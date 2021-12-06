ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health News – Omicron preps as U.S. still battles Delta variant

By WNKY Staff
wnky.com
 3 days ago

Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued Another Major Warning to Vaccinated People

Nearly 20 states have already detected cases of a new variant of the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Omicron has made its way to the U.S. and around 40 other countries in just two weeks, which has virus experts concerned about its transmissibility. This latest iteration of COVID also has a number of mutations that were not seen with the still-dominant Delta variant, so experts are also worried that Omicron will evade the immune response created by existing vaccines in a way that previous variants have not. Vaccinated people remain the most protected against the virus, but even these individuals might need to take further precautions amid the new variant.
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has The Most COVID-19 Deaths In America

Ironically, the nation which is considered the most medically advanced in the world has the highest number of both confirmed cases and deaths. The US count sits at just over 48 million cases, which is 18% of the world’s total. Deaths, at just over 777,000 are 15% of the world’s total. US numbers are also […]
Best Life

90 Percent of People Hospitalized With Omicron Have This in Common

A new variant first detected in South Africa has health officials around the world on high alert. Now reported in more than 20 countries so far, the Omicron variant has caused a surge in South Africa in a short period of time, increasing new COVID cases in the country from about 300 a day in mid-November to around 3,000 each day, as reported by The New York Times. At the moment, virus experts warn that the data on this variant is still very limited. White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, said it will take about two to four weeks to gather more information on Omicron's transmissibility and severity. For now, we can only look to anecdotal data on how this variant is affecting the people it's infecting.
CBS New York

COVID-19 Update: Researchers Say Omicron Variant Could Quickly Outpace Delta Variant In Cases Across The U.S.

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As more countries report cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant, scientists in the U.S. are analyzing tens of thousands of virus samples, looking for the new strain. It is a complicated laboratory process that CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez reports is key is to understand how contagious and how serious a disease the strain can cause. Health officials around the world are concerned about the new variant because it has a never-before-seen number of mutations in the genes that code for the spike proteins which the virus uses to enter human cells. COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New York...
CBS News

Delta variant dominates new infections as Omicron strain spreads across U.S.

Health officials are reporting more than 100,00 COVID-19 cases per day for the first time since early October. According to the CDC, the Delta variant is still the main source of infections in the country despite growing concerns over the Omicron strain. CBS news correspondent Nikki Battiste reports on new measures to curb the spread of the virus. Then, Dr. Payal Patel, an infectious diseases physician at the University of Michigan Medical School, joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano with her analysis.
NJ PEN

Coronavirus Update: 1.084M Infections, 25,521 Related Deaths; Health Officials Watching Omicron Variant, Say Delta Still Top Concern

Although the World Health Organization has added the new COVID-19 strain to its variants of concern watch list, officials say New Jersey is still dealing with the effects of the Delta variant for now. Another 1,843 New Jersey residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the statewide total...
KTAR News

As omicron looms, US is still battling the delta wave

While all eyes are on the new and little-understood omicron variant, the delta form of the coronavirus isn’t finished wreaking havoc in the U.S., sending record numbers of patients to the hospital in some states, especially in the Midwest and New England. “Omicron is a spark that’s on the horizon....
