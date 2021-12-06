Canva

Best public high schools in Delaware

As filmmaker and writer Nora Ephron said during a ’96 commencement address at Wellesley College, “Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead.” If that’s the case, high school may be one of the greatest dress rehearsals of all.

It’s a place where students explore their interests, dive into extracurricular activities, finally get the freedom to choose their own classes, and prepare for college or the workplace. For many of these students and their families, public education is key: 48.1 million students enrolled in public elementary and secondary schools in 2020; and there are almost 24,000 public high schools in the U.S., according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

For many anxious parents, getting their kid into the best of these public high schools is of the utmost importance. Some families even move homes to get into better school districts. However, among all of these thousands of schools, a few stand out for their academic excellence, incredible track records, and the future success of their young students.

Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in Delaware using rankings from Niche . Here’s how it breaks down: Niche uses eight factors for its rankings, with each factor given a different weight. A whopping 60% of the score is based on academics and grades, which is calculated using state assessment proficiency tests, SAT/ACT scores, and survey responses. From there, culture and diversity, parent and student surveys on their overall experiences, and teachers each contribute to 10% of the score. Finally, scores for each school’s clubs and activities, health and safety, resources and facilities, and sports constitute 2.5% each.

#25. Paul M. Hodgson Vocational Technical High School

- Location: Newark

- Enrollment: 1,096 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

#24. Dover High School

- School district: Capital School District

- Enrollment: 1,790 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

#23. Milford Senior High School

- School district: Milford School District

- Enrollment: 1,087 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

#22. Sussex Central High School

- School district: Indian River School District

- Enrollment: 1,803 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

#21. Brandywine High School

- School district: Brandywine School District

- Enrollment: 839 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

#20. John Dickinson High School

- School district: Red Clay Consolidated School District

- Enrollment: 894 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#19. Delmar High School

- School district: Delmar School District

- Enrollment: 635 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#18. Caesar Rodney High School

- School district: Caesar Rodney School District

- Enrollment: 2,065 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#17. Indian River High School

- School district: Indian River School District

- Enrollment: 945 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#16. Polytech High School

- Location: Woodside

- Enrollment: 1,192 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#15. Delaware Military Academy

- Location: Wilmington

- Enrollment: 578 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#14. Odyssey Charter School

- Location: Wilmington

- Enrollment: 1,916 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#13. Concord High School

- School district: Brandywine School District

- Enrollment: 1,084 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#12. Cape Henlopen High School

- School district: Cape Henlopen School District

- Enrollment: 1,506 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#11. Mount Pleasant High School

- School district: Brandywine School District

- Enrollment: 1,062 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#10. St. Georges Technical High School

- Location: Middletown

- Enrollment: 1,123 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#9. Middletown High School

- School district: Appoquinimink School District

- Enrollment: 1,776 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#8. Sussex Technical High School

- Location: Georgetown

- Enrollment: 1,241 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#7. Appoquinimink High School

- School district: Appoquinimink School District

- Enrollment: 1,697 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#6. MOT Charter School

- Location: Middletown

- Enrollment: 1,375 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#5. Sussex Academy

- Location: Georgetown

- Enrollment: 858 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#4. Conrad Schools of Science

- School district: Red Clay Consolidated School District

- Enrollment: 1,179 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#3. CAB Calloway School of the Arts

- School district: Red Clay Consolidated School District

- Enrollment: 937 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#2. Newark Charter School

- Location: Newark

- Enrollment: 2,412 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#1. The Charter School of Wilmington

- Location: Wilmington

- Enrollment: 971 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

