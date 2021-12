SUV hits, kills bicyclist in Orange County

A bicyclist died after being hit by an SUV in Orange County.

The crash happened just before 4 a.m. at John Young Parkway and Oakridge Road, according to an FHP press release.

The SUV was heading north on John Young Parkway when it struck the victim who was crossing on the north side of the intersection.

First responders took the victim to Orlando Health, where the person died.

Officials are investigating the crash.