Best public high schools in Oklahoma

As filmmaker and writer Nora Ephron said during a ’96 commencement address at Wellesley College, “Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead.” If that’s the case, high school may be one of the greatest dress rehearsals of all.

It’s a place where students explore their interests, dive into extracurricular activities, finally get the freedom to choose their own classes, and prepare for college or the workplace. For many of these students and their families, public education is key: 48.1 million students enrolled in public elementary and secondary schools in 2020; and there are almost 24,000 public high schools in the U.S., according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

For many anxious parents, getting their kid into the best of these public high schools is of the utmost importance. Some families even move homes to get into better school districts. However, among all of these thousands of schools, a few stand out for their academic excellence, incredible track records, and the future success of their young students.

Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in Oklahoma using rankings from Niche . Here’s how it breaks down: Niche uses eight factors for its rankings, with each factor given a different weight. A whopping 60% of the score is based on academics and grades, which is calculated using state assessment proficiency tests, SAT/ACT scores, and survey responses. From there, culture and diversity, parent and student surveys on their overall experiences, and teachers each contribute to 10% of the score. Finally, scores for each school’s clubs and activities, health and safety, resources and facilities, and sports constitute 2.5% each.

#25. Weatherford High School

- School district: Weatherford Public Schools

- Enrollment: 612 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#24. Byng High School

- School district: Byng Public Schools

- Enrollment: 312 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#23. Dove Science Academy High School

- Location: Oklahoma City

- Enrollment: 274 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#22. Beaver High School

- School district: Beaver Public Schools

- Enrollment: 83 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#21. Union Ninth Grade Center

- School district: Union Public Schools

- Enrollment: 1,216 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#20. Harding Fine Arts Academy

- Location: Oklahoma City

- Enrollment: 364 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#19. Deer Creek High School

- School district: Deer Creek Public Schools

- Enrollment: 1,777 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#18. Garber High School

- School district: Garber Public Schools

- Enrollment: 112 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#17. Bixby High School

- School district: Bixby Public Schools

- Enrollment: 1,834 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#16. Bethany High School

- School district: Bethany Public Schools

- Enrollment: 537 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#15. Union High School

- School district: Union Public Schools

- Enrollment: 3,444 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#14. Owasso High School

- School district: Owasso Public Schools

- Enrollment: 2,948 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#13. Ada High School

- School district: Ada City Schools

- Enrollment: 544 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#12. Norman North High School

- School district: Norman Public Schools

- Enrollment: 2,325 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#11. Westmoore High School

- School district: Moore Public Schools

- Enrollment: 2,566 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#10. Norman High School

- School district: Norman Public Schools

- Enrollment: 2,081 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#9. Stillwater High School

- School district: Stillwater Public Schools

- Enrollment: 1,266 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#8. North High School

- School district: Edmond Public Schools

- Enrollment: 2,504 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#7. Santa Fe High School

- School district: Edmond Public Schools

- Enrollment: 2,407 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#6. Classen School of Advanced Studies

- School district: Oklahoma City Public Schools

- Enrollment: 671 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#5. Memorial High School

- School district: Edmond Public Schools

- Enrollment: 2,295 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#4. Jenks High School

- School district: Jenks Public Schools

- Enrollment: 3,438 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#3. Harding Charter Preparatory High School

- Location: Oklahoma City

- Enrollment: 459 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#2. Booker T. Washington High School

- School district: Tulsa Public Schools

- Enrollment: 1,322 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#1. Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics

- Location: Oklahoma City

- Enrollment: 150 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

