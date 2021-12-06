ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

By Stacker
 6 days ago

As filmmaker and writer Nora Ephron said during a ’96 commencement address at Wellesley College, “Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead.” If that’s the case, high school may be one of the greatest dress rehearsals of all.

It’s a place where students explore their interests, dive into extracurricular activities, finally get the freedom to choose their own classes, and prepare for college or the workplace. For many of these students and their families, public education is key: 48.1 million students enrolled in public elementary and secondary schools in 2020; and there are almost 24,000 public high schools in the U.S., according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

For many anxious parents, getting their kid into the best of these public high schools is of the utmost importance. Some families even move homes to get into better school districts. However, among all of these thousands of schools, a few stand out for their academic excellence, incredible track records, and the future success of their young students.

Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in Vermont using rankings from Niche . Here’s how it breaks down: Niche uses eight factors for its rankings, with each factor given a different weight. A whopping 60% of the score is based on academics and grades, which is calculated using state assessment proficiency tests, SAT/ACT scores, and survey responses. From there, culture and diversity, parent and student surveys on their overall experiences, and teachers each contribute to 10% of the score. Finally, scores for each school’s clubs and activities, health and safety, resources and facilities, and sports constitute 2.5% each.

Keep reading to find out which public high schools are the best in your state.

#23. Green Mountain Union High School
- School district: Green Mountain Unified School District
- Enrollment: 306 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B

#22. Vergennes Union High School
- Location: Vergennes
- Enrollment: 455 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B

#21. Brattleboro Union High School
- Location: Brattleboro
- Enrollment: 784 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B

#20. Bellows Free Academy
- Location: Saint Albans
- Enrollment: 854 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B

#19. Windsor School
- Location: Windsor
- Enrollment: 601 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B

#18. Peoples Academy
- Location: Morrisville
- Enrollment: 280 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B

#17. Milton Senior High School
- School district: Milton School District
- Enrollment: 458 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B

#16. Arlington Memorial Middle/High School
- School district: Arlington School District
- Enrollment: 200 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B

#15. Rutland Senior High School
- School district: Rutland City School District
- Enrollment: 798 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B

#14. Bellows Falls Union High School
- Location: Bellows Falls
- Enrollment: 306 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B

#13. Burlington Senior High School
- School district: Burlington School District
- Enrollment: 995 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B

#12. Harwood Union High School
- Location: Moretown
- Enrollment: 592 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+

#11. U-32 High School
- School district: Washington Central Unified School District Union School District No. 92
- Enrollment: 731 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+

#10. Lake Region Union High School
- Location: Orleans
- Enrollment: 366 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

#9. Woodstock Union High School
- Location: Woodstock
- Enrollment: 500 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

#8. Montpelier High School
- School district: Montpelier Roxbury Public School District
- Enrollment: 356 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#7. Colchester High School
- School district: Colchester School District
- Enrollment: 643 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#6. Middlebury Union High School
- Location: Middlebury
- Enrollment: 537 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#5. Stowe Middle/High School
- Location: Stowe
- Enrollment: 426 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#4. Essex High School
- Location: Essex Junction
- Enrollment: 1,214 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#3. Champlain Valley Union High School
- Location: Hinesburg
- Enrollment: 1,305 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#2. Mt. Mansfield Union High School
- Location: Jericho
- Enrollment: 778 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#1. South Burlington High School
- School district: South Burlington School District
- Enrollment: 880 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

