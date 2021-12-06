ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Nobel Prizes awarded in pandemic-curtailed local ceremonies

By JILL LAWLESS - Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 3 days ago

LONDON (AP) — Winners of the 2021 Nobel Prizes began receiving their awards on...

AFP

Philippines opposes Nobel Prize winner Ressa going to Oslo

Philippine government lawyers have opposed Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa going to Oslo next month to collect her award in person, describing the journalist in court documents as "a flight risk". Ressa, co-founder of news website Rappler, and Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov were awarded the prize in October for their efforts to "safeguard freedom of expression". The former CNN correspondent, who is on bail pending an appeal against a conviction last year in a cyber libel case, has applied for court approval to travel to Norway for the December 10 ceremony. But the solicitor general has filed an objection to the Court of Appeals arguing that Ressa's right to travel was "not absolute" and she had not shown a "compelling reason" for going to Oslo, according to a copy of the document seen by AFP on Thursday.
ASIA
capradio.org

No black-tie dinner with the Swedish king for this year's Nobel Prize winners

Nobel Prize winners usually attend a royal banquet inside the glittering Stockholm City Hall, where they accept their awards from the king and rub shoulders with other dignitaries and laureates. But most of this year's awards are being given out in scaled-down ceremonies this week in the laureates' home countries....
EUROPE
Tacoma News Tribune

Nobels for medicine, economics given in California ceremony

The 2021 Nobel Prize laureates for medicine and economics received their awards in Southern California on Wednesday during a scaled-down ceremony adapted for pandemic times. Swedish Ambassador Karin Olofsdotter was on hand in Irvine, south of Los Angeles, to award the Nobel for physiology or medicine to David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian and the prize for economic sciences to David Card, Joshua D. Angrist and Guido W. Imbens.
CALIFORNIA STATE
eagle1975

What Is the Story Behind the Nobel Prize?

What Is the Story Behind the Nobel Prize?By Farhana. The Nobel Prize is one of the world’s most prestigious and recognizable awards. It is named in honor of the noted chemist Alfred Nobel.
TheDailyBeast

Philippines Moves to Block Nobel Peace Prize Winner From Accepting in Person

Lawyers representing the Philippine government have moved to block Nobel Peace Prize-winning journalist Maria Ressa from traveling to Oslo, Norway, to accept the honor. After Ressa, who has been an outspoken critic of President Rodrigo Duterte, filed for a petition to travel, the Philippines solicitor general fired back in opposition to the request, deeming the journalist had not conveyed a “compelling reason” for the trip. Additionally, the solicitor general deemed the journalist a “flight risk” because she criticized the “Philippine legal processes in the international community.” The Nobel Institute, the governing body over the bestowing of Nobel Peace Prize awards, called the move from the country a “disgrace.”
ASIA
Princeton University

Nobel Peace Prize-winning journalist Ressa, Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Wolfe to receive top alumni awards

Princeton University will present its top awards for alumni to Nobel laureate Maria Ressa, co-founder of the Philippines-based online news organization Rappler.com, and internationally recognized music composer Julia Wolfe. Ressa, a member of the Class of 1986 who received her bachelor’s degree in English and a certificate in the program...
PRINCETON, NJ
delmartimes.net

Del Mar’s Ardem Patapoutian receives Nobel Prize during special ceremony in Irvine

This year’s American winners were honored in the U.S. due to COVID-19 issues in Stockholm. Ardem Patapoutian, a Del Mar resident who could scarcely envision a life in science as a young immigrant in America, was awarded the Nobel Prize Wednesday, Dec. 8, for helping discover how humans sense temperature and touch, breakthroughs he largely made at La Jolla’s elite Scripps Research.
IRVINE, CA
