Best public high schools in North Dakota

As filmmaker and writer Nora Ephron said during a ’96 commencement address at Wellesley College, “Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead.” If that’s the case, high school may be one of the greatest dress rehearsals of all.

It’s a place where students explore their interests, dive into extracurricular activities, finally get the freedom to choose their own classes, and prepare for college or the workplace. For many of these students and their families, public education is key: 48.1 million students enrolled in public elementary and secondary schools in 2020; and there are almost 24,000 public high schools in the U.S., according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

For many anxious parents, getting their kid into the best of these public high schools is of the utmost importance. Some families even move homes to get into better school districts. However, among all of these thousands of schools, a few stand out for their academic excellence, incredible track records, and the future success of their young students.

Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in North Dakota using rankings from Niche . Here’s how it breaks down: Niche uses eight factors for its rankings, with each factor given a different weight. A whopping 60% of the score is based on academics and grades, which is calculated using state assessment proficiency tests, SAT/ACT scores, and survey responses. From there, culture and diversity, parent and student surveys on their overall experiences, and teachers each contribute to 10% of the score. Finally, scores for each school’s clubs and activities, health and safety, resources and facilities, and sports constitute 2.5% each.

#25. New Rockford-Sheyenne High School

- School district: New Rockford-Sheyenne School District No. 2

- Enrollment: 132 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

#24. West Fargo High School

- School district: West Fargo Public Schools

- Enrollment: 1,473 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

#23. Wyndmere High School

- School district: Wyndmere Public Schools

- Enrollment: 104 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

#22. Glen Ullin High School

- School district: Glen Ullin School District No. 48

- Enrollment: 42 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

#21. Magic City Campus High School

- School district: Minot School District No. 1

- Enrollment: 891 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

#20. Linton High School

- School district: Linton School District No. 36

- Enrollment: 96 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#19. Rugby High School

- School district: Rugby School District No. 5

- Enrollment: 277 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#18. MLS High School

- School district: Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood School District No. 1

- Enrollment: 156 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#17. Bismarck High School

- School district: Bismarck School District No. 1

- Enrollment: 1,187 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#16. Velva High School

- School district: Velva School District No. 1

- Enrollment: 210 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#15. Strasburg High School

- School district: Strasburg School District No. 15

- Enrollment: 80 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#14. Central High School

- School district: Grand Forks Public Schools

- Enrollment: 1,089 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#13. Hazen High School

- School district: Hazen School District No. 3

- Enrollment: 188 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#12. Valley City High School

- School district: Valley City School District No. 2

- Enrollment: 389 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#11. South High School

- School district: Fargo Public Schools

- Enrollment: 933 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#10. Edmore High School

- School district: Edmore School District No. 2

- Enrollment: 16 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#9. Thompson High School

- School district: Thompson Public Schools

- Enrollment: 232 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#8. North Shore Plaza High School

- School district: Lewis And Clark School District No. 161

- Enrollment: 64 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#7. Kindred High School

- School district: Kindred Public School District

- Enrollment: 346 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#6. Park River High School

- School district: Park River Area School District No. 8

- Enrollment: 162 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#5. West Fargo Sheyenne High School

- School district: West Fargo Public Schools

- Enrollment: 1,466 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#4. Red River High School

- School district: Grand Forks Public Schools

- Enrollment: 992 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#3. North High School

- School district: Fargo Public Schools

- Enrollment: 952 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#2. Century High School

- School district: Bismarck School District No. 1

- Enrollment: 1,300 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#1. Fargo Davies High School

- School district: Fargo Public Schools

- Enrollment: 1,295 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

