Pickett's Charge: Average 'Joe' Takes On Western Baddies

By ADAM BUCKMAN
mediapost.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpectrum’s new contemporary western series “Joe Pickett” is a sign that the quality of the content emanating from the cable company’s Spectrum Originals unit just might be on the upswing. Not that the TV Blog is the last word (or even the first word) on the creative pros and...

www.mediapost.com

spectrumnews1.com

Wyoming game warden ‘Joe Pickett’ hunts for new adventures

LOS ANGELES — The character of Joe Pickett has battled environmental terrorists, assassins and corrupt officials in the vast Wyoming landscape for 20 years. Despite being featured in almost two dozen novels from New York Times bestselling author C.J. Box, it’s taken at least four attempts to bring the fictional game warden’s tales from page to small screen.
tvinsider.com

‘Joe Pickett’ Cast Teases Romance, Tension & Danger in Spectrum’s Whodunnit (VIDEO)

Finding a dead body on his family’s woodpile is not what by-the-book game warden Joe Pickett (Michael Dorman) expected when he took a new job near the tiny Wyoming cowboy town of Saddlestring. But only days after settling in with his lawyer wife Marybeth (Julianna Guill) and their two daughters (Skywalker Hughes and Kamryn Pliva), he’s embroiled in a murder mystery.
tvinsider.com

Roush Review: Don’t Underestimate Spectrum’s ‘Joe Pickett’

Like Rodney Dangerfield, soft-spoken Wyoming game warden and all-around everyman Joe Pickett (For All Mankind’s likably laconic Michael Dorman) deserves more respect than he gets. Something of a local laughingstock because he once arrested the governor for fishing without a license, Joe is too easily disregarded as a pushover schmo. But as we soon intuit in a new contemporary Western mystery from Spectrum Originals, maybe that’s by design.
tvinsider.com

Olivia Colman in ‘Landscapers,’ Spectrum’s ‘Joe Pickett,’ ‘9-1-1’ and ‘Big Leap’ Finales, Pearl Harbor Remembered on ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’

Olivia Colman and David Thewlis star in HBO’s offbeat true-crime drama Landscapers as an unassuming couple with a dark secret. C.J. Box’s contemporary Western mysteries featuring game warden Joe Pickett becomes a series starring For All Mankind’s Michael Dorman. Fox’s 9-1-1 goes on hiatus with a Christmas episode, while The Big Leap takes a final bow. NCIS Hawai’i marks the 80th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack with a cold case.
ComicBook

Heath Freeman, Bones and NCIS Actor, Dies at 41

Heath Freeman, star of the Fox series Bones and CBS's NCIS, passed away suddenly at the age of 41. A cause of death has not been announced, but former Miss USA and Pacific Blue star Shanna Moakler revealed on Sunday that Freeman died in his sleep. The news was later confirmed by Freeman's manager to EW. Moakler shared a throwback photo of herself with Freeman on her Instagram account, where she stated how she's "heartbroken" after learning how her friend has passed away.
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Med’ Fans Are Not Liking This Character

Some Chicago Med fans are really not liking one character in particular. Chicago Med is one of the three series in the One Chicago franchise. There’s Chicago Med, Chicago PD, and Chicago Fire. Most of these series have tons of awesome characters that fans love to root for, but sometimes, characters slip through the cracks.
ETOnline.com

Nicole Kidman & Javier Bardem on Toughest Part of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz Transformations (Exclusive)

Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem were fully prepared to become Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. The actors take on the role of the iconic couple and comedy legends in Being the Ricardos. ET's Nischelle Turner spoke with Oscar winners at the New York Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on Thursday, where they shared the toughest part of transforming into Ball and Arnaz.
UCSD Guardian

Am I an Insta-baddie?

I stare, perplexed and amazed. Her skin is clear and poreless, her forehead and hairline both perfectly symmetrical to the rest of her face. Her full lips are artificially enhanced — but not so much that they appear fake, or plastic. Her eyebrows are thinner and more arched, the eyes more slanted, and their normal deep brown tinted with gorgeous honey highlights. Her nose is slim and feminine, almost delicately proportional. In sum, the woman is beautiful yet unfamiliar — “is that me?” I think to myself for the first time that a selfie turned out better than my reflection in the mirror. But as I continue to stare at the selfie I took with an Instagram filter, I grow more and more uncomfortable with the subtle enhancements done to my face. I take a selfie without any filters and flip back and forth between the two pictures, trying to reassure myself that the heavy feeling in my stomach is an overreaction. It’s possible that I’m actually just as gorgeous as the Instagram baddies, right?
enstarz.com

George Clooney Divorcing Wife Amal After Experiencing 'Hell From Earth'?

George Clooney is said to have given up on Amal that he has no choice but to divorce her. Clooney had planned on leaving his rocky marriage with Amal that he also once photographed driving alone. Globe reported that time that the couple developed more tension in their relationship as Amal continuously bossed Clooney around.
Syracuse.com

‘Laverne & Shirley’ actor found dead at 69

Peter Sblendorio, New York Daily News (TNS) Longtime “Laverne & Shirley” actor Eddie Mekka was reportedly discovered dead last Saturday at his California home. Mekka, who portrayed Carmine Ragusa on the popular sitcom, had battled blood clots recently, his brother told TMZ. Authorities went to Mekka’s home in Newhall after...
The Guardian

Mel Brooks on losing the loves of his life: ‘People know how good Carl Reiner was, but not how great’

In February 2020, I joined Mel Brooks at the Beverly Hills home of his best friend, the director and writer Carl Reiner, for their nightly tradition of eating dinner together and watching the gameshow Jeopardy!. It was one of the most emotional nights of my life. Brooks, more than anyone, shaped my idea of Jewish-American humour, emphasising its joyfulness, cleverness and in-jokiness. Compared with his stellar 60s and 70s, when he was one of the most successful movie directors in the world, with The Producers and Blazing Saddles, and later his glittering 2000s, when his musical adaptation of The Producers dominated Broadway and the West End, his 80s and 90s are considered relatively fallow years. But his 1987 Star Wars spoof, Spaceballs, was the first Brooks movie I saw, and nothing was funnier to this then nine-year-old than that nonstop gag-a-thon (forget Yoda and the Force; in Spaceballs, Mel Brooks is Yoghurt and he wields the greatest power of all, the Schwartz).
Fox News

Former child actor Jonshel Alexander shot dead

Jonshel Alexander, a onetime child actor who played a supporting role in the 2012 Oscar-nominated film "Beasts of the Southern Wild," was killed in a weekend shooting in her native Louisiana. She was 22. Police said Alexander and a man were shot inside a vehicle Saturday in New Orleans and...
mediapost.com

The Incredible Shrinking TV Interview

Prime-time interviews with newsmakers in the headlines are not what they used to be. That is the possible lesson learned from last week’s prime-time interview with Alec Baldwin conducted by George Stephanopoulos. A production of ABC News and Stephanopoulos’ production company, the interview aired last Thursday from 8 p.m....
