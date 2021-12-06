Canva

Best public high schools in New Mexico

As filmmaker and writer Nora Ephron said during a ’96 commencement address at Wellesley College, “Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead.” If that’s the case, high school may be one of the greatest dress rehearsals of all.

It’s a place where students explore their interests, dive into extracurricular activities, finally get the freedom to choose their own classes, and prepare for college or the workplace. For many of these students and their families, public education is key: 48.1 million students enrolled in public elementary and secondary schools in 2020; and there are almost 24,000 public high schools in the U.S., according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

For many anxious parents, getting their kid into the best of these public high schools is of the utmost importance. Some families even move homes to get into better school districts. However, among all of these thousands of schools, a few stand out for their academic excellence, incredible track records, and the future success of their young students.

Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in New Mexico using rankings from Niche . Here’s how it breaks down: Niche uses eight factors for its rankings, with each factor given a different weight. A whopping 60% of the score is based on academics and grades, which is calculated using state assessment proficiency tests, SAT/ACT scores, and survey responses. From there, culture and diversity, parent and student surveys on their overall experiences, and teachers each contribute to 10% of the score. Finally, scores for each school’s clubs and activities, health and safety, resources and facilities, and sports constitute 2.5% each.

Keep reading to find out which public high schools are the best in your state.

#25. Centennial High School

- School district: Las Cruces Public Schools

- Enrollment: 1,683 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#24. Arrowhead Park Medical Academy

- School district: Las Cruces Public Schools

- Enrollment: 249 (36:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#23. Clovis High School Freshman Academy

- School district: Clovis Municipal Schools

- Enrollment: 545 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#22. Taos Academy

- Location: Taos

- Enrollment: 241 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#21. Eldorado High School

- School district: Albuquerque Public Schools

- Enrollment: 1,779 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#20. Cleveland High School

- School district: Rio Rancho Public Schools

- Enrollment: 2,484 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#19. Texico High School

- School district: Texico Municipal Schools

- Enrollment: 165 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#18. Sandia High School

- School district: Albuquerque Public Schools

- Enrollment: 1,835 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#17. The Ask Academy

- Location: Rio Rancho

- Enrollment: 554 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#16. Rio Rancho Cyber Academy

- Location: Rio Rancho Public Schools

- Enrollment: 147 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#15. College & Career High School

- School district: Albuquerque Public Schools

- Enrollment: 257 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#14. Carlsbad Early College High School

- School district: Carlsbad Municipal Schools

- Enrollment: 214 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#13. The MASTERS Program

- Location: Santa Fe

- Enrollment: 263 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#12. Nex+Gen Academy

- School district: Albuquerque Public Schools

- Enrollment: 290 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#11. San Juan College High School

- School district: Farmington Municipal Schools

- Enrollment: 291 (27:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#10. Early College Academy

- School district: Albuquerque Public Schools

- Enrollment: 198 (660:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#9. New Mexico School for the Arts

- Location: Santa Fe

- Enrollment: 246 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#8. East Mountain High School

- School district: Albuquerque Public Schools

- Enrollment: 358 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#7. Academy for Technology & the Classics

- School district: Santa Fe Public Schools

- Enrollment: 380 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#6. Cottonwood Classical Preparatory School

- School district: Albuquerque Public Schools

- Enrollment: 733 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#5. Albuquerque Institute of Math & Science

- Location: Albuquerque

- Enrollment: 383 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#4. Mandela International Magnet School

- School district: Santa Fe Public Schools

- Enrollment: 254 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#3. La Cueva High School

- School district: Albuquerque Public Schools

- Enrollment: 1,800 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#2. Los Alamos High School

- School district: Los Alamos Public Schools

- Enrollment: 897 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#1. Arrowhead Park Early College High School

- School district: Las Cruces Public Schools

- Enrollment: 343 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

You may also like: Best colleges in New Mexico