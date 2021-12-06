Suffolk Tourism and Center for Cultural Arts to host viewing of 2019’s “Aladdin” on Dec. 11

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Tourism, in partnership with the Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts, is presenting the 2019 live-action reboot of the classic animated film Aladdin , at the Suffolk Center on Saturday, December 11, 2021.

The film showing will begin at 2 p.m.

Admission is $1 per person; all children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The movie synopsis: The kind-hearted street urchin Aladdin vies for the love of the beautiful princess Jasmine. When he finds a magic lamp, he uses the genie’s magic power to make himself a prince in order to marry her, all while fending off the powerful Jafar, who plots to steal the magic lamp that could make his deepest wishes come true.

The cast includes Will Smith, Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, Marwan Kenzari, Navid Negahban, and more.

This movie is rated PG and has a running time of 128 minutes.

To purchase tickets, or for more information, please contact the Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts box office at 757.923.2900, or visit www.SuffolkCenter.org .