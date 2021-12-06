Joshua Malina Calls on Hollywood to Cancel 'Jew Hater' Mel Gibson
In reaction to news that Mel Gibson is set to direct "Lethal Weapon 5," Joshua Malina has written an op-ed about the star's accusations of...www.newsweek.com
In reaction to news that Mel Gibson is set to direct "Lethal Weapon 5," Joshua Malina has written an op-ed about the star's accusations of...www.newsweek.com
People are entitled to “their opinions” whether they are popular or not. I’m of Irish descent some people think all the Irish are heavy drinkers, many are, many are not and there is truth in that. Hollywood is basically run by a talented conglomerate of people of jewish descent, but not every talented person who works in Hollywood is jewish and there is truth in that too. The leaders of the jewish people were responsible for the death of Christ, but not every jew and there is truth in that. Pick whatever you want, there are always two sides and sometimes two truths.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 11