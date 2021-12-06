Canva

Best public high schools in Massachusetts

As filmmaker and writer Nora Ephron said during a ’96 commencement address at Wellesley College, “Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead.” If that’s the case, high school may be one of the greatest dress rehearsals of all.

It’s a place where students explore their interests, dive into extracurricular activities, finally get the freedom to choose their own classes, and prepare for college or the workplace. For many of these students and their families, public education is key: 48.1 million students enrolled in public elementary and secondary schools in 2020; and there are almost 24,000 public high schools in the U.S., according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

For many anxious parents, getting their kid into the best of these public high schools is of the utmost importance. Some families even move homes to get into better school districts. However, among all of these thousands of schools, a few stand out for their academic excellence, incredible track records, and the future success of their young students.

Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in Massachusetts using rankings from Niche . Here’s how it breaks down: Niche uses eight factors for its rankings, with each factor given a different weight. A whopping 60% of the score is based on academics and grades, which is calculated using state assessment proficiency tests, SAT/ACT scores, and survey responses. From there, culture and diversity, parent and student surveys on their overall experiences, and teachers each contribute to 10% of the score. Finally, scores for each school’s clubs and activities, health and safety, resources and facilities, and sports constitute 2.5% each.

#25. Shrewsbury Senior High School

- School district: Shrewsbury Public Schools

- Enrollment: 1,885 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#24. Medfield Senior High School

- School district: Medfield Public Schools

- Enrollment: 804 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#23. Winchester High School

- School district: Winchester Public Schools

- Enrollment: 1,418 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#22. Needham High School

- School district: Needham Public Schools

- Enrollment: 1,658 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#21. Concord Carlisle High School

- Location: Concord

- Enrollment: 1,280 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#20. Westford Academy

- School district: Westford Public Schools

- Enrollment: 1,691 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#19. The Bromfield School

- School district: Harvard Public Schools

- Enrollment: 619 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#18. Westwood High School

- School district: Westwood Public Schools

- Enrollment: 994 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#17. Westborough High School

- School district: Westborough Public Schools

- Enrollment: 1,147 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#16. Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School

- Location: Sudbury

- Enrollment: 1,512 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#15. Wayland High School

- School district: Wayland Public Schools

- Enrollment: 836 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#14. Acton-Boxborough Regional High School

- School district: Acton-Boxborough Regional School District

- Enrollment: 1,814 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#13. Wellesley Senior High School

- School district: Wellesley Public Schools

- Enrollment: 1,504 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#12. Newton South High School

- School district: Newton Public Schools

- Enrollment: 1,983 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#11. Advanced Math & Science Academy Charter School

- Location: Marlborough

- Enrollment: 963 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#10. Sharon High School

- School district: Sharon Public Schools

- Enrollment: 1,119 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#9. Dover-Sherborn Regional High School

- School district: Dover-Sherborn Regional School District

- Enrollment: 680 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#8. Belmont High School

- School district: Belmont Public Schools

- Enrollment: 1,318 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#7. Hopkinton High School

- School district: Hopkinton Public Schools

- Enrollment: 1,229 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#6. Newton North High School

- School district: Newton Public Schools

- Enrollment: 2,088 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#5. Brookline High School

- School district: Public Schools Of Brookline

- Enrollment: 2,083 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#4. Weston High School

- School district: Weston Public Schools

- Enrollment: 663 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#3. Boston Latin School

- School district: Boston Public Schools

- Enrollment: 2,471 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#2. Lexington High School

- School district: Lexington Public Schools

- Enrollment: 2,275 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#1. MA Academy for Math & Science School

- Location: Worcester

- Enrollment: 99 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

