Canva

Best public high schools in Georgia

As filmmaker and writer Nora Ephron said during a ’96 commencement address at Wellesley College, “Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead.” If that’s the case, high school may be one of the greatest dress rehearsals of all.

It’s a place where students explore their interests, dive into extracurricular activities, finally get the freedom to choose their own classes, and prepare for college or the workplace. For many of these students and their families, public education is key: 48.1 million students enrolled in public elementary and secondary schools in 2020; and there are almost 24,000 public high schools in the U.S., according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

For many anxious parents, getting their kid into the best of these public high schools is of the utmost importance. Some families even move homes to get into better school districts. However, among all of these thousands of schools, a few stand out for their academic excellence, incredible track records, and the future success of their young students.

Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in Georgia using rankings from Niche . Here’s how it breaks down: Niche uses eight factors for its rankings, with each factor given a different weight. A whopping 60% of the score is based on academics and grades, which is calculated using state assessment proficiency tests, SAT/ACT scores, and survey responses. From there, culture and diversity, parent and student surveys on their overall experiences, and teachers each contribute to 10% of the score. Finally, scores for each school’s clubs and activities, health and safety, resources and facilities, and sports constitute 2.5% each.

Keep reading to find out which public high schools are the best in your state.

#24. Roswell High School

- School district: Fulton County Schools

- Enrollment: 2,232 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#23. Peachtree Ridge High School

- School district: Gwinnett County Public Schools

- Enrollment: 3,317 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#22. Lassiter High School

- School district: Cobb County Schools

- Enrollment: 2,070 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#21. Kennesaw Mountain High School

- School district: Cobb County Schools

- Enrollment: 1,839 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#20. Wheeler High School

- School district: Cobb County Schools

- Enrollment: 2,179 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#19. Denmark High School

- School district: Forsyth County Schools

- Enrollment: 2,014 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#18. Brookwood High School

- School district: Gwinnett County Public Schools

- Enrollment: 3,566 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#17. Starrs Mill High School

- School district: Fayette County Public Schools

- Enrollment: 1,379 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#16. North Oconee High School

- School district: Oconee County Schools

- Enrollment: 1,399 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#15. Savannah Arts Academy

- School district: Savannah-Chatham County Public School System

- Enrollment: 962 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#14. Buford High School

- School district: Buford City Schools

- Enrollment: 1,543 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#13. McIntosh High School

- School district: Fayette County Public Schools

- Enrollment: 1,741 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#12. North Gwinnett High School

- School district: Gwinnett County Public Schools

- Enrollment: 3,239 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#11. Cambridge High School

- School district: Fulton County Schools

- Enrollment: 2,088 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#10. Columbus High School

- School district: Muscogee County Schools

- Enrollment: 1,246 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#9. Milton High School

- School district: Fulton County Schools

- Enrollment: 2,349 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#8. Johns Creek High School

- School district: Fulton County Schools

- Enrollment: 2,110 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#7. South Forsyth High School

- School district: Forsyth County Schools

- Enrollment: 2,289 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#6. Lambert High School

- School district: Forsyth County Schools

- Enrollment: 2,912 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#5. Chattahoochee High School

- School district: Fulton County Schools

- Enrollment: 1,885 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#4. Walton High School

- School district: Cobb County Schools

- Enrollment: 2,655 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#3. Alpharetta High School

- School district: Fulton County Schools

- Enrollment: 2,315 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#2. Northview High School

- School district: Fulton County Schools

- Enrollment: 1,750 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#1. Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science & Technology

- School district: Gwinnett County Public Schools

- Enrollment: 1,154 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

You may also like: Best colleges in Georgia