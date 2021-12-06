ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York City’s Landmark Martinique New York on Broadway, Curio Collection by Hilton Hotel Reopens and Unveils All-Encompassing Renovation

fb101.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHilton announced the reopening of the indelible Martinique New York on Broadway, Curio Collection by Hilton following a multi-million dollar renovation drastically transforming the interior of the classic 531-room property. Located in the vibrant neighborhood of Midtown South bordering NoMad and Koreatown, the magnificently maintained Beaux-Arts building, which is designated as...

www.fb101.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Boston Globe

Return to New York: Broadway’s back and the city is humming

It’s just past 8 p.m. on a Saturday and New York, once again, is buzzing. In Midtown, red taillights flow in an excited blur as traffic pushes bullishly toward Times Square, where fun-seekers mix with hawkers, gawkers, and even dog walkers on the colorful, congested sidewalks. The scene is a...
BOSTON, MA
hotelnewsresource.com

Wasserturm Hotel Cologne Joins Curio Collection by Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) announced the opening of the Wasserturm Hotel Cologne, Curio Collection by Hilton, housed in what was once the tallest water tower in Europe. The historic building, owned by Aroundtown, Germany’s largest listed commercial real estate company, is now home to 88 guest rooms and suites, a spa, gym, and three bars and restaurants. It is located less than five minutes from major attractions such as the cathedral, Cologne Chocolate Museum, and the Rhine.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
Hungry Hong Kong

Our family experience at The Kimberly Hotel New York

The Kimberley Hotel offers old school glamour, amazing location, and impeccable service at their NYC establishment. We loved the inviting lobby featuring elegant style, helpful and inviting staff, and even a circular fish tank to entice our eager children. The suites are extremely spacious offering plenty of comfort for visiting families. We loved having a huge separate lounge, sophisticated bar area, refreshing outdoor balcony, and a deep jacuzzi bath. You’re optimally located just a few minutes walk to all of 5th avenues shops as well as the NY Public Library, Grand Central Station, and Bryant Park. The area has a plethora of mouthwatering eateries but we loved the in house restaurants for our dinners after a long day of sightseeing. Bistango served fragrant pizzas and traditional Italian fare and Empire Steakhouse is a must if you’re looking for one of the best steaks in town. We loved staying in the grandeur and decadence of The Kimberly Hotel which felt like a slice of history at the heart of buzzing NYC.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Lodging

Senna House, a Curio Collection by Hilton Hotel, to Open December 2021

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona—Old Town Scottsdale will see the opening of Senna House, a Curio Collection by Hilton, bringing a desert modern vibe to Scottsdale’s entertainment district. Open to the public on December 15, 2021, Senna House will be the newest hotel in the district since W Scottsdale’s debut in 2008. Senna...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
fb101.com

MEET THE NEW PARK LANE NEW YORK, A COMPLETELY REIMAGINED HOTEL EXPERIENCE ON BILLIONAIRES’ ROW

Rising 47 stories into the New York skyline and situated steps away from Central Park, Park Lane New York has been transformed into a unique and inclusive retreat – a bold departure from its neighbors. Entrusted with reawakening the spirit of the iconic hotel, global design agency Yabu Pushelberg embarked on a total redesign of the building, reinvigorating the interiors to create an entirely new space for guests to enjoy – while mindfully restoring the existing architectural details of the historic building, a unique example of legendary Emery Roth & Sons’ trademark post-war style. Drawing from the hotel’s natural exuberance and the wonders of Central Park’s changing seasons, Park Lane stands as homage to the wonders which lay beside it.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hilton Hotels#Hilton Honors#Curio Collection#Hilton Hotel Reopens#Nomad#Beaux Arts#Icon#Chef Franklin Becker#F Becker Hospitality#Art Deco
theculturetrip.com

The Best Hotels with Parking to Book in New York City

New York is one of the great electrically exciting cities in the world. From epic skyscrapers, glitzy nightclubs and Broadway stars to greasy spoon diners and neighborhood dive bars, the Big Apple has it all – except parking. To help you avoid the hassle, we’ve compiled this list of hotels in New York City with parking . Booking one (or more) will free you up to experience the city in all its grit and glory; hit the crowded sidewalks, hail a cab or take the subway – it’s a quintessential New York experience, with the vibrant graffiti art and talented buskers. Reserve your car-free city stay here – and book via Culture Trip.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fashionista.com

Here Are All the Must-See New York City Holiday Windows

It's that time of year again, when you can walk up and down New York City's Fifth Avenue and be met with some of the most dazzling, festive window displays that instantly get you in the holiday spirit. This year, Saks Fifth Avenue partnered with the Obama Foundation on its...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cdcgamingreports.com

New York: Turning Stone nightclubs reopening in December

After more than a year and a half, Turning Stone Casino’s Exit 33 nightclubs will be reopening in December. The Gig, Tin Rooster and A-Bar have been closed since March of 2020, and will all reopen on Dec. 10. Proof of vaccination will be required to enter any of the...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Instagram
Michigan Daily

New York City, thank you

“I want a window seat,” my friend Isha said. Get a grip, Isha, I thought to myself. You’re 20. I had already picked an aisle seat for myself. I’m a tall guy, I needed whatever extra room I could get, even if it was just a 90-minute journey. About a...
LIFESTYLE
NBC News

Inside New York City’s first plant-based community fridge

Merino Wool Socks That Keep Feet Comfy In Every SeasonBombas Merino Wool socks are soft, breathable, and naturally moisture-wicking. Plus they're comfy in every season, thanks to Merino Wool's thermoregulating properties. Basically, they're nothing like the itchy wool sweater hanging in your closet.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Poets and Quants

It’s My Stern: New York Isn’t A City, It’s A World

As I was sitting in Washington Square Park next after visiting NYU, I was taking everything in. The sights, the sounds, and definitely the smells. The culture and vibe of the whole place was more than I could ever imagine. It honestly made me feel like I was home. I’m...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Kathy and Nicky Hilton ‘Owe Everything to New York,’ Pay Tribute to the City With 2021 FNAA Icon Award

The Hiltons’ most recent moment in the spotlight — Paris Hilton’s wedding extravaganza — may have taken place in L.A., but their hearts belong to New York. Onstage at the 2021 Footwear News Achievement Awards Tuesday night at Manhattan’s Cipriani South Street, Kathy and Paris Hilton each paid homage to the city that never sleeps, reminiscing on how New York’s own icon status helped them to form their fashion and entrepreneurial identities. “I feel that the word icon has really changed,” said Kathy upon accepting the 2021 FNAA Icon Award with daughters Nicky and Paris. “I was growing up here in New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pace.edu

From Paris to New York City

The COVID-19 pandemic changed Maud-Amelie's original plans of studying abroad in Australia. She decided to attend Pace and this Fall she is one of the 120 exchange students hailing from France, Norway, and Portugal. The students are participating in a custom program offered by Lubin's Center for Global Business Programs. Studying in New York City has always been a dream of Maud-Amelie’s. We talked to her about her time at Pace and how the relationships she has been building here have impacted her studies.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Retail Intel: Adidas to Host a One-Day Sustainable Pop-Up Shop in NYC Featuring One-of-a-Kind Upcycled Collections + More

FN rounds up all the store openings, closings and redesigns happening this month, from throughout the footwear industry. Send your retail news to web@footwearnews.com. Dec. 9, 2021: Adidas is set to host a one-day pop-up shop on Dec. 11 at 61 Crosby St. in New York City that is focused on sustainable fashion. The shop, which will be open from 12-7 p.m. ET, will feature one-of-a-kind, vintage and upcycled collections from Theophilio, Ji Won Choi, Basketcase Gallery, Eva Joan Repair, Frankie Collective, Beepy Bella and Tyranny & Mutation. What separates this pop-up from others is how the collections can be purchased. Adidas...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fb101.com

EAU PALM BEACH RESORT & SPA UNVEILS POLPO AS THE RESORT’S NEWEST SIGNATURE RESTAURANT

Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa, a luxury oceanside retreat on Florida’s Gold Coast, announces today it will debut Polpo Palm Beach, the second outpost of the legendary Greenwich, Conn. restaurant. Set to open this winter, Polpo, which translates to “octopus,” will bring acclaimed restaurateur Ron Rosa’s authentic Italian and seafood-focused menu from the Tri-State area to South Florida, a destination known for its fresh catch and beloved by snowbird travelers. Polpo Palm Beach will transport guests to Rosa’s native Calabria, Italy through upscale fare inspired by regional dishes, an Italian-influenced wine selection, handcrafted cocktails, and classic aperitivos and digestivos. Led by Eau Palm Beach’s Executive Chef Neall Bailey, Polpo Palm Beach will anchor a new era for the resort as it undergoes a resort-wide reimagination to become the area’s most distinctive year-round culinary destination.
PALM BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy