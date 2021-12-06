ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holiday shopping season off to a solid start

By IE Business Daily
iebusinessdaily.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly 180 million people shopped during the five-day Thanksgiving weekend, according to data released last week. Starting Thanksgiving Day and ending Cyber Monday, 179.8 million U.S. shoppers made in-store and online purchases, according to the National Retail...

iebusinessdaily.com

