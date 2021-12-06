Central Florida feeling warmer with rain holding off until mid-week

Afternoon temperatures are staying in the 80s for the week in Central Florida while rain isn’t on tap until Wednesday.

Partly cloudy days are set with maybe some showers by mid-week. The average temperature in Orlando at this time of the year is 75, but highs of 82 climbing to 84 by Friday are set for the work week.

The weekend could see temperatures drop a little by the end of the weekend, and there is a chance for at least a cool front by next week.