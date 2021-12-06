ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Monday morning update on Elliott, Radakovich

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tA0hj_0dFDdQcR00

As Clemson tries to come to grips with the departure of Brent Venables, they still have some uncertainty on the horizon. Will Tony Elliott follow Venables out the door? Will athletic director Dan Radakovich move on to Miami for the same position?

We wanted to pass along the latest based on the information we gathered late Sunday night.

We can tell you that after talking with several sources in the Clemson athletic department late Sunday that they had not been notified by Radakovich about any decisions regarding the opening at Miami. Conversations continued over the weekend between Radakovich and Miami.

Elliott is high on the candidate list for both Virginia and Duke.  Representatives from Duke traveled Sunday to meet with Elliott in the Upstate. Current Penn State co-defensive coordinator and former Virginia player Anthony Poindexter is expected to interview for the Virginia job in Las Vegas, according to multiple reports.

As of Monday morning, we believe Elliott to Duke is more likely than Elliott to Virginia, but he is very much in play with both schools.

As we reported Sunday, we confirmed that Clemson plans to spend whatever is necessary to find the best replacements for Venables and Elliott if needed.  Swinney has known this day would come. He always keeps a list of replacement candidates. Now he will execute that plan.

The timing of Venables’ departure Sunday night and the possibility of Elliott also leaving is not great. Swinney was in Las Vegas Sunday to watch his former Tigers and has plans to stay until Tuesday for C.J. Spiller’s College Football Hall of Fame ceremony. He is also expected to be on the recruiting trail this week for the Tigers. We spoke with a source in the athletic department Sunday night who was not aware of any plans for Swinney to return to Clemson sooner.

Swinney and his staff will have to do what they can to make sure no Clemson commits decide to reconsider their decisions after the departure of Venables.  In today’s world of the transfer portal, he will also have to do the same with the current players. Rising Clemson star Trenton Simpson changed his Twitter information Sunday after the news of Venables’ departure broke.

Swinney’s culture has been a key ingredient to Clemson’s success the past decade. This week, the culture will get one of its biggest tests.

Comments / 1

Related
The Post and Courier

Sapakoff: Clemson's Tony Elliott makes sense at Virginia or Duke

A comment Dabo Swinney made on team photo day in August about Clemson’s wide receivers summarizes the Tigers’ plight on offense from September through November. He told receivers coach Tyler Grisham to save the group shot and look at it again in several years to appreciate all the assembled NFL talent.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
AllClemson

Tuesday AM Update: Clemson's Tony Elliott in Mix for Duke Job

According to multiple sources, the hiring process at Duke is nearing completion, with Clemson OC Tony Elliott believed to be at the top of the list. We have confirmed that Elliott is the only candidate to have a face-to-face interview with the Blue Devils. However, we do expect the Blue Devils to attempt to interview at least one more—Texas A&M DC Mike Elko. The belief is that additional interviews, formal and informal, could take place at the NFF and CFB Hall of Fame Ceremonies in Las Vegas.
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Radakovich
Person
Brent Venables
Scarlet Nation

SUNDAY night update on Tony Elliott & several 4-star Recruits

The next 24-48 hours will be one of the most consequential periods in Clemson football history. Tonight Tigerillustrated.com has fresh information to share with subscribers on multiple fronts - Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott, athletics director Dan Radakovich and numerous four-star commitments we are closely watching, given the current circumstances.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Penn State#Tigers
Rock Hill Herald

Brent Venables leaving Clemson. Could Tony Elliott and Dan Radakovich be next?

While multiple reports Sunday night indicated that Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables has taken the head football coaching job at Oklahoma, the Tigers are still in limbo. Athletic director Dan Radakovich and offensive coordinator Tony Elliott could be moving on to new schools in the coming days as well, according...
CLEMSON, SC
Scarlet Nation

THIRD WEDNESDAY STAFF - TONY ELLIOTT UPDATE

Working with numerous sources today, information has been flowing on several staff fronts Tigerillustrated.com continues to closely track. Second Wednesday Staff Update | Wednesday Staff Update | Late Tuesday Night 4-star Update | Tuesday Night Tony Elliott Update | Tuesday P.M. Staff Update | Tuesday Sherrod Covil Update. We have...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Radakovich's replacement

Dan Radakovich to Miami as the Hurricanes' Athletics Director seems like only a matter of time at this point. Manny Diaz was fired; Mario Cristobal informed his Oregon players that he's leaving the Ducks' program; and multiple reports say finalizing the deal with Radakovich is what's next on the agenda. Radakovich earned his MBA from Miami and began his career in sports thereafter working for Miami's athletic department.
COLLEGE SPORTS
shakinthesouthland.com

Season of Change: Clemson likely to lose Venables, Elliott, and Radakovich in Same Off-Season

Clemson has had a hectic off-season! It all started when Lincoln Riley abruptly left Oklahoma to take the head coaching position at USC. Although Oklahoma has enjoyed much more recent success than USC, the Trojans are a dormant power in the relatively weak Pac-12. When they have their program running on all cylinders, they should dominate the conference and have their pick of the top recruits across the west coast. Oklahoma is moving to the SEC which means more money and prestige, but it also means replacing games against Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, and West Virginia with Texas A&M, LSU, and Alabama. Sooner fans are used to losing just one or two games per season, and meeting those expectations could become unrealistic in their new conference home. Also, the money is outstanding:
CLEMSON, SC
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
781K+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy