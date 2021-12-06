Canva

Best public high schools in Idaho

As filmmaker and writer Nora Ephron said during a ’96 commencement address at Wellesley College, “Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead.” If that’s the case, high school may be one of the greatest dress rehearsals of all.

It’s a place where students explore their interests, dive into extracurricular activities, finally get the freedom to choose their own classes, and prepare for college or the workplace. For many of these students and their families, public education is key: 48.1 million students enrolled in public elementary and secondary schools in 2020; and there are almost 24,000 public high schools in the U.S., according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

For many anxious parents, getting their kid into the best of these public high schools is of the utmost importance. Some families even move homes to get into better school districts. However, among all of these thousands of schools, a few stand out for their academic excellence, incredible track records, and the future success of their young students.

Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in Idaho using rankings from Niche . Here’s how it breaks down: Niche uses eight factors for its rankings, with each factor given a different weight. A whopping 60% of the score is based on academics and grades, which is calculated using state assessment proficiency tests, SAT/ACT scores, and survey responses. From there, culture and diversity, parent and student surveys on their overall experiences, and teachers each contribute to 10% of the score. Finally, scores for each school’s clubs and activities, health and safety, resources and facilities, and sports constitute 2.5% each.

#25. North Idaho STEM Charter Academy

- Location: Rathdrum

- Enrollment: 550 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#24. Mountain View High School

- School district: West Ada School District

- Enrollment: 2,255 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#23. Compass Public Charter School

- Location: Meridian

- Enrollment: 1,162 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#22. Compass Academy

- School district: Idaho Falls School District

- Enrollment: 460 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#21. Troy Junior/Senior High School

- School district: Troy School District

- Enrollment: 137 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#20. McCall-Donnelly High School

- School district: Mccall-Donnelly School District

- Enrollment: 382 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#19. North Star Public Charter School

- School district: West Ada School District

- Enrollment: 987 (24:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#18. Xavier Charter School

- Location: Twin Falls

- Enrollment: 701 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#17. Moscow High School

- School district: Moscow School District

- Enrollment: 724 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#16. Borah Senior High School

- School district: Boise Independent School District

- Enrollment: 1,417 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#15. Century High School

- School district: Pocatello School District

- Enrollment: 1,250 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#14. Madison Senior High School

- School district: Madison School District

- Enrollment: 1,137 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#13. Sage International Charter School

- Location: Boise

- Enrollment: 984 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#12. Victory Charter School

- Location: Nampa

- Enrollment: 395 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#11. Capital Senior High School

- School district: Boise Independent School District

- Enrollment: 1,270 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#10. Vision Charter School

- Location: Caldwell

- Enrollment: 722 (24:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#9. Wood River High School

- School district: Blaine County School District

- Enrollment: 937 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#8. Meridian Technical Charter High School

- School district: West Ada School District

- Enrollment: 199 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#7. Coeur D'Alene Charter Academy

- Location: Coeur D'Alene

- Enrollment: 672 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#6. Liberty Charter School

- Location: Nampa

- Enrollment: 411 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#5. Thomas Jefferson Charter School

- School district: Vallivue School District

- Enrollment: 383 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#4. Timberline High School

- School district: Boise Independent School District

- Enrollment: 1,387 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#3. Meridian Medical Arts Charter School

- School district: West Ada School District

- Enrollment: 191 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#2. Renaissance High School

- School district: West Ada School District

- Enrollment: 706 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#1. Boise Senior High School

- School district: Boise Independent School District

- Enrollment: 1,570 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

