#25. Woodford County High School

- School district: Woodford County Public Schools

- Enrollment: 1,270 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#24. Campbell County High School

- School district: Campbell County Public Schools

- Enrollment: 1,421 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#23. Oldham County High School

- School district: Oldham County Public Schools

- Enrollment: 1,666 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#22. Boyle County High School

- School district: Boyle County Schools

- Enrollment: 848 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#21. McCracken County High School

- School district: Mccracken County Public Schools

- Enrollment: 1,972 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#20. South Warren High School

- School district: Warren County Public Schools

- Enrollment: 1,392 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#19. Ballard High School

- School district: Jefferson County Public Schools

- Enrollment: 1,961 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#18. Elizabethtown High School

- School district: Elizabethtown Independent Schools

- Enrollment: 742 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#17. Atherton High School

- School district: Jefferson County Public Schools

- Enrollment: 1,408 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#16. Larry A. Ryle High School

- School district: Boone County Public Schools

- Enrollment: 1,950 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#15. South Oldham High School

- School district: Oldham County Public Schools

- Enrollment: 1,376 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#14. Randall K. Cooper High School

- School district: Boone County Public Schools

- Enrollment: 1,389 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#13. J. Graham Brown School

- School district: Jefferson County Public Schools

- Enrollment: 747 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#12. Glasgow High School

- School district: Glasgow Independent Schools

- Enrollment: 569 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#11. Louisville Male High School

- School district: Jefferson County Public Schools

- Enrollment: 2,017 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#10. Bowling Green High School

- School district: Bowling Green Independent Schools

- Enrollment: 1,252 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#9. Murray High School

- School district: Murray Independent Schools

- Enrollment: 481 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#8. North Oldham High School

- School district: Oldham County Public Schools

- Enrollment: 1,061 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#7. Henry Clay High School

- School district: Fayette County Public Schools

- Enrollment: 2,142 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#6. Lafayette High School

- School district: Fayette County Public Schools

- Enrollment: 2,382 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#5. Paul Laurence Dunbar High School

- School district: Fayette County Public Schools

- Enrollment: 2,016 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#4. Highlands High School

- School district: Fort Thomas Independent Schools

- Enrollment: 1,028 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#3. Beechwood High School

- School district: Beechwood Independent Schools

- Enrollment: 714 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#2. The Gatton Academy

- Location: Bowling Green

- Enrollment: 190 (— student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#1. DuPont Manual High School

- School district: Jefferson County Public Schools

- Enrollment: 1,887 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

