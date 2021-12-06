New York City’s Landmark Martinique New York on Broadway, Curio Collection by Hilton Hotel Reopens and Unveils All-Encompassing Renovation

The Kimberley Hotel offers old school glamour, amazing location, and impeccable service at their NYC establishment. We loved the inviting lobby featuring elegant style, helpful and inviting staff, and even a circular fish tank to entice our eager children. The suites are extremely spacious offering plenty of comfort for visiting families. We loved having a huge separate lounge, sophisticated bar area, refreshing outdoor balcony, and a deep jacuzzi bath. You’re optimally located just a few minutes walk to all of 5th avenues shops as well as the NY Public Library, Grand Central Station, and Bryant Park. The area has a plethora of mouthwatering eateries but we loved the in house restaurants for our dinners after a long day of sightseeing. Bistango served fragrant pizzas and traditional Italian fare and Empire Steakhouse is a must if you’re looking for one of the best steaks in town. We loved staying in the grandeur and decadence of The Kimberly Hotel which felt like a slice of history at the heart of buzzing NYC.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO