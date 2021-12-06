ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

The coffee lover on your list will love these high-end gifts

By BestReviews, Camille Cabrera
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cIVcr_0dFDeV4H00

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Which 12 high-end gifts for coffee lovers are best?

Find the best high-end coffee gifts for the caffeine lover in your life just in time for the holidays. The season of giving makes it easy to provide a thoughtful and ideal gift for the caffeinated fan in your life. Each person tends to have a different personal style and coffee preference, so find a gift that can fit most needs, such as a thoughtful coffee sampler kit or a high-end coffee machine.

Need more gift recommendations for the coffee lover in your life? Check out these gift guides:

Is coffee a popular drink?

Coffee is an extremely popular beverage all around the world. The interest and fascination with coffee and other caffeinated beverages continue to grow. That means that the market for high-end gifts for coffee lovers is sure to expand over time. The history of coffee spans back more than hundreds of years, but it is just now growing into a more familiar and commercially produced beverage.

Best coffee machines

A coffee machine can help speed up the sluggish morning routine and provide a sophisticated afternoon break. The machines are a great way to indulge and allow the gift recipient to select their coffees to brew a wide variety of drinks, all with the ease of pressing a button.

Best coffee machines

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UOgd8_0dFDeV4H00

Keurig K-Cafe Single-Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker

This dark-colored machine can both brew and froth single-serve coffee items. You can place the frother in the dishwasher to promote an easier cleaning process. The machine makes coffee in size options such as 6 ounces and 12 ounces.

Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SwdRx_0dFDeV4H00

Breville Barista Touch Espresso Machine

This coffee machine is stainless steel, and it can grind the beans at the very top, so there is no need to purchase ground beans unless it’s your preference. The machine has a touchscreen, and it takes about three seconds to heat. The machine weighs a little over 25 pounds and can create tasty microfoam.

Sold by Amazon and Bath Bath & Beyond

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x5cOj_0dFDeV4H00

Nespresso Lattissima One Original Espresso Machine

This white machine makes espresso and also comes with a built-in milk frother. It takes about 30 seconds for the machine to get ready and warm. The machine weighs just under 10 pounds and even makes the coffee process a breeze with a one-button design.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G9fWh_0dFDeV4H00

De’Longhi Magnifica Super Automatic Espresso & Coffee Machine

This stainless steel machine includes a grinder and even a frother. The grinder includes about 13 different settings to achieve the ideal beans. The device is great for making a morning brew under a time crunch because it only takes about a minute to heat fully.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now

Best french press machines

French press machines are ideal for gift giving because they allow people the ultimate control over how they prepare their coffee. A french press is an excellent choice for a true coffee purist due to the richer and bolder flavors associated with the coffee device.

Best french press machines

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23rwQR_0dFDeV4H00

Veken French Press Double-Wall Stainless Steel Coffee & Tea Maker

The french press comes in two sizes as 34 ounces and 50 ounces. It’s constructed with two walls to better retain and insulate the heat from the brew. The set includes useful accessories such as a stainless steel spoon for the french press and two filters.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nm4RR_0dFDeV4H00

Mueller French Press

This french press has an impressive weight to capacity ratio as it weighs around two pounds and can hold about 2 pounds and one ounce of liquid. You can easily clean the machine, thanks to its both dishwasher and drop-friendly material.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JDT7M_0dFDeV4H00

Secura French Press Coffee Maker

This french press is ideal for a gift with more personal flair as it comes in various colors and sizes. It comes in 12 ounces and spans up to the largest available option of 50 ounces. The stainless steel item traps the heat and more effectively filters the coffee thanks to a filter with three sections.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z1Ifg_0dFDeV4H00

Bodum Chambord French Press Coffee Maker

This french press is great for the coffee lover and occasional clutz, thanks to a glass option and a shatterproof version. It’s ideal for the busy home or accident-prone caffeine lover. It also comes in a variety of sizes, such as 34 ounces and 51 ounces.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kNglh_0dFDeV4H00

Cafe Du Chateau French Press Coffee Maker

The black french press is BPA-free materials such as stainless steel. The item weighs around 2 pounds and can more effectively strain the coffee thanks to a filtration system that includes four stainless steel filters.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now

Best coffee sampler kits

Treat a high-end coffee lover in your life to a delicious sampler kit. It’s a thoughtful way to provide multiple options to have a chance at ensuring a higher rate of success with a particular taste palette. Sampler kits are also ideal given that they tend to be prepackaged and presented in a way that aesthetically can look like a gift.

Best coffee sampler kits

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=111agP_0dFDeV4H00

Grounds & Hounds Three Blend Starter Kit

The kit comes with the option of either whole beans or ground beans. Each kit comes with a total of about six ounces of coffee. The kit also includes three different bags to provide a fair variety of medium roast caffeinated coffee beans.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O5xVR_0dFDeV4H00

World Market Holiday Limited Edition Ground Coffee

This set comes with five different festive ground coffees. The beans come from both Central and South America. The kit weighs a little under 14 ounces in total.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HLiIN_0dFDeV4H00

Bean Box Gourmet Coffee Sampler

This coffee sampler kit comes in various helpful options, such as sets with either all dark roasts or completely decaffeinated roasts. The variety of samples of coffee grounds comes in a box, and each packet weighs just under 2 ounces.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Camille Cabrera writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

The 25 Most Unique Gifts From Uncommon Goods Will Make You Feel Like Santa Claus

It can be tough to find creative holiday gifts, especially when you’ve been shopping for the same people every Christmas as far back as you can remember. You never want to purchase something your giftee already has and the surprise can be ruined if you ask too many questions. Thankfully, you can find some great gifts from Uncommon Goods that your family and friends are unlikely to have already or expect.  Uncommon Goods has a vast collection of unordinary gift ideas, promising a one-of-a-kind find every time. From sand art to candles to personalized treasures, finding unique gifts from Uncommon Goods...
SHOPPING
WGNO

Great gifts for the husband who has everything

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What are the best gifts for the husband who has everything? Early in the relationship, or when you first start dating, finding gifts for your significant other is fun and exciting. The longer you stay together, the more difficult it may become to surprise him or […]
RELATIONSHIPS
SPY

Small Coffee Makers Make Great Coffee Accessible To Every Kitchen

Table of Contents The Best Small Coffee Machines The Best Small Coffee Makers Coffee is one of the most-consumed beverages on the planet — mainly for its caffeine, of course, but also because it can be easily made in any situation with the right coffee maker. If you live in a small apartment, then you know your cabinets and shelf space are premium real estate. There are some legit choices about what to keep and what to stash away. But nobody should have to go without coffee due to space, and that’s where small coffee makers become useful. Unlike some appliances or kitchen tools that...
LIFESTYLE
Eater

The Best Gifts for Wine Lovers, According to Sommeliers

There are so few people you can confidently gift wine to. Outside a best friend or significant other you’re often sipping alongside, it’s a bit of a gamble to give a bottle to a boss, the front desk team at your doctor’s office, or landlord when you’re not certain if they prefer whites to red, skin contact to something pink, or even classic to natural.
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Keurig Coffee#Coffee Machines#Gourmet Coffee#Bestreviews#Amazon#Bed Bath Beyond Shop
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Best gifts currently on sale from Ulta for the beauty lover on your list

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you are shopping for beauty enthusiasts this holiday season, you don’t want to miss out on Ulta’s epic deals. The beauty retailer is offering awesome prices on everything from concealers to eyeshadow palettes, making it possible to give incredible beauty gifts while saving money. […]
MAKEUP
Quad-Cities Times

Amazon 2021 Holiday Shopping Gift Guides

(Broadry) — When it comes to the 2021 online holiday shopping season, Amazon has made the search easier with its biggest selection of gift guides yet. Customers can find great gifts across every category from guides including Home and Stocking Stuffers. Customers can also find all their holiday entertaining essentials in Amazon’s first ever Holiday Prep Shop. Here’s a look at some of the gift guide items making headlines this year:
INTERNET
goodmorningamerica.com

'GMA' Deals & Steals on gifts for the hardest people to shop for on your list

Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals on gifts for the hardest people on your list to shop for!. What do you get the person who has everything? We have some ideas. Today, score savings on cool items like Amelia Rose jewelry, Diamond Art Club painting kits, Fulton Fish Market seafood and more. Plus, get a new Discover the Deal Box while supplies last!
RETAIL
ZDNet

Best coffee grinder 2021: Elevate your morning cup

If you're a coffee lover, then you probably appreciate a quality cup of joe and are looking for even more ways to elevate your morning cup. Buying quality coffee beans and grinding your own coffee beans is a simple way to take your morning coffee to the next level, ensuring you get the freshest cup and exactly the grind size you want.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Fox News

The best gifts for people who love to travel

Short of buying a globetrotter a vacation, you may be stumped as to what to get the travel enthusiast in your life. Thankfully, we scoured the internet high and low to find the best gifts for people who can’t wait to get up, up and away – whenever the time is right.
TRAVEL
SPY

The Best Holiday Gift Baskets for Men In 2021

Looking for the perfect gift for your boss? Husband? Friend, son or other guy in your life? Simplify your holiday shopping and give the gift of many great — and gourmet — products for surprisingly reasonable prices in these delectable holiday gift baskets for men. What’s the only thing better than getting him a gift? Getting him a whole basket of gifts, obviously. And if you can’t seem to find the best gift for him below, be sure to check out our list of the best Christmas gifts for 2021.    Man Crates Grill Master Crate This grill master crate comes with everything a griller...
SHOPPING
YourCentralValley.com

7 best gifts for teens

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which gifts for teens are best? Being a teenager is an exciting time, especially now with all the technology and devices designed to make the world open and accessible. That means it’s never been easier to find something that a teenager will enjoy. There are […]
KIDS
YourCentralValley.com

12 cozy gifts to order right now

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. These cozy products make great gifts for yourself or someone else Looking for a cozy gift for yourself or someone else? While warm blankets and soft pajamas are great options, consider expanding your horizons into other products that cater to creature comforts. Cozy gifts help recipients […]
SHOPPING
YourCentralValley.com

Determined to get your holiday shopping done on time? We’ve got a roundup of can’t-miss deals for everyone on your list

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. While the holiday season may feel like it’s just started, most of us want to get our gift shopping done as quickly as possible this year due to possible shipping delays. The sooner you can get everyone on your shopping list checked off, the better. […]
TV SHOWS
CNN

25 splurge-worthy gifts to spoil your favorite people

Looking for the best products to gift — and to get — this holiday season? Check out Underscored’s Holiday Guide here. We can all agree that when it comes to holiday season, what you give to those you love most matters. Whether it’s something super-sentimental, thoughtful or just luxurious, you’ll want to be sure you’ve put in the thought and time to select something meaningful.
SHOPPING
The Kitchn

Made In Just Launched an Everyday Steak Knife Set Just in Time for Holiday Hosting (and Gifting!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Made In, one of our favorite small cookware brands, has done it again with a brand new release. Earlier this year, they launched a gorgeous porcelain Nancy Silverton Bakeware Set that we gushed about, as well as a splurge-worthy Yanagi Knife that we felt was a true work of art. Now, the brand is back with another amazing launch that we’re ready to add to our carts right now. Meet the newest addition to their collection: Made In Steak Knives. These blades are perfect for your weeknight dinner table, coming in a set of four and featuring sharp edges and classic black handles. They’re sure to be a great addition to the already impressive line of Made In knives, including a few editor-approved picks (like their sturdy Santoku Knife for chopping hard root veggies!). Keep in mind that these knives are limited edition, so you might want to act soon!
LIFESTYLE
Life and Style Weekly

Catherine Lowe Shares Her Top Experiential Gifts For The Holidays

Sponsored content in partnership with Groupon. In a panic about shipping delays? Worried about crowded malls? Well, have no fear, Groupon Experiences are here. As if Catherine didn’t love Groupon enough for all its awesome experiences, deals & steals, and just right beauty services. Groupon provides Catherine a way to avoid the headache of shopping in-store or risk of showing up empty-handed by offering her 1000s of experiences to gift every person on her list — with no shipping required.
LIFESTYLE
The Kitchn

I Started Using This Tiny Pod Coffee Machine Whenever My French Press Feels Like Too Much Work

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. With so many other ways to make delicious coffee at home, I had written off using Keurig coffee makers for years. The only time I used one was in college when my top concern was getting caffeine quickly, especially when I’d drink upward of four or five coffees a day. Now, I tend to drink just one cup a day and prefer to take my time while brewing it by using small single-cup French press. It’s woven into my morning routine: I wake up and turn on my kettle right away, then pour the water in the press once it’s ready, letting the coffee grounds steep while I get ready. It has become a ritual that I enjoy during my work from home days, so I thought I didn’t have much of an interest in a coffee pod machine. Once I tried the new K-Express Single Serve Coffee Maker, however, I realized this little machine also has a lot to offer!
LIFESTYLE
NBC News

Why the Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer is the perfect gift for my dad this Christmas

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. My dad has been working from home since...
SHOPPING
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
705K+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy