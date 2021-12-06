Canva

Best public high schools in South Carolina

As filmmaker and writer Nora Ephron said during a ’96 commencement address at Wellesley College, “Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead.” If that’s the case, high school may be one of the greatest dress rehearsals of all.

It’s a place where students explore their interests, dive into extracurricular activities, finally get the freedom to choose their own classes, and prepare for college or the workplace. For many of these students and their families, public education is key: 48.1 million students enrolled in public elementary and secondary schools in 2020; and there are almost 24,000 public high schools in the U.S., according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

For many anxious parents, getting their kid into the best of these public high schools is of the utmost importance. Some families even move homes to get into better school districts. However, among all of these thousands of schools, a few stand out for their academic excellence, incredible track records, and the future success of their young students.

Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in South Carolina using rankings from Niche . Here’s how it breaks down: Niche uses eight factors for its rankings, with each factor given a different weight. A whopping 60% of the score is based on academics and grades, which is calculated using state assessment proficiency tests, SAT/ACT scores, and survey responses. From there, culture and diversity, parent and student surveys on their overall experiences, and teachers each contribute to 10% of the score. Finally, scores for each school’s clubs and activities, health and safety, resources and facilities, and sports constitute 2.5% each.

#25. Brashier Middle College

- Location: Simpsonville

- Enrollment: 452 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#24. Spring Valley High School

- School district: Richland School District No. 2

- Enrollment: 2,212 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#23. Wade Hampton High School

- School district: Greenville County School District

- Enrollment: 1,790 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#22. Blythewood High School

- School district: Richland School District No. 2

- Enrollment: 1,886 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#21. Chapin High School

- School district: Lexington-Richland School District No. 5

- Enrollment: 1,491 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#20. Greenville Senior High Academy

- School district: Greenville County School District

- Enrollment: 1,546 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#19. Riverside High School

- School district: Greenville County School District

- Enrollment: 1,791 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#18. Greer Middle College Charter High School

- Location: Taylors

- Enrollment: 477 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#17. Berkeley County Middle College High School

- School district: Berkeley County School District

- Enrollment: 105 (26:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#16. Lexington High School

- School district: Lexington County School District No. 1

- Enrollment: 2,161 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#15. HCS Early College High School

- School district: Horry County Schools

- Enrollment: 370 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#14. Greenville Technical Charter High School

- Location: Greenville

- Enrollment: 426 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#13. Nation Ford High School

- School district: Fort Mill School District

- Enrollment: 1,822 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#12. Fort Mill High School

- School district: Fort Mill School District

- Enrollment: 2,070 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#11. D.W. Daniel High School

- School district: Pickens County School District

- Enrollment: 1,165 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#10. River Bluff High School

- School district: Lexington County School District No. 1

- Enrollment: 2,075 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#9. Wando High School

- School district: Charleston County School District

- Enrollment: 3,890 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#8. Dutch Fork High School

- School district: Lexington-Richland School District No. 5

- Enrollment: 1,692 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#7. Green Charter School

- Location: Greenville

- Enrollment: 956 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#6. Mayo High School for Math, Science & Technology

- School district: Darlington County School District

- Enrollment: 316 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#5. Charleston School of the Arts

- School district: Charleston County School District

- Enrollment: 1,117 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#4. SC Governor's School for Arts & Humanities

- Location: Greenville

- Enrollment: 231 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#3. Spring Hill High School

- School district: Lexington-Richland School District No. 5

- Enrollment: 1,130 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#2. Academic Magnet High School

- School district: Charleston County School District

- Enrollment: 687 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#1. South Carolina Governor's School for Science & Mathematics

- Location: Hartsville

- Enrollment: 270 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

