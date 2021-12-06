Canva

Best public high schools in Maine

As filmmaker and writer Nora Ephron said during a ’96 commencement address at Wellesley College, “Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead.” If that’s the case, high school may be one of the greatest dress rehearsals of all.

It’s a place where students explore their interests, dive into extracurricular activities, finally get the freedom to choose their own classes, and prepare for college or the workplace. For many of these students and their families, public education is key: 48.1 million students enrolled in public elementary and secondary schools in 2020; and there are almost 24,000 public high schools in the U.S., according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

For many anxious parents, getting their kid into the best of these public high schools is of the utmost importance. Some families even move homes to get into better school districts. However, among all of these thousands of schools, a few stand out for their academic excellence, incredible track records, and the future success of their young students.

Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in Maine using rankings from Niche . Here’s how it breaks down: Niche uses eight factors for its rankings, with each factor given a different weight. A whopping 60% of the score is based on academics and grades, which is calculated using state assessment proficiency tests, SAT/ACT scores, and survey responses. From there, culture and diversity, parent and student surveys on their overall experiences, and teachers each contribute to 10% of the score. Finally, scores for each school’s clubs and activities, health and safety, resources and facilities, and sports constitute 2.5% each.

Keep reading to find out which public high schools are the best in your state.

#25. Baxter Academy for Tech & Sciences

- Location: Portland

- Enrollment: 408 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#24. Marshwood High School

- School district: Regional School Unit No. 35 (Msad 35)

- Enrollment: 742 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#23. Deering High School

- School district: Portland Public Schools

- Enrollment: 816 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#22. Maranacook Community High School

- School district: Regional School Unit No. 38 (Msad 38)

- Enrollment: 349 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#21. Bangor High School

- School district: Bangor Public Schools

- Enrollment: 1,221 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#20. South Portland High School

- School district: South Portland Public Schools

- Enrollment: 908 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#19. Hampden Academy

- School district: Regional School Unit No. 22

- Enrollment: 805 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#18. Islesboro Central School

- School district: Islesboro Public Schools

- Enrollment: 85 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#17. York High School

- School district: York Public Schools

- Enrollment: 529 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#16. Gorham High School

- School district: Gorham Public Schools

- Enrollment: 858 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#15. Casco Bay High School

- School district: Portland Public Schools

- Enrollment: 390 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#14. Wells High School

- School district: Wells-Ogunquit Community School District

- Enrollment: 433 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#13. Portland High School

- School district: Portland Public Schools

- Enrollment: 874 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#12. Freeport High School

- School district: Regional School Unit No. 05 (Msad 05)

- Enrollment: 580 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#11. Mt. Desert Island High School

- Location: Bar Harbor

- Enrollment: 533 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#10. Orono High School

- School district: Regional School Unit No. 26 (Msad 26)

- Enrollment: 341 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#9. Kennebunk High School

- School district: Regional School Unit No. 21 (Msad 21)

- Enrollment: 755 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#8. Brunswick High School

- School district: Brunswick Public Schools

- Enrollment: 742 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#7. Greely High School

- School district: Regional School Unit No. 51 (Msad 51)

- Enrollment: 650 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#6. Camden Hills Regional High School

- Location: Rockport

- Enrollment: 712 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#5. Scarborough High School

- School district: Scarborough Public Schools

- Enrollment: 983 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#4. Falmouth High School

- School district: Falmouth Public Schools

- Enrollment: 681 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#3. Cape Elizabeth High School

- School district: Cape Elizabeth Public Schools

- Enrollment: 530 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#2. Yarmouth High School

- School district: Yarmouth Schools

- Enrollment: 540 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#1. Maine School of Science & Mathematics

- Location: Limestone

- Enrollment: 133 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

