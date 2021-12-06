ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chilly temps with showers on the way to start the workweek

By Cesar Cornejo
 3 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday Utah!

I hope everyone is enjoying the great air quality we’ll have after days of the inversion just gunking up our air! We’re expecting to see great air quality continue for northern Utah thanks to the incoming weather system that will bring us some active weather throughout the day.

We’ll see a noticeable increase in cloud cover moving into the area ahead of any wet weather, but that will begin to move in quite quickly as well. Areas in southern Idaho and the Cache Valley will see the action first, with the mountains getting snow and the valley starting off as rain with a few flakes mixing in as the temperatures begin to cool.

RARE SIGHT: Newly discovered Comet Leonard will fly by Earth in once-in-a-lifetime event: Here’s how to see it

We expect to see the higher elevations of the Wasatch Front enjoy snow as the system begins to move in as well, towards the later parts of the afternoon. Showers will be sparse for the valleys, but we end up only with rain thanks to those warm temperatures. The system continues to work down south into central Utah bringing the higher elevations some snow and even the valleys a bit more rain as it begins to work with a bit more moisture.

St. George, unfortunately, gets rain shadowed due to the northwesterly flow of this system but the rest of southern Utah should get a few showers in. Temperatures throughout the day will be in the mid to low 40s in northern Utah, while southern and central Utah will see a mix of 50s and 60s.

In short, clean air sticks around with a side of some showers for a large portion of Utah.

Stay ahead of any inclement weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inclement Weather#Clean Air#Comet#The Wasatch Front#Abc4 Utah
