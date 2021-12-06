ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump calls top US general a ‘f—— idiot’ during speech at Mar-a-Lago

By Nexstar Media Wire, Nathaniel Rodriguez
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FX1qu_0dFDd00200

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — Former President Donald Trump called a United States top general a “f—— idiot” Saturday while speaking about the military’s withdrawal from Afghanistan at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida.

In a video posted to Twitter , Trump is seen criticizing the exit strategy, saying that when he planned the withdrawal, he wanted to secure all American equipment.

“I said, the moment we get out, I want every nut, every bolt, every screw … we’re taking everything,” Trump said.

He then goes on to recount a story in which General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, supposedly told him it was cheaper to leave the equipment than to fly it back.

“That’s when I realized he was a f—— idiot,” Trump said.

C-17 cargo jet leaving Afghanistan was carrying more evacuees — a lot more — than initially thought, USAF confirms

In his speech, Trump continued to push the narrative that the U.S. left behind $85 billion of equipment, but an AP fact check found that those numbers are heavily inflated and misused. The $85 billion figure is what the U.S. spent on developing Afghanistan since 2001. That includes troop training, pay, and other infrastructure costs over two decades of U.S. involvement.

The AP assessment found that only $18 billion was spent on equipping Afghans between 2002 and 2018, according to a report from the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction in June 2019.

In addition, a defense policy analyst said much of the equipment would have been obsolete or scrapped.

Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie said in August that 27 Humvees and 73 aircraft were disabled by Americans so they can never be used again. U.S. forces also disabled the Counter Rocket, Artillery and Mortar System as one of their last actions.

In a testimony made to a congressional committee , Milley himself called the war a “strategic failure” and said the U.S. needed to consider whether it made the Afghan government too dependent on foreign aid.

“We helped build a state, but we could not forge a nation,” he told the Senate committee. “The fact that the Afghan army we and our partners trained simply melted away – in many cases without firing a shot – took us all by surprise. It would be dishonest to claim otherwise.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Times

Biden cancels oil while Americans suffer and the world laughs

It has been quite a transition for America, from being the world’s self-sufficient No. 1 oil producer to begging horrible foreigners to pump more fossil fuels. But by God, President Biden did it. With ease. In a matter of months. Being the “Anti-Trump” is child’s play. Begin your presidency...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mar A Lago#Foreign Aid#Leaving Afghanistan#Wfla#The Joint Chiefs Of Staff#Usaf#Ap#Afghans#Marine Gen#Humvees#Americans#Artillery
AOL Corp

Opinion: People are laughing at Trump’s new company

That was the worn-down venue in Philadelphia where Donald Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, launched the doomed effort to block Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 presidential election. The Giuliani group meant to book the Four Seasons hotel, but somebody goofed and Giuliani ended up spouting his familiar election lies in front of an industrial garage door plastered with Trump signs. The Trump effort to overturn the election never got any more professional than that.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
The Guardian

Trump attacks media and Mark Milley in foul-mouthed Mar-a-Lago speech

In remarks to diners at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Saturday night, Donald Trump called the American media “crooked bastards” and Gen Mark Milley, the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, a “fucking idiot”. The meandering, foul-mouthed speech to Turning Point USA, a group for young conservatives, was...
POTUS
Reuters

Business-wary Team Biden is making unforced errors

WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The White House’s balancing act isn’t always working. U.S. President Joe Biden’s team has taken a more distant approach to business compared with Donald Trump, partly because it’s trying to appease progressive Democrats. That has led to some unforced errors, including a tardy response to supply chain problems and delays in filling important financial posts.
POTUS
Axios

Biden threatens Putin

In a video call that lasted for just over two hours on Tuesday, President Biden warned Russian President Vladimir Putin that if Russia invades Ukraine the U.S. will impose unprecedented sanctions and provide additional weaponry to the Ukrainians, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said. Why it matters: Russia's military activity...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
705K+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy