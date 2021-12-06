ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Central Florida feeling warmer with rain holding off until mid-week

By Richard Tribou, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04mn25_0dFDdU9L00
Central Florida feeling warmer with rain holding off until mid-week

Afternoon temperatures are staying in the 80s for the week in Central Florida while rain isn’t on tap until Wednesday.

Partly cloudy days are set with maybe some showers by mid-week. The average temperature in Orlando at this time of the year is 75, but highs of 82 climbing to 84 by Friday are set for the work week.

The weekend could see temperatures drop a little by the end of the weekend, and there is a chance for at least a cool front by next week.

Comments / 0

Related
Orlando Sentinel

People on the move

Law Christopher K. Batts has joined ShuffieldLowman as an attorney in the firm’s Orlando office. MaryCatherine Crock has joined the Rice Law Firm, Daytona Beach, as an associate in the family law division. Awards Randle Clay, manager of project management for Jacobs Technology on the Test and Operations Support Contract at Kennedy Space Center, was inducted into the National Space Club-Florida ...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy